A Guy and A Grill
1033 Hershay Ave
Muscatine, IA 52761
Specials & Featured Items
Chicken and Noodles Side.
John's Homemade Chicken and Noodles. Noodles, Chicken, Carrots, Celery & onion with a splash of John's Love
Chicken and Noodles Pint
Chicken and Noodle Bowl
2 scoops of John's Homemade Chicken and Noodles over a scoop of Mashed Potatoes$8.49
Homemade Pumpkin Bread Pudding.
A taste of Fall in this Homemade dessert. Our Secret Breading with a pumpkin custard baked with our crisp toping on top. This dessert is a fall customer favorite. come get it while it last.
Ice Cream
Shakes
Dole Soft Serve Dish
Bold, Fruity flavored, DOLE Soft Serve. Dairy -free, Lactose-free, &-Gluten Free Its creamier than sorbet & doesn't have the tartness of frozen yogurt. A truly unique soft serve with intense fruit flavor.
Crisp Shakes
We take our vanilla shake add your choice of our homemade crisp, blend it together, & top it with our crisp topping. Your taste buds will explode in happiness
Small Freezer Dole Soft Serve Dish
Dole from our Freezer
Large Freezer Dole Soft Serve Dish
Dole from our Freezer
Bowls/Appetizers
Loaded Fries
An order of our Side Winder Seasoned Fries smothered with cheese sauce and Bacon Bits.
BBQ Pork Piggy Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is BBQ Pork. Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top
Naked Pork Piggy Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Naked Pulled Pork. Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Finally we top with Cheese Sauce.
Hot Dog Bowl (2diced hot Dogs)
Hot Dog Bowl Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer 2 diced dogs, grilled or fried Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) or Smoked Chili layer (Add $2.99)
Smoked Brisket Moo Moo Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries , Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Smoked chopped Brisket Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Finally we top with Cheese Sauce.
Loose Meat Moo Moo Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Loose Meat Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Finally we top with Cheese Sauce.
Shredded Beef Moo Moo Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Shredded Beef. Next Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Finally we top with Cheese Sauce.
Mac & Cheese Smoked Chili Bowl
Homemade Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese with our Homemade Smoked Chili over the top. Chili Mac at its Finest!
Smoked Chili Fries
We take an order of our Side Winder Seasoned Fries and put our homemade Smoked Chili on top!
Smoked Chili Dog
This Hot Dog can be grilled or fried, then we smother it with our homemade Smoked Chili
Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds
White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Try a dipping sauce. Ranch, Spicy Mayo, or one of our BBQ sauces
Onion Rings
Onion Rings, battered and fried. Choose one dipping sauce no charge. Ranch, Spicy mayo, or BBQ Sauce
Side Winder Seasoned Fries
8oz gluten free
Catfish Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is 2 catfish fillets. Choose Yes or No to Cole Slaw layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top Yes or No to Tartar sauce Cup
Grilled Chicken Cluck Cluck Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Diced Grilled Chicken Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top
Breaded Chicken Cluck Cluck Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Diced Breaded Chicken Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top
Smoked Pulled Chicken Cluck Cluck Bowl
Bottom Layer Choose one: Side Winder Seasoned Fries, Frito Lay Chips, or Mash Potatoes Meat Layer is Smoked Pulled Chicken Choose Yes or No to Baked Bean layer.(Add $2.49) Yes or No to Cheese Sauce on top
SMOKED MEAT'S
Pulled Smoked chicken 1/4 lb
1/4lb Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Smoked Chicken Wrap
Smoked Pulled Chicken in a wrap, dress it your way Ranch, Spicy Mayo, Buffalo Sauce, You name it we can put it on.
Smoked Rib Dinner $13.50
1lb of smoked ribs, dinner roll and a choice of 2 sides 13.50 (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)
Smoked Ribs $10.99LB
Dry rubbed, smoked ribs. Only a limited amount made. These ribs are Hot & ready NOW!! Sold by the pound $10.99lb
1pc $8.79 Chicken Hind Quarter Dinner
1 piece smoked chicken hindquarter dinner meal includes 2 side choices and roll for $8.79 plus tax (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)
2pc $12.00 Chicken Hind Quarter Dinner
2 smoked chicken hindquarter dinner with 2 sides of your choice and a dinner roll 12.00 plus tax (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)
Single Smoked Hind Quarters Chicken Hot and Ready
Hot and Ready delicious smoked chicken hindquarters 3.29 each while they last! Why pay for wings? More meat and more flavor!
