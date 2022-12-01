  • Home
  • /
  • Forest
  • /
  • A heavenly sandwhich - 2829 Idlewild Blvd Ne
Restaurant header imageView gallery

A heavenly sandwhich 2829 Idlewild Blvd Ne

review star

No reviews yet

15173 Forest Road

Forest, VA 24551

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwhichs

The backyard

$10.75+

Made heavenly with roast beef sliced Turkey, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, colby Jack and lto

Hokie hokie

$10.75+

Made heavenly with Turkey,bacon,colby jack cheese and our homemade bbq sauce

Big Brooklyn

$8.75+

The Floridian

$7.75+

Spicy clucker

$9.75+

Sunday evening

$7.75+

The leo

$7.75+

Byo

$10.99+

Grilled cheese

$7.50

Kids saandwhich

$6.50+

Sloppy steve

$11.50+

Big boy

$13.00+

The uptown

$13.50+

Bagel

$7.99+

Sides

Potato salad

$2.50

Cole slaw

$2.50

Cup of fresh fruit

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Side salad

$3.00

Can drink

$1.50

Pound cake

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50

Pickle

$2.50

Candy bar

$2.50

Fries

$3.50

Chilli

$3.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mellow yellow

$1.50

Dr.pepper

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Apple juice

$1.50

Orange juice

$1.50

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15173 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

221 Tap & Table
orange starNo Reviews
14521 Forest Rd., Ste A Forest, VA 24551
View restaurantnext
Bacon St Bagels - Forest
orange starNo Reviews
16145 Forest Rd Forest, VA 24551
View restaurantnext
Sourdough Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1040 Gables Dr Ste 104 Forest, VA 24551
View restaurantnext
Cakes and Pipers Bakery LLC - 17980 Forest Rd Ste H
orange starNo Reviews
17980 Forest Rd Ste H Forest, VA 24551
View restaurantnext
Mission House Coffee - Cornerstone - 105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106
orange starNo Reviews
105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106 Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
County Smoak - 7423 Timberlake Road
orange star5.0 • 132
7423 Timberlake Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Forest

Graziano's - 14805 Forest Road
orange star4.8 • 174
14805 Forest Road Forest, VA 24551
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Forest
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston