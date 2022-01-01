A&J King Artisan Bakers

Coffee

$2.35 +

We have several blends of coffee by Coffee By Design out of Portland ME. Artisan Blend: The cup is heavy bodied with a sweet chocolate flavor, nice aroma, and mild floral undertones. First-Light Dark Roast:This blend consists of dark roasted beans from Central America and Asia. It is finished with peak roasted African beans. Decaf Artisan Blend: peak roasted beans from Ethiopia, Guatemala, Columbia and Sumatra. The cup is medium-bodied with a sweet, earthy, nutty flavor, nice aroma and mild floral undertones.