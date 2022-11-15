A & E Bar and Lounge 620 Dunlop Ln Ste 117

Restaurant header imageView gallery

A & E Bar and Lounge

2 Reviews

620 Dunlop Ln Ste 117

Clarksville, TN 37040

Baskets

Chips & Rotel

$5.50

Fish and Shrimp Basket w/ Fries

$13.50

Fish Sandwich w/ Fries

$9.00+

Jackie Lees Fried Bologna Sandwich

$6.00

Shrimp Basket w/ Fries

$12.50+

Southwest Eggrolls

$6.00

2 pc Hot Fish Sandwich w/ Fries

$11.00

3 pc Hot Fish Sandwich w / Fries

$12.50

Burgers

Hamburger w/ Fries

$9.50

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$10.50

Beyond Veggie Burger w/ Fries

$10.00

Extra Fixings

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Chicken Breast

$3.00

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Ranch Avacado

$0.80

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Extra Sliced Ham for Salad

$3.00

Extra Tomatoes

$0.75

Extra Turkey

$2.00

Extra Piece of Fish

$2.00

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Chicken Breast Salad

$10.00

Chef's Salad

$10.00

Small Chef Salad

$7.00

Sides

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fries

$2.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.50

Potato Chips

$1.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

Wings

Miss Faye's Wings

$10.00+

Buffalo Wings

$9.50+

Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.50+

Teriyaki Wings

$9.50+

Naked Wings

$9.50+

Tuesday Specials

Sm. Bacon Cheese Fries

$2.00

4 Jalapeno Poppers

$2.00

2 pc Pork Eggrolls

$2.00

4 Mozzarella Sticks

$2.00

Super Bowl

Rib Plate

$20.00

Rib Tips

$15.00

Sausage Link w/ Chips

$5.50

Sausage Link w/ Chili and Chips

$6.00

Monday Night Football

Budweiser/ Budlight Bottle

$1.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$3.00

Hamburger / Cheeseburger Basket

$8.75

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.00

Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$6.50

Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Budweiser Draft

$4.50

Mich Ultra Draft

$6.00

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$13.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$11.00

Budweiser Pitcher

$11.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$13.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$13.00

King's Bluff Brewery Clarktoberfest Draft Mug

$8.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Budweiser Bottle

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Natural Light

$3.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Redd's Hard Apple

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.50

Shock Top

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Yuengling

$6.00

Truly

$4.00

Bud Seltzers

$4.00

Liquor

Absolut Vodka

$7.00

Amsterdam Apple

$6.00

Amsterdam Lemon

$6.00

Amsterdam Mango

$6.00

Amsterdam Peach

$6.00

Amsterdam Pineapple

$6.00

Belvedere Vodka

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Ciroc Lime

$8.00

Ciroc Orange

$8.00

Ciroc Raspberry

$8.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$8.50

Fiyori Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$6.00

Tito’s Vodka

$8.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Blue Sapphire Gin

$7.00

Seagrams Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray #10

$10.00

Barcardi 151

$6.00

Barcardi Dark Rum

$6.00

Barcardi Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

1800

$10.50

Disbalef Blanco

$10.50

Disbalef Gold

$10.50

Don Julio

$11.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Jose Curveo Tequila

$7.00

Patron

$11.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

Avion

$10.50

Teremana

$10.50

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Canadian Mist

$4.00

Courvoiser

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00

Crown Royal XO

$25.00

D'usse'

$12.00

Double Barrel Whiskey

$9.00

E & J

$6.00

E & J VSOP

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$7.00

Gentlemen Jack

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$9.00

Glenfiddich 15

$15.00

Glenfiddich 18

$20.00

Glenfiddich 21

$25.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Guidance Whiskey

$8.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Hennessey VSOP

$13.00

Honey Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$15.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Maker’s Mark

$8.00

Remy VSOP

$13.00

Remy XO 1738

$30.00

Skrewball P-NUT

$8.00

Uncle Nearest

$20.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Apple Puckers

$3.00

Bailey's Irish Creme

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$1.00

Dry Vermouth

$1.00

Grape Puckers

$2.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kinky Blue

$6.00

Kinky Pink

$6.00

Passoa'

