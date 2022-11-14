Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers
Barbeque
Burgers

A Guy and A Grill

No reviews yet

1033 Hershay Ave

Muscatine, IA 52761

Popular Items

Breaded Tenderloin Options
Side Winder Seasoned Fries
Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Specials & Featured Items

Sloppy Johns are better than Joes. We make our own sauce (not from a can) cooked with seasoning, peppers and onions. 2 for 5.00
Chicken and Noodles Side.

Chicken and Noodles Side.

$2.99

John's Homemade Chicken and Noodles. Noodles, Chicken, Carrots, Celery & onion with a splash of John's Love

Chicken and Noodles Pint

Chicken and Noodles Pint

$5.98
Chicken and Noodle Bowl

Chicken and Noodle Bowl

$8.49Out of stock

2 scoops of John's Homemade Chicken and Noodles over a scoop of Mashed Potatoes$8.49

Homemade Pumpkin Bread Pudding.

Homemade Pumpkin Bread Pudding.

$2.75

A taste of Fall in this Homemade dessert. Our Secret Breading with a pumpkin custard baked with our crisp toping on top. This dessert is a fall customer favorite. come get it while it last.

Ice Cream

Shakes

Shakes

$4.99+
Dole Soft Serve Dish

Dole Soft Serve Dish

$2.49+

Bold, Fruity flavored, DOLE Soft Serve. Dairy -free, Lactose-free, &-Gluten Free Its creamier than sorbet & doesn't have the tartness of frozen yogurt. A truly unique soft serve with intense fruit flavor.

Crisp Shakes

Crisp Shakes

$6.49+

We take our vanilla shake add your choice of our homemade crisp, blend it together, & top it with our crisp topping. Your taste buds will explode in happiness

Small Freezer Dole Soft Serve Dish

$1.99

Dole from our Freezer

Large Freezer Dole Soft Serve Dish

Large Freezer Dole Soft Serve Dish

$4.49

Dole from our Freezer

Bowls/Appetizers

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.05

An order of our Side Winder Seasoned Fries smothered with cheese sauce and Bacon Bits.

BBQ Pork Piggy Bowl

BBQ Pork Piggy Bowl

$7.05

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is BBQ Pork. Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top

Naked Pork Piggy Bowl

Naked Pork Piggy Bowl

$7.05

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Naked Pulled Pork. Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Finally we top with Cheese Sauce.

Hot Dog Bowl (2diced hot Dogs)

$9.05

Hot Dog Bowl Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer 2 diced dogs, grilled or fried Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) or Smoked Chili layer (Add $2.99)

Smoked Brisket Moo Moo Bowl

$14.05

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries , Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Smoked chopped Brisket Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Finally we top with Cheese Sauce.

Loose Meat Moo Moo Bowl

$7.05

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Loose Meat Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Finally we top with Cheese Sauce.

Shredded Beef Moo Moo Bowl

$13.05

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Shredded Beef. Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Finally we top with Cheese Sauce.

Mac & Cheese Smoked Chili Bowl

Mac & Cheese Smoked Chili Bowl

$6.00

Homemade Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese with our Homemade Smoked Chili over the top. Chili Mac at its Finest!

Smoked Chili Fries

$6.30

We take an order of our Side Winder Seasoned Fries and put our homemade Smoked Chili on top!

Smoked Chili Dog

Smoked Chili Dog

$5.50

This Hot Dog can be grilled or fried, then we smother it with our homemade Smoked Chili

Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$4.95

White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Try a dipping sauce. Ranch, Spicy Mayo, or one of our BBQ sauces

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Onion Rings, battered and fried. Choose one dipping sauce no charge. Ranch, Spicy mayo, or BBQ Sauce

Side Winder Seasoned Fries

Side Winder Seasoned Fries

$3.29

8oz gluten free

Catfish Bowl

$9.75

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is 2 catfish fillets. Choose Yes or No to Cole Slaw layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top Yes or No to Tartar sauce Cup

Grilled Chicken Cluck Cluck Bowl

$12.05

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Diced Grilled Chicken Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top

Breaded Chicken Cluck Cluck Bowl

$12.30

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Diced Breaded Chicken Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top

Smoked Pulled Chicken Cluck Cluck Bowl

$8.05

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Smoked Pulled Chicken Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top

SMOKED MEAT'S

Pulled Smoked chicken 1/4 lb

Pulled Smoked chicken 1/4 lb

$3.99

1/4lb Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Smoked Chicken Wrap

Pulled Smoked Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken in a wrap, dress it your way Ranch, Spicy Mayo, Buffalo Sauce, You name it we can put it on.

Smoked Rib Dinner $13.50

Smoked Rib Dinner $13.50

$8.00

1lb of smoked ribs, dinner roll and a choice of 2 sides 13.50 (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)

Smoked Ribs $10.99LB

Smoked Ribs $10.99LB

$10.99

Dry rubbed, smoked ribs. Only a limited amount made. These ribs are Hot & ready NOW!! Sold by the pound $10.99lb

1pc $8.79 Chicken Hind Quarter Dinner

1pc $8.79 Chicken Hind Quarter Dinner

$3.29

1 piece smoked chicken hindquarter dinner meal includes 2 side choices and roll for $8.79 plus tax (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)

2pc $12.00 Chicken Hind Quarter Dinner

2pc $12.00 Chicken Hind Quarter Dinner

$6.50

2 smoked chicken hindquarter dinner with 2 sides of your choice and a dinner roll 12.00 plus tax (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)

Single Smoked Hind Quarters Chicken Hot and Ready

Single Smoked Hind Quarters Chicken Hot and Ready

$3.29

Hot and Ready delicious smoked chicken hindquarters 3.29 each while they last! Why pay for wings? More meat and more flavor!

Smoked BBQ Meatloaf Options

Smoked BBQ Meatloaf Options

Meat Loaf that is Smoked and BBQ'd Single piece $4.99 Sandwich $6.50 Open Face $7.99

Naked Smoked Pork Sandwich Options (not bbq'd)

Naked Smoked Pork Sandwich Options (not bbq'd)

Smoked Pulled Pork. Comes in a 1/4lb size or 1/2 lb size. Naked means nothing on it so dress it how you want it.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$9.95

Chopped Smoked Brisket

Smoked Chili Side

Smoked Chili Side

$2.99

Smoked Chili is a creation of Johns chili recipe and smoked burger.

Smoked Chili Pint

Smoked Chili Pint

$5.98

Pint of Smoked Chili. Smoked Chili is a creation of Johns chili recipe and smoked burger.

STEAK'S

Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Ribey Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Wrap

$11.99

Garlic herb tortilla, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch

PORK

Breaded Tenderloin Options

Breaded Tenderloin Options

Hand Breaded Tenderloins right here in house. Choose from a Sandwich or Strips

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Option

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Option

These 1/2 lb. Tenderloins are hand cut from the loin, in house, ran thru the tenderizer and grilled.

Butterfly Pork Chop

Butterfly Pork Chop

$3.99

6oz grilled Pork Chop

BBQ Pork Sandwich 1/4lb

BBQ Pork Sandwich 1/4lb

$2.99

1/4# pulled pork

Big "A" BBQ Pork Sandwich 1/2lb

Big "A" BBQ Pork Sandwich 1/2lb

$5.99

1/2# pulled pork lighlty BBQ

Naked Smoked Pork Sandwich Options (not bbq'd)

Naked Smoked Pork Sandwich Options (not bbq'd)

Smoked Pulled Pork. Comes in a 1/4lb size or 1/2 lb size. Naked means nothing on it so dress it how you want it.

Single Pork Burger (1/4 lb)

Single Pork Burger (1/4 lb)

$3.29

Fresh ground pork. pattied in house, Seasoned, and grilled

Double Pork Burger (2-1/4 patties)

Double Pork Burger (2-1/4 patties)

$6.25

Fresh ground pork. pattied in house, Seasoned, and grilled

Triple Pork Burger (3-1/4 patties)

Triple Pork Burger (3-1/4 patties)

$9.75

Fresh ground pork. pattied in house, Seasoned, and grilled

Hot Dog Options

Hot Dog Options

Our Hot Dogs are Big and Plump! Try one Grilled or a Ripper (Fried). They come plain so add what you want to them. Don't forget we have liquid cheese...

Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$4.99
Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$3.50

1/4lb. Brat grilled. top it how you want it!

Wrap Naked Smoked Pulled Pork

$8.49

BBQ Pork Wrap

$8.49

CHICKEN

Grilled Chicken Options

Grilled Chicken Options

Chicken! Choose it as a sandwich or a wrap. Sandwich comes plain, add what you would like. The Wrap comes standard with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch. Don't like those options change it up.

