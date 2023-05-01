Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Huevo Que Si

1721 Durfee Ave

S El Monte, CA 91733

Popular Items

Pancakes & Fruit

$18.00

Four buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal fresh fruit. Choice of nutella, lechera, dulce de leche or maple syrup.

Los Chilaquiles

$15.00

Choice of Red or Green Sauce, choice of eggs, Topped with sour cream, queso fresco, parsely and onions Add Protein : chicken Tinga, steak, carnitas, chorizo $4 Add Birria $5

Oreo Mocha

$8.00

Hot mocha, oreo, nutella rim.

EGGSPERTS

Steak & Eggs

$24.00Out of stock

6 oz New York steak. Two eggs of your choice served with house potatoes and toast on the side

Chorizo Burrito

$18.00

chorizo scrambled with eggs and blackbeans wrapped in Flour tortilla with cheese. side of sour cream, pickled onions and spicy sauce on the side.

Sunrise Burrito

$18.00

wet burrito covered in molcajete sauce. bacon and ham scrambled with eggs and house potatoes wrapped in flour torilla with cheese topped with fried egg and sour cream.

Brunchiladas

$20.00

Three cheese enchiladas over bed of melted cheese, Scrambled eggs, topped with pickled onion, cheese and sour cream. Add protein: chicken tinga, steak, carnitas, chorizo $4

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Tater Tots topped with cheddar, scallions, spicy mayo, 2 sunny side up eggs Add protein: Chicken tinga, steak, chorizo $4

Avocado Toast

$18.00

2 Whole wheat sourdough toasted. Avocado slices, bacon, tomato slices, eggs of yours choice, queso fresco y cream fresca Add Smoked Salmon $5.00

Los Chilaquiles

$15.00

Choice of Red or Green Sauce, choice of eggs, Topped with sour cream, queso fresco, parsely and onions Add Protein : chicken Tinga, steak, carnitas, chorizo $4 Add Birria $5

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Peppers, onions, mushroom and spinach, scrambled with eggs and house potatoes wrapped in Flour tortilla with cheese. Side of spicy sauce on the side.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

2 fried tortillas topped with Black Beans, over medium Eggs, Salsa, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Micro Greens. Served with a side of house salad.

Huevos Divorciados

$18.00

Two sunny side up eggs served with red and green sauce, chorizo, avocado slices, black beans darted with three corn tortillas and house salad.

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Pepers, onion, mushroom and spinach with a side of toast and house potatoes.

A Huevo omelette

$16.00

Bacon, ham, chorizo, monterrey jack cheese and onion with a side of toast and house potatoes.

Hangover burrito

$18.00

Chorizo, bacon and ham, grilled cheese, jalapeno mayo, bell peppers, onions with house potatoes, rice and beans.

Test

$0.01

THE BEST F# %ING BIRRIA

The Best F'n Birria

Quesabirria y Consome

$18.00

Two crunchy corn tortillas, filled with shredded beef birria, Red pickle onion, habanero sauce and consome on the side

Birria Burrito

$16.00

shredded beef birria, cheese, rice, beans, red pickled onion and a consome on side.

Birria Ramen

$22.00

shredded beef birria, Ramen noodles, eggs, red onion, cabbage, jalapeños sliced cilantro One crunchy taco

Birria Sandwich

$18.00

shredded beef birria on sourdough toast, monterrey jack cheese, red pickled onion, cilantro, habanero sauce with a side of consome.

THE KIDS

Chamaco Combo

$9.00

Two eggs any style, 2 pieces of bacon or ham & Fresh fruit.

Mini Pancakes

$7.00

The perfect size of 3 fluffy mini pancakes and 2 eggs of your choice Add Bacon or Ham $2

SALAD

Smoked salmon salad

$18.00

Smoked salmon, arugula, spring mix, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, strawberries, caramelized walnuts and dressing vinaigrette.

Chicken salad

$16.00

Chicken, cherry tomatoes, bacon, romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, ranch and hard boiled egg.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Cucumber slices, bell peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, greek dressing and black olives.

THE TEMPTATIONS

Temptations

Pancakes & Fruit

$18.00

Four buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal fresh fruit. Choice of nutella, lechera, dulce de leche or maple syrup.

fruity pebbles pancakes

$18.00

Pancakes topped with our special white cream and fruity pebbles.

ferrero rocher pancakes

$22.00

Filled and topped with hazelnut chocolate drizzle and hazelnuts.

strawberry shortcake pancakes

$20.00

Pancakes filled with strawberries topped with our special pink cream.

french toasts & fruit

$18.00

French toast topped with seasonal fresh fruit. Choice of nutella, lechera, dulce de leche or maple syrup.

waffles & fruit

$18.00

Belgian waffle topped with fresh seasonal fruit. Choice of nutella, lechera, dulce de leche or maple syrup.

chicken & waffles

$22.00

Fried chicken served on waffle and spicy maple syrup on the side.

Wheel of Temptation

$18.00

Mystery dessert ferris wheel.

SHOTS SHOTS

Mr Egg Candy

$55.00

9 Mexican candy shots

Ferrero Rocher

$7.00

Baileys, khalua, whipped cream and rocher chocolate.

Candy Shot

$6.00

PARA LUNCHEAR

3 street tacos

$14.00

Street Tacos (3 to choose)

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Cabagge, pico de gallo & jalapeño mayo.

New York Taco

$7.00

rilled cheese, guac. & pickled onion.

Surf & Turf Taco

$8.00

Shrimp, NY, jalapeno mayo, cabagge & pico de gallo.

Salmon Taco

$7.00

Cabagge, pico de gallo and jalapeño mayo.

REGULAR DRINKS

Refreshers

La Barbie

$8.00

Dragon fruit, lime juice, mineral water.

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Lime juice, strawberry, mineral water.

Coco Lavender

$8.00

Coconut water, lavender, seasonal fruit

Peach Boba

$8.00

Peach, peach boba and mineral water.

Blueberries Boba

$8.00

Blueberry, blueberry boba and mineral water

Strawberry Boba

$8.00

Strawberry, strawberry boba and mineral water.

Iced Tea

Classic

$7.00

Lavender Tea

$7.00

Mango Tea

$7.00

Matcha Tea

$7.00

Orange Tea

$7.00

Watermelon Tea

$7.00

Pineapple Iced Tea

$7.00

Sodas

Mineral Water

$4.00

Mex Coke

$4.50

Water Bottle

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

PA LA CRUDA

Mojito Ceviche

$22.00

Tornado Ceviche

$18.00

Aguachile Negro

$22.00

BEER

Bottle Beer

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Draft Beer

Modelo Draft

$12.00

Pacifico Draft

$12.00

Modelo Negro Draft

$12.00

Corona Draft

$12.00

Lagunitas Draft

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Bloody Mary mix, lime juice, vodka.

Michelada

$15.00

Michelada Mix.

Mojito de coquito

$14.00

Rum, coconut syrup, mint, lime juice

Blueberries Mojito

$14.00

Rum, blueberry syrup, mint, lime juice.

Lavender Mojito

$14.00

Rum, lavender syrup, mint, lime juice.

Passionfruit Mojito

$14.00

Rum, passion fruit, mint, lime juice.

La Ahuevada

$14.00

Orange juice, vodka, vanilla syrup, topped with whipped cream.

Mobile Car

$20.00

Table-side build your own michelada.

Margaritas

Spicy Mango

$14.00

Spicy mango topped with mango lollipop.

Crazy Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

Watermelon margarita topped with watermelon lollipop.

Dragon Fruit

$14.00

Pina Picante

$14.00

Pineapple margarita with a Mexican lollipop and tajin/ chamoy.

Mimosa

La Michoacana

$14.00Out of stock

Mixed berries mimosa with popsicle.

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$12.00

Coconut Mimosa

$12.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$12.00

Mango Mimosa

$12.00

Traditional Mimosa

$12.00

Strawberries Shortcake Mimosa

$12.00

Strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, champagne rimmed with Nilla wafer.

Ibiza

$35.00

Big MIMOSA - 1 BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

Stella rose gold

$40.00

Stella rose pink

$40.00

Flights

Rainbow Mimosa

$40.00

Green apple, raspberry, blueberry, mango and lavender mimosas.

Bobamosa Flight

$45.00

Blueberry, strawberry, peach and mango mimosas with boba.

FRIEND WITH BENEDICTS

Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Bacon, chorizo, ham, monterrey jack cheese and onion with a side of toast and house potatoes.

Braised Short Rib

$18.00

2 poached eggs served on a toasted brioche with smashed avocado topped with shredded short rib and hollandaise sauce served with house salad.

BETWEEN THE BUNS

A Huevo Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Brioche bread, beef patty, sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, jalapeno aioli, arugula, avocado, caramelized onions. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Hot fried chicken breast, brioche bun, buffalo sauce, caramelized onion and cabagge. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fried chicken breast, sunny side up egg, brioche bun, bacon and maple mayonnaise. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.

Portobello Sandwich

$18.00

Broiche, portobello mushroom, coleslaw, pickles and jalapeno mayo. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.

COFFEES

Mocha

Oreo Mocha

$8.00

Hot mocha, oreo, nutella rim.

Reeses Mocha

$8.00

Hot mocha,reeses Nutella rim.

Caramel Mocha

$8.00

Hot mocha, cookie caramel rim.

Iced mocha waffle

$8.00

Iced mocha pancake

$8.00

Latte

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Horchata Latte

$6.00

Dulce de Leche Latte

$6.00

Iced Dolce Latte

$6.00

Iced Honey Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Iced Lavender Latte

$6.00

Iced Horchata Latte

$6.00

Iced Caramel Latte

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Regular latte

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Affogato Paleta

$8.00

Milk chocolate popsicle,shot of espresso

QUESADILLAS

A Huevo Quesadilla

$20.00

Steak, chorizo, and mozzarella cheese with a side of guacamole, sour cream, cheese and spicy sauce.

Quesadilla Chicken Tinga

$16.00

Juicy roasted chicken with tomato-chipotle sauce, mozzarella cheese and side of sour cream and spicy sauce.

Quesadilla Steak

$16.00

Steak and mozzarela cheese with side of pico de gallo, guacamole and spicy sauce.

EGGPATIZER

Appetizer

Lets get bacon started

$18.00

3 thick apple smoked bacon with 3 shots of bloody mary.

Guacaegg

$12.00

Avocado with queso fresco and egg. Toast on the side.

Huevo Escondido

$12.00

Sunny side egg and Monterey jack cheese on top of red sauce bed with chorizo and toast on the side.

SIDES

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Tater tots

$6.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side House Potatoe

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Egg

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Crema

$2.00

Side Queso fresco

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

BANANA FOSTER

Banana Foster

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bring the rich flavors, freshness, and level of service that is found in Breakfast Mexican culinary culture to America. We provide versatile Breakfast food and beverage options for a perfect brunch time. Our menu offers extensive cuisine options while integrating disparate cooking styles and locally grown ingredients, to bring a taste of California to every guest's table.

Website

Location

1721 Durfee Ave, S El Monte, CA 91733

Directions