Smoked BBQ Meatloaf Options
Meat Loaf that is Smoked and BBQ'd Single piece $4.99 Sandwich $6.50 Open Face $7.99
Naked Smoked Pork Sandwich Options (not bbq'd)
Smoked Pulled Pork. Comes in a 1/4lb size or 1/2 lb size. Naked means nothing on it so dress it how you want it.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Smoked Brisket
Smoked Chili Side
Smoked Chili is a creation of Johns chili recipe and smoked burger.
Smoked Chili Pint
Pint of Smoked Chili. Smoked Chili is a creation of Johns chili recipe and smoked burger.
STEAK'S
PORK
Breaded Tenderloin Options
Hand Breaded Tenderloins right here in house. Choose from a Sandwich or Strips
Grilled Pork Tenderloin Option
These 1/2 lb. Tenderloins are hand cut from the loin, in house, ran thru the tenderizer and grilled.
Butterfly Pork Chop
6oz grilled Pork Chop
BBQ Pork Sandwich 1/4lb
1/4# pulled pork
Big "A" BBQ Pork Sandwich 1/2lb
1/2# pulled pork lighlty BBQ
Single Pork Burger (1/4 lb)
Fresh ground pork. pattied in house, Seasoned, and grilled
Double Pork Burger (2-1/4 patties)
Fresh ground pork. pattied in house, Seasoned, and grilled
Triple Pork Burger (3-1/4 patties)
Fresh ground pork. pattied in house, Seasoned, and grilled
Hot Dog Options
Our Hot Dogs are Big and Plump! Try one Grilled or a Ripper (Fried). They come plain so add what you want to them. Don't forget we have liquid cheese...
Polish Sausage
Bratwurst
1/4lb. Brat grilled. top it how you want it!
Wrap Naked Smoked Pulled Pork
BBQ Pork Wrap
CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken Options
Chicken! Choose it as a sandwich or a wrap. Sandwich comes plain, add what you would like. The Wrap comes standard with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch. Don't like those options change it up.
"Fillet of Chix" Breaded Chicken Options
Hand Breaded Chicken, Breaded in house! Choose it as a sandwich or a wrap. Sandwich comes plain, add what you would like. The Wrap comes standard with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch. Don't like those options change it up.
Pulled Smoked chicken 1/2 lb
1/2 lb Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Smoked Chicken Wrap
Smoked Pulled Chicken in a wrap, dress it your way Ranch, Spicy Mayo, Buffalo Sauce, You name it we can put it on.
Buffalo Smoked Chicken Wrap
Smoked Chicken, Tortilla Shell, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Buffalo Sauce. And you decide if you want ranch on it.
BURGER'S/BEEF
Cheesy Loose Meat Sandwich
Johns recipe for Loose Meat Sandwiches, with you Liquid Cheese Sauce.
Loose Meat Sandwich Beef
Loose Meat Sandwich..... John's recipe 1/4lb
Pot Roast Sandwich
Oven Roasted Pot Roast Shredded, and served on a bun.
1/4 lb Original Bacon Burger
1/4lb bacon burger. We grind the bacon right into the burger. You wont see it but you will taste it.
Double Original Bacon Burger (2-1/4lb patties)
1/2lb burger with the bacon ground into the burger. Won't see the bacon but will taste it in every bite.
Triple Original Bacon Burger (3-1/4lb patties)
Triple Bacon Burger 3-1/4lb bacon burgers. The bacon is ground right into the burger.
1/4lb Bacon Mushroom Swiss
1/4lb Bacon Mushroom Swiss burger. Is a quarter pound bacon burger that comes with Slices of Portobello and Swiss Cheese. We grind the bacon right into the burger. You wont see it but you will taste it.
Double Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger (2-1/4lb patties)
Double Bacon Mushroom Swiss burger. 2-1/4lb Bacon burgers that comes with Sautéed Slices of Portobello Mushroom and Swiss Cheese. We grind the bacon right into the burger. You wont see it but you will taste it.
Triple Bacon Mushroom Swiss (3-1/4lb patties)
Triple Bacon Mushroom Swiss burger. 3-1/4lb Bacon burgers that comes with Sautéed Slices of Portobello Mushroom and Swiss Cheese. We grind the bacon right into the burger. You wont see it but you will taste it.