"Fillet of Chix" Breaded Chicken Options

"Fillet of Chix" Breaded Chicken Options

Hand Breaded Chicken, Breaded in house! Choose it as a sandwich or a wrap. Sandwich comes plain, add what you would like. The Wrap comes standard with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch. Don't like those options change it up.

Pulled Smoked chicken 1/2 lb

$7.99

1/2 lb Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Smoked Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Smoked Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Smoked Chicken, Tortilla Shell, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Buffalo Sauce. And you decide if you want ranch on it.

BURGER'S/BEEF

Cheesy Loose Meat Sandwich

Cheesy Loose Meat Sandwich

$3.99

Johns recipe for Loose Meat Sandwiches, with you Liquid Cheese Sauce.

Loose Meat Sandwich Beef

Loose Meat Sandwich Beef

$3.29

Loose Meat Sandwich..... John's recipe 1/4lb

Pot Roast Sandwich

Pot Roast Sandwich

$8.99

Oven Roasted Pot Roast Shredded, and served on a bun.

1/4 lb Original Bacon Burger

1/4 lb Original Bacon Burger

$3.59

1/4lb bacon burger. We grind the bacon right into the burger. You wont see it but you will taste it.

Double Original Bacon Burger (2-1/4lb patties)

Double Original Bacon Burger (2-1/4lb patties)

$6.89

1/2lb burger with the bacon ground into the burger. Won't see the bacon but will taste it in every bite.

Triple Original Bacon Burger (3-1/4lb patties)

Triple Original Bacon Burger (3-1/4lb patties)

$10.19

Triple Bacon Burger 3-1/4lb bacon burgers. The bacon is ground right into the burger.

1/4lb Bacon Mushroom Swiss

1/4lb Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$4.25

1/4lb Bacon Mushroom Swiss burger. Is a quarter pound bacon burger that comes with Slices of Portobello and Swiss Cheese. We grind the bacon right into the burger. You wont see it but you will taste it.

Double Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger (2-1/4lb patties)

Double Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger (2-1/4lb patties)

$7.55

Double Bacon Mushroom Swiss burger. 2-1/4lb Bacon burgers that comes with Sautéed Slices of Portobello Mushroom and Swiss Cheese. We grind the bacon right into the burger. You wont see it but you will taste it.

Triple Bacon Mushroom Swiss (3-1/4lb patties)

$10.85

Triple Bacon Mushroom Swiss burger. 3-1/4lb Bacon burgers that comes with Sautéed Slices of Portobello Mushroom and Swiss Cheese. We grind the bacon right into the burger. You wont see it but you will taste it.

100% Buffalo Burger 1/3lb

$6.95

1/3 lb. Buffalo patty grilled with our signature seasoning.

100% Double Buffalo (2-1/3lb patties)

100% Double Buffalo (2-1/3lb patties)

$13.95

2 (1/3lb) Buffalo patties grilled with our signature seasoning.

Jalapeno Burger (single 1/4lb)

$4.25

1/4# burger with jalapenos ground into it. We like to top it with pepper jack cheese. You pick the cheese you want on it.

Double Jalapeno Burger (2- 1/4lb patties)

Double Jalapeno Burger (2- 1/4lb patties)

$7.55

2- 1/4lb burgers with jalapenos ground into it. We like to top it with pepper jack cheese. You pick the cheese you want on it.

Triple Jalapeno Burger (3-1/4lb patties)

$10.85

3- 1/4lb burgers with jalapenos ground into the burger. We like to top it with pepper jack cheese. You pick the cheese you want on it.

Hamburger (single 1/4lb)

$3.29

1/4#

Double Hamburger (2- 1/4lb patties)

$6.59

Triple Hamburger (3-1/4lb patties)

$9.89

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf Oven Baked Options

Meat Loaf Oven Baked Options

Oven Baked Meatloaf Options. Choose from either 1 piece, Sandwich, Dinner or Open Face .(There is an upcharge for any side over $2.49 when choosing sides in your dinner)

CATFISH

Deluxe Catfish Sandwich

Deluxe Catfish Sandwich

$5.99

This Catfish filet is breaded, fried and placed on a hoagie bun, topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tarter sauce

Catfish Bowl

$9.75

Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is 2 catfish fillets. Choose Yes or No to Cole Slaw layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top Yes or No to Tartar sauce Cup

Catfish Wrap

Catfish Wrap

$7.75

Fish Wrap is our take on a fish taco. 2 hand-breaded cat fish fillet in a flour tortilla wrap with lettuce, cheese and tartar sauce. Take it up a notch and add a scoop of Cole Slaw for $1.25 more.

