  • Home
  • /
  • Irmo
  • /
  • A Fuego 100x35 - 7320 Broad River Road Suite N
Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Fuego 100x35 7320 Broad River Road Suite N

review star

No reviews yet

7320 Broad River Road Suite N

Irmo, SC 29063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

A Fuego 100x35 is a woman-owned, family-run Puerto Rican homestyle cuisine restaurant. Just serving delicious dishes that were taught to us by mom, aunties, and Abuela. Come in and enjoy!

Location

7320 Broad River Road Suite N, Irmo, SC 29063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7320 Broad River Road, Suite G Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia - Columbia,SC
orange starNo Reviews
410 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Harbison/Irmo
orange starNo Reviews
378 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Mingos Cookies - Irmo
orange starNo Reviews
7467 Saint Andrews Road Ste 20 Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
By the Fire Pizza - 6169 st andrews rd ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
6169 st andrews rd ste 110 columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Tati's Island Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Broad River Rd. Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irmo

Brooklyn Express Pizza
orange star4.4 • 596
7949 Broad River Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Ballentine, SC
orange star4.7 • 203
1180 Dutch Fork Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irmo
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston