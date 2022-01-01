A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St
Salem, MA 01970
Popular Items
Breakfast
Witch City EggWitch
It's the Season of the Witch... the EggWitch is back! The Witch City EggWitch: Rich and fluffy toasted brioche bun, scrambled egg, caramelized onions, candied bacon & maple aioli. This sandwich is practically magic, here for a limited time!
Egg Sandwich
Classic Bacon Egg and Cheddar cheese sandwich on a toasted soft and fluffy brioche bun.
Bagel Egg Sandwich
Classic Bacon Egg and Cheese sandwich on a toasted A&J King House made bagel!
Toast and...
Maple & Brown Sugar Scream cheese
Get ready for a fall favorite! Maple & Brown sugar cream cheese. Enjoy the sweet taste of Autumn on a bagel or on toast. Limited time only~
Toasted Bagel
Our own bagels, made with REAL Massachusetts free-range water! Choose from our Plain, Sesame or Everything bagel and add your choice of toppings!
Toast
Toast your favorite A&J bread from the choices provided and top with house-made jam or other spreads! *Avocado toast is topped with lime & paprika
Specials
Soup & Salad
King's Combo
Soup of the day with a half sandwich! Choose a hot or cold sandwich to enjoy with your soup of the day. Today's soup: Three Sisters The sandwich options are below. **soup special changes.
The Great Squmpkin Soup
It's the Great Squmpkin A&J King! Squash, pumpkin and garlic come together to make this creamy soup perfect for a fall day. Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, onions, garlic, carrots (3RFA), kabocha squash (Iron Ox Farm), pumpkin (Brooksby Farm), vegetable stock, tomatoes, peppers, salt, pepper, pepitas, sugar, nutmeg
Three Sisters Soup
Three Sisters Soup This wonderful fall soup full of corn, beans and squash is a traditional Native American and agricultural combination that is both delicious and nutritionally fulfilling. The term “Three Sisters” refers to the three main crops of some North American tribes: maize (corn), squash, and beans. Ingredients: Onion, garlic, carrots, tomatoes, chicken stock, Kabocha squash (Iron Ox), local corn (Tendercrop Farm), cannellini beans, jalapeños (very few, not spicy), parsley, salt & pepper
Cold Sandwiches
French Ham
North Country Smokehouse ham and brie on a buttered baguette - a classic Parisian treat!
Vietnamese Ham
North Country Smokehouse smoked ham, house-pickled vegetables (daikon radish and carrot), cucumbers, house mayo, and fresh cilantro, served on a baguette.
Turkey Sandwich
11/5 sorry out of sourdough! This will be on ciabatta today! Classic Turkey Sandwich on sourdough. Smoked turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & house-made mayo.
Smoked Salmon
Hudson Valley smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers & sprouts on an A&J King toasted bagel.
Herbed Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken, lots of herbs, light mayo, seasonal greens on Seeded Honey Oat bread.
Salad Sandwich
Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, vinaigrette on whole wheat pita. Add Bacon, feta or avocado for an extra charge.
PB&J
All Natural Teddy Peanut butter & house-made seasonal jam. Seasonal jam is: Raspberry-Rhubarb
Fluffernutter
Teddy PB! Fluff! A classic Massachusetts sandwich, the Fluffernutter!
Hot sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Pressed Grilled cheese! Comes with a side of pickled veggies. Choose your bread: Baguette, ciabatta, sourdough, honey seeded oat or marble rye. Choose your cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese or brie. Always great with the soup of the day!
Turkey Melt
11/5 sorry we ran out of sourdough this will come on ciabatta today! Smoked Turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onions & mayo on sourdough pressed! Comes with a side of pickled veggies.
Classic Panino
Smoked ham, salami, roasted peppers, provolone on ciabatta, pressed. Served with a side of pickled veggies.
Seasonal Special Drinks
Smashing Pumpkin Latte
Local roasted pumpkins from Brooksby farm are made into a spiced pumpkin syrup, Richardsons farm milk and espresso from Coffee by design! Topped with house made whipped cream is sure to get you into the fall spirit.
Iced Smashing Pumpkin Latte
House-made spiced pumpkin syrup made with local pumpkins from Brooksby Farm in Peabody MA.
Hot Cider
Local Brooksby Farm cider steamed with cinnamon is a fall favorite! Only available seasonally!
Hot Caramel Apple Cider
Local Brooksby Farm apple cider steamed and mixed with our house-made caramel and topped with whipped cream.
Cold Apple Cider
Local Brooksby Farm apple cider a fall favorite!
Iced Caramel Apple Cider
Local Brooksby Farm apple cider mixed with our house-made caramel and topped with whipped cream.
Ginger Cider Fizz
Brooksby Farms Apple Cider, house made ginger syrup & club soda! This fizzy drink is sure to put some pep in your step on a fall afternoon!
Hocus Focus
House-made chai and pumpkin syrup combined with espresso and your choice of milk or non-dairy milk. Just the thing to bring out your inner Sanderson Sister!
Iced Hocus Focus
House-made chai and pumpkin syrup combined with espresso and your choice of milk or non-dairy milk. Perfect to lift your mood and get you in the Halloween Spirit! Get your broom (or vacuum) out and go for a spin around town~
Coffee
Coffee
We have several blends of coffee by Coffee By Design out of Portland ME. Artisan Blend: The cup is heavy bodied with a sweet chocolate flavor, nice aroma, and mild floral undertones. First-Light Dark Roast:This blend consists of dark roasted beans from Central America and Asia. It is finished with peak roasted African beans. Decaf Artisan Blend: peak roasted beans from Ethiopia, Guatemala, Columbia and Sumatra. The cup is medium-bodied with a sweet, earthy, nutty flavor, nice aroma and mild floral undertones.
Espresso
Americano
Espresso shots poured over hot water. One of our most popular drinks!
Cappuccino
The classic cappuccino! Perfect with breakfast or for an afternoon pick-me-up. Espresso topped with steamed milk and capped with a layer of milk foam.
Latte
Espresso topped with steamed milk finished with a little milk foam. This classic drink takes flavors well, add and customize your drink with flavors and milks/milk alternatives.
Mocha Latte
A classic, espresso shots, steamed milk, house-made chocolate ganache topped with milk foam.
Peppermint Mocha
House made chocolate ganache with peppermint syrup, espresso and your choice of dairy/non-dairy milk. *Whipped cream optional*
Sticky Bun Latte
Espresso, house-made caramel & cinnamon syrup topped with steamed milk finished with a little milk foam. One of our most popular espresso drinks! *contains dairy
Cafe au Lait
Half Coffee By Design Coffee and half steamed milk.
Red Eye
This is sure to wake you up in the morning, or in the afternoon! Coffee from Coffee by Design topped with an espresso shot.
Cortado
The cortado is a small drink, perfect for those that love the taste of espresso. Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and milk foam.
Espresso Shot(s)
Shots of Coffee By Design Espresso straight up!
Macchiato
This little drink is traditionally served in a demitasse cup. Shots of espresso topped with a little dollop of milk foam and a hint of steamed milk.
Espresso con Panna
This drink is traditionally served in a demitasse cup. Shots of espresso topped with house-made whipped cream.
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
A smooth cold brew iced coffee made from Coffee by Designs First-Light, Dark Roast blended for A&J King Artisan Bakers!
Iced Red Eye
A shot of espresso is added to smooth cold brew iced coffee made from Coffee By Designs First-Light, Dark roast blend. This is sure to wake you up in the morning!
Iced Americano
Ice and cold water topped with espresso shots.
Iced Latte
Espresso and milk over ice, a classic. Add flavors to this drink and customize as you'd like!
Iced Sticky Bun Latte
House-made caramel, cinnamon syrup, espresso and whole milk (or milk alternative) over ice. This is a match made in heaven for those with a bit of a sweet tooth. *contains dairy
Iced Mocha
House-made chocolate ganache, espresso from Coffee By Design and Richardsons milk served over ice. Add whipped cream for an extra treaty drink!
Iced Peppermint Mocha
House-made chocolate ganache, Peppermint syrup, milk/milk alternative & espresso from Coffee By Design! Topped with whipped cream.
Iced Chai
House-made chai, made with traditional black tea from MEM Tea & a variety of spiced mixed with milk (or milk alternative) and sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup over ice. A customer favorite!
Iced Dirty Chai
Add a shot of espresso to house-made chai to make it dirty! Made with traditional black tea from MEM Tea & a variety of spiced mixed with milk (or milk alternative) and sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup over ice.
Classic Black Iced tea
A traditional unsweetened black tea from our friends at MEM tea out of Cambridge MA.
Crimson Berry Iced tea (decaf)
This caffeine free iced tea from MEM Tea is sure to give you summer vibes! Deep red in color, a blend of hibiscus, elderberries, grapes, currants, and rooibos.
Tea & Hot Drinks
Chai
Chai, made right here at A&J King! Black tea with a warm blend of spices steamed with milk or one of our milk alternatives and sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup. Dusted with cinnamon.
Dirty Chai
A shot of espresso from Coffee by Design is added to house-made A&J King chai. Black tea with a warm blend of spices steamed with milk (or one of our milk alternatives) & sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup. Dusted with cinnamon.
Hot Tea
Hot tea from our local friends at MEM tea! We have a variety of flavors to choose from.
Tea au Lait
A selection of tea from our local friends at MEM tea topped with steamed milk or milk alternative.
London Fog
Blue flower earl grey from MEM tea, house-made vanilla syrup and steamed milk from Richardsons farm! *Can be made with milk alternatives*
Hot Chocolate
House-made chocolate ganache with steamed milk from Richardsons Farm! Top this with house-made whipped cream for a real treat :) *can be made with milk alternatives, the ganache will still contain dairy*
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
House made chocolate ganache with peppermint syrup and steamed milk from Richardsons Farm. Top this off with house-made whipped cream for a real treat! * Can be made with milk alternatives, the chocolate ganache contains dairy*
Frothy Moo
Steamed milk from Richardsons Farm with flavor of your choice! *Can be made with a milk alternative*
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
A&J King Artisan Bakers, 48 Central Street location in downtown Salem MA. Cafe open 7am-3pm Kitchen open 7am-2:30pm Bread & pastries made fresh daily!
48 Central St, Salem, MA 01970