$7.00

Peach Schnaups

$2.00

Strawberry Puckers

$2.00

Sweet Vermouth

$1.00

Triple Sec

$1.00

Watermelon Puckers

$2.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Martinis

Candy Apple Martini

$7.50

Cinderella's Slipper

$8.50

Dirty Martini

$7.00

Green Apple Martini

$7.50

Martini

$7.00

The Chocolate Delight

$9.00

The Southern Martini

$8.00

Watermelon Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Shooters

Alabama Slammer

$5.00

Balls of Fire

$6.00

Bubbly Red Sex

$6.00

Captain Coke

$6.00

Chocolate Drop

$6.00

Get Laid

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.50

Gummy Bear

$5.00

Hot Damn

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Kick in the Balls

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Party Bus Shuffle

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.00

Red Headed Bimbo

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.00

The Six Shooter

$25.00

Woo Woo

$5.00

Mowie Wowie

$5.00

Sodas / Juices

Bottled Water

$1.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Strawberry Soda

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bob Marley

$7.50

Killer Kool-Aid

$9.00

Lemon Head

$8.00

Man's World

$8.00

Sexy Lady

$8.00

Strawberry Hennessey

$14.00

Strawberry Hennessey Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Jubilee

$6.00

The Ace Is Wild

$10.00

The Alpha Sweetheart

$7.00

The AWOL

$9.00

The Bill Clinton

$9.00

The Blue Mother

$10.00

The Cosmopolitan

$8.00

The Donald Trump

$9.00

The General

$10.00

The James & Jesse

$7.00

The Kappa Kiss

$7.50

The Man's World 2

$9.00

The Miss Mary

$7.00

The Obama

$10.00

The Purple Rain

$10.00

The Rainbow

$9.00

The Rhonda

$9.00

The Sergeant Major

$9.00

The SHERO

$8.00

The Sweet Nectar

$7.00

Watermelon Delight

$9.00

White Russian

$7.00

Mowie Wowie

$8.00

Tuesday Drink Specials

Well Rum and Coke

$2.00

Small Tequila Sunrise

$2.00

Small Sex on the Beach

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Small Lime Margarita

$2.00

Wine

Moscato

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Sweet Red

$7.00

Champagne

$7.50

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Rick Ross Gold & Lux *bottle only*

$75.00

Christmas Drinks

Cranberry Old Fashion

$7.00

Grinch Juice

$7.00

Jack Frost Martini

$8.00

Santa Martini

$8.50

Twisted Rudolph Shot

$5.00

Wednesday Night Drink Specials

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$3.00

Thursday Night Drink Specials

Tequila Sunrise (special)

$3.00

Well Amaretto Sour (special)

$3.00

Whiskey Sours

$3.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$3.00

Bud Draft

$2.00

Bud Light Draft

$2.00

Friday Night Drink Special

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Friday Wine

$5.00

St. Paddy's Day Specials

Green Beer Michelob

$3.00

Green Beer Bud Light

$3.00

Green Beer Budweiser

$3.00

The Drunk Leprechaun

$3.00

Double Barrel Shot

$3.00

Guidance Whiskey Shot

$3.00

Green Tea Shots

$3.00

Jameson Shots

$4.00

Cabbage and Corn Beef

$7.00

Irish Kamikaze

$3.00

Amaretto Sour

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

Everyday Happy Hour 3p-5p

Amaretto Sour

$3.00

Gin and Juice

$3.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$3.00

Whiskey and Coke

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

Cinco De Mayo 2022

Corona

$3.00

Lime Margarita

$2.00

Modelo

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$2.00

Well Tequila Shot

$1.50

Mother's Day 2022

Mother's Day Wine

$2.00

Mother's Day Mimosa

$2.00

Friday Night

Friday Cover

$10.00

Saturday Night

Saturday Night Cover

$10.00

Comedy Show

Comedy Show

$15.00

Tallie Ann Rogers Show

Cover Charge

$15.00

Mothers Day Paint and Sip

Mother's Day Paint and Sip

$35.00

Mike Rich Anniversary

Mike Rich Anniversary

$20.00

APSU Alumni Day Party

APSU Alumni Day Party

$30.00

Harlem Nights Halloween

Harlem Nights Halloween

$20.00

Cake

Caramel Cake Slice

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your ultimate neighborhood bar!

Location

620 Dunlop Ln Ste 117, Clarksville, TN 37040

Directions