100% Buffalo Burger 1/3lb
1/3 lb. Buffalo patty grilled with our signature seasoning.
100% Double Buffalo (2-1/3lb patties)
2 (1/3lb) Buffalo patties grilled with our signature seasoning.
Jalapeno Burger (single 1/4lb)
1/4# burger with jalapenos ground into it. We like to top it with pepper jack cheese. You pick the cheese you want on it.
Double Jalapeno Burger (2- 1/4lb patties)
2- 1/4lb burgers with jalapenos ground into it. We like to top it with pepper jack cheese. You pick the cheese you want on it.
Triple Jalapeno Burger (3-1/4lb patties)
3- 1/4lb burgers with jalapenos ground into the burger. We like to top it with pepper jack cheese. You pick the cheese you want on it.
Hamburger (single 1/4lb)
1/4#
Double Hamburger (2- 1/4lb patties)
Triple Hamburger (3-1/4lb patties)
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf Oven Baked Options
Oven Baked Meatloaf Options. Choose from either 1 piece, Sandwich, Dinner or Open Face .(There is an upcharge for any side over $2.49 when choosing sides in your dinner)
CATFISH
Deluxe Catfish Sandwich
This Catfish filet is breaded, fried and placed on a hoagie bun, topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tarter sauce
Catfish Wrap
Fish Wrap is our take on a fish taco. 2 hand-breaded cat fish fillet in a flour tortilla wrap with lettuce, cheese and tartar sauce. Take it up a notch and add a scoop of Cole Slaw for $1.25 more.
Catfish single
Just the Catfish, no bun, no sides
2pc Catfish Dinner $9.50 2 sides & dinner roll
2pc Breaded Catfish Dinner $8.99, your choice of 2 sides and a dinner roll.(There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)
3pc Catfish Dinner11.50 2 sides & dinner roll
3 breaded Catfish Dinner $11.50, your choice of 2 sides and a dinner roll.(There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)
Open Face Sandwiches
Hot Beef Open Face
Bread ,Shredded Beef, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Tenderloin Open Face/Bd-$9.25/G-$7.99
Starts with a bun layer, followed your choice of a Grilled or Breaded Tenderloin with mashed potato and gravy on top.
Chicken Open Face / Bd $9.75/ G $9.50 Smoked$6.74
Naked Pork Open Face
Bread ,Pulled Pork, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Loose Meat Open Face
Smoked Brisket Open Face
Bacon Burger Open Face
Starts with a bun layer, followed by 1 Quarter pound Bacon burger patties with mashed potato and gravy on top. Craving more meat add an additional patty for $3.00 more
Dinners
Smoked BBQ Meat Loaf Dinner $9.50
Smoked BBQ Meat Loaf Dinner $9.50 Dinners include 2 sides of your choice, and a dinner roll. (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)
Oven Baked Meat Loaf Dinner $9.50
Oven Baked Meat Loaf Dinner $9.00 Dinners include 2 sides of your choice (There is an upcharge for any side over $2.75)
VEGETARIAN / OTHER SANDWICHES
SIDES
Original Baked Beans
8oz gluten free
Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese
homemade Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese. Not very spicy just a little kick
Cheesy AuGratin Potatoes
8oz side of our Homemade Cheesy AuGratin Potatoes
Mash Potatoes and Gravy
Potato Salad
8oz gluten free. John's Recipe, Homemade Potato Salad.
Coleslaw
8oz gluten free
Pasta Salad
8oz
Sweet Pepper Slaw
Macaroni Salad
8oz
Salad Build your own
Homemade Apple Crisp.
8oz side of our Homemade Apple Crisp. Apple filling covered with our famous crisp topping
Homemade Cherry Crisp.
8oz Homemade Cherry Crisp. Cherry filling covered with our famous crisp topping.
Homemade Peach Crisp.
8oz of our Homemade Peach crisp. Peach filling covered with our famous crisp topping.
A La Mode (ice cream on top of crisp).
Vanilla Ice cream scoop on top of your crisp. Must order crisp separately.
Ice Cream Cup
1 scoop of vanilla ice cream in a cup
Ruffle Chips
Frito Lay Chips
Desserts