Catfish single

$2.99

Just the Catfish, no bun, no sides

2pc Catfish Dinner $9.50 2 sides & dinner roll

2pc Catfish Dinner $9.50 2 sides & dinner roll

$4.00

2pc Breaded Catfish Dinner $8.99, your choice of 2 sides and a dinner roll.(There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)

3pc Catfish Dinner11.50 2 sides & dinner roll

3pc Catfish Dinner11.50 2 sides & dinner roll

$6.00

3 breaded Catfish Dinner $11.50, your choice of 2 sides and a dinner roll.(There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)

Open Face Sandwiches

Bottom of the Bun topped with your choice of Meat, mash potatoes, & Gravy, top of the bun included.
Hot Beef Open Face

Hot Beef Open Face

$11.50

Bread ,Shredded Beef, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Tenderloin Open Face/Bd-$9.25/G-$7.99

$2.75

Starts with a bun layer, followed your choice of a Grilled or Breaded Tenderloin with mashed potato and gravy on top.

Chicken Open Face / Bd $9.75/ G $9.50 Smoked$6.74

$2.75
Naked Pork Open Face

Naked Pork Open Face

$8.50

Bread ,Pulled Pork, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Loose Meat Open Face

$6.99

Smoked Brisket Open Face

$12.69

Bacon Burger Open Face

$5.79

Starts with a bun layer, followed by 1 Quarter pound Bacon burger patties with mashed potato and gravy on top. Craving more meat add an additional patty for $3.00 more

Dinners

Smoked BBQ Meat Loaf Dinner $9.50

$4.00

Smoked BBQ Meat Loaf Dinner $9.50 Dinners include 2 sides of your choice, and a dinner roll. (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)

Oven Baked Meat Loaf Dinner $9.50

$4.00

Oven Baked Meat Loaf Dinner $9.00 Dinners include 2 sides of your choice (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)

VEGETARIAN / OTHER SANDWICHES

Grilled Salmon Patty

Grilled Salmon Patty

$3.99

Grilled Salmon Patty Top with your choice of toppings.

Fried Salmon Patty

Fried Salmon Patty

$3.99
Grilled Vegan Burger

Grilled Vegan Burger

$3.99
Fried Vegan Burger

Fried Vegan Burger

$3.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.49

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$4.99

Mushroom cap grilled

SIDES

Onion Petals. Similar to onion rings
Original Baked Beans

Original Baked Beans

$2.75

8oz gluten free

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese

$2.75

homemade Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese. Not very spicy just a little kick

Cheesy AuGratin Potatoes

Cheesy AuGratin Potatoes

$2.75

8oz side of our Homemade Cheesy AuGratin Potatoes

Mash Potatoes and Gravy

Mash Potatoes and Gravy

$2.75
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.75

8oz gluten free. John's Recipe, Homemade Potato Salad.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.75

8oz gluten free

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.75

8oz

Sweet Pepper Slaw

Sweet Pepper Slaw

$2.75
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

8oz

Salad Build your own

$3.99
Homemade Apple Crisp.

Homemade Apple Crisp.

$2.75

8oz side of our Homemade Apple Crisp. Apple filling covered with our famous crisp topping

Homemade Cherry Crisp.

Homemade Cherry Crisp.

$2.75

8oz Homemade Cherry Crisp. Cherry filling covered with our famous crisp topping.

Homemade Peach Crisp.

Homemade Peach Crisp.

$2.75

8oz of our Homemade Peach crisp. Peach filling covered with our famous crisp topping.

A La Mode (ice cream on top of crisp).

A La Mode (ice cream on top of crisp).

$1.00

Vanilla Ice cream scoop on top of your crisp. Must order crisp separately.

Ice Cream Cup

$0.99

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream in a cup

Ruffle Chips

$0.99

Frito Lay Chips

$1.50

Smoked Chili Fries

$6.30

We take an order of our Side Winder Seasoned Fries and put our homemade Smoked Chili on top!

Desserts

