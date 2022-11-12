A map showing the location of a&d grill 218 MAIN STView gallery

a&d grill 218 MAIN ST

218 MAIN ST

Reisterstown, MD 21136

Order Again

HOOKAH

HOOKAH

$30.00

LIVING ROOM MIXES

LIVING ROOM MIX

$35.00

ISLAND ESCAPE

$35.00

WONDERLAND DREAM

$35.00

SWEET AND SOUR

$35.00

DIRTY BANANA

$35.00

DIRTY SHIRLEY

$35.00

BLUE DREAM

$35.00

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS

$35.00

FRUITY PEBBLES

$35.00

SHOOTING STAR

$35.00

CHILDS PLAY

$35.00

REFILLS

REGULAR REFILL

$15.00

LIVING ROOM MIX REFILL

$16.00

ACCESSORIES

BURNER/STOVE

$50.00

MOUTH TIPS

$9.99

TONGS

$8.99

KALOUD & BOWL

$34.99

MYA HOSE

$24.99

HOOKAH

MYA HOOKAH SMALL

$79.99

MYA HOOKAH LARAGE

$150.00

MYA HOOKAH EXTRA LARGE

$200.00

FURAT HOOKAH

$39.99

HOOKAH COALS

THREE KINGS COALS 1 ROLL

$5.00

THREE KINGS COALS FULL BOX

$24.99

COCONUT COALS FULL BOX

$25.00

TOBACCO

AL FAKHER 250G

$22.99

SOCIAL SMOKE 250G

$35.00

STARBUZZ 250G

$30.00

MYA 250G

$30.00

AFZAL PAN 250G

$26.00

TANGIERS 250G

$30.00

CORK/COVER

COVER CHARGE

$10.00

MIN CORK FEE

$5.00

FULL CORK FEE

$10.00

BEER PER BOTTLE

$1.00

BEER 6 PACK

$6.00

BEER 12 PACK

$12.00

BEER 18 PACK

$18.00

BEER 24 PACK

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

218 MAIN ST, Reisterstown, MD 21136

