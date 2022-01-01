Restaurant header imageView gallery

A&J King Artisan Bakers

107 Reviews

$$

48 Central St

Salem, MA 01970

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Witch City EggWitch
Bagel Egg Sandwich

Breakfast

Witch City EggWitch

Witch City EggWitch

$9.50

It's the Season of the Witch... the EggWitch is back! The Witch City EggWitch: Rich and fluffy toasted brioche bun, scrambled egg, caramelized onions, candied bacon & maple aioli. This sandwich is practically magic, here for a limited time!

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Classic Bacon Egg and Cheddar cheese sandwich on a toasted soft and fluffy brioche bun.

Bagel Egg Sandwich

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Classic Bacon Egg and Cheese sandwich on a toasted A&J King House made bagel!

Toast and...

Choose your toasted bread and topping! Bread made fresh daily :)
Maple & Brown Sugar Scream cheese

Maple & Brown Sugar Scream cheese

$4.00

Get ready for a fall favorite! Maple & Brown sugar cream cheese. Enjoy the sweet taste of Autumn on a bagel or on toast. Limited time only~

Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$2.00

Our own bagels, made with REAL Massachusetts free-range water! Choose from our Plain, Sesame or Everything bagel and add your choice of toppings!

Toast

Toast

$1.50

Toast your favorite A&J bread from the choices provided and top with house-made jam or other spreads! *Avocado toast is topped with lime & paprika

Specials

Marble rye, tuna, housemade mayo, pickled green beans & onions, chives, cheddar cheese, potato chips, lettuce,
Rachael

Rachael

$12.00+

A pressed sandwich with turkey, Swiss cheese, slaw & Russian dressing on Marble rye, with caraway seeds.

Soup & Salad

Seasonal soup of the day/week. Comes with a side of bread or croutons.
King's Combo

King's Combo

$11.00

Soup of the day with a half sandwich! Choose a hot or cold sandwich to enjoy with your soup of the day. Today's soup: Three Sisters The sandwich options are below. **soup special changes.

The Great Squmpkin Soup

The Great Squmpkin Soup

$6.00Out of stock

It's the Great Squmpkin A&J King! Squash, pumpkin and garlic come together to make this creamy soup perfect for a fall day. Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, onions, garlic, carrots (3RFA), kabocha squash (Iron Ox Farm), pumpkin (Brooksby Farm), vegetable stock, tomatoes, peppers, salt, pepper, pepitas, sugar, nutmeg

Three Sisters Soup

$6.00

Three Sisters Soup This wonderful fall soup full of corn, beans and squash is a traditional Native American and agricultural combination that is both delicious and nutritionally fulfilling. The term “Three Sisters” refers to the three main crops of some North American tribes: maize (corn), squash, and beans. Ingredients: Onion, garlic, carrots, tomatoes, chicken stock, Kabocha squash (Iron Ox), local corn (Tendercrop Farm), cannellini beans, jalapeños (very few, not spicy), parsley, salt & pepper

Cold Sandwiches

French Ham

French Ham

$10.25+

North Country Smokehouse ham and brie on a buttered baguette - a classic Parisian treat!

Vietnamese Ham

Vietnamese Ham

$10.50+

North Country Smokehouse smoked ham, house-pickled vegetables (daikon radish and carrot), cucumbers, house mayo, and fresh cilantro, served on a baguette.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$12.50+

11/5 sorry out of sourdough! This will be on ciabatta today! Classic Turkey Sandwich on sourdough. Smoked turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & house-made mayo.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$11.75+

Hudson Valley smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers & sprouts on an A&J King toasted bagel.

Herbed Chicken Salad

Herbed Chicken Salad

$9.75+

Roasted chicken, lots of herbs, light mayo, seasonal greens on Seeded Honey Oat bread.

Salad Sandwich

Salad Sandwich

$8.75+

Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, vinaigrette on whole wheat pita. Add Bacon, feta or avocado for an extra charge.

PB&J

PB&J

$4.50+

All Natural Teddy Peanut butter & house-made seasonal jam. Seasonal jam is: Raspberry-Rhubarb

Fluffernutter

Fluffernutter

$4.50+

Teddy PB! Fluff! A classic Massachusetts sandwich, the Fluffernutter!

Hot sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Pressed Grilled cheese! Comes with a side of pickled veggies. Choose your bread: Baguette, ciabatta, sourdough, honey seeded oat or marble rye. Choose your cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese or brie. Always great with the soup of the day!

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$13.00+

11/5 sorry we ran out of sourdough this will come on ciabatta today! Smoked Turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onions & mayo on sourdough pressed! Comes with a side of pickled veggies.

Classic Panino

Classic Panino

$11.50+

Smoked ham, salami, roasted peppers, provolone on ciabatta, pressed. Served with a side of pickled veggies.

Seasonal Special Drinks

Smashing Pumpkin Latte

Smashing Pumpkin Latte

$4.75+

Local roasted pumpkins from Brooksby farm are made into a spiced pumpkin syrup, Richardsons farm milk and espresso from Coffee by design! Topped with house made whipped cream is sure to get you into the fall spirit.

Iced Smashing Pumpkin Latte

Iced Smashing Pumpkin Latte

$5.25+

House-made spiced pumpkin syrup made with local pumpkins from Brooksby Farm in Peabody MA.

Hot Cider

Hot Cider

$3.00+

Local Brooksby Farm cider steamed with cinnamon is a fall favorite! Only available seasonally!

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$3.25+

Local Brooksby Farm apple cider steamed and mixed with our house-made caramel and topped with whipped cream.

Cold Apple Cider

Cold Apple Cider

$5.00+

Local Brooksby Farm apple cider a fall favorite!

Iced Caramel Apple Cider

Iced Caramel Apple Cider

$5.25+

Local Brooksby Farm apple cider mixed with our house-made caramel and topped with whipped cream.

Ginger Cider Fizz

Ginger Cider Fizz

$4.75+

Brooksby Farms Apple Cider, house made ginger syrup & club soda! This fizzy drink is sure to put some pep in your step on a fall afternoon!

Hocus Focus

Hocus Focus

$4.50+

House-made chai and pumpkin syrup combined with espresso and your choice of milk or non-dairy milk. Just the thing to bring out your inner Sanderson Sister!

Iced Hocus Focus

Iced Hocus Focus

$5.00+

House-made chai and pumpkin syrup combined with espresso and your choice of milk or non-dairy milk. Perfect to lift your mood and get you in the Halloween Spirit! Get your broom (or vacuum) out and go for a spin around town~

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$2.35+

We have several blends of coffee by Coffee By Design out of Portland ME. Artisan Blend: The cup is heavy bodied with a sweet chocolate flavor, nice aroma, and mild floral undertones. First-Light Dark Roast:This blend consists of dark roasted beans from Central America and Asia. It is finished with peak roasted African beans. Decaf Artisan Blend: peak roasted beans from Ethiopia, Guatemala, Columbia and Sumatra. The cup is medium-bodied with a sweet, earthy, nutty flavor, nice aroma and mild floral undertones.

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso shots poured over hot water. One of our most popular drinks!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00+

The classic cappuccino! Perfect with breakfast or for an afternoon pick-me-up. Espresso topped with steamed milk and capped with a layer of milk foam.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso topped with steamed milk finished with a little milk foam. This classic drink takes flavors well, add and customize your drink with flavors and milks/milk alternatives.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

A classic, espresso shots, steamed milk, house-made chocolate ganache topped with milk foam.

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

House made chocolate ganache with peppermint syrup, espresso and your choice of dairy/non-dairy milk. *Whipped cream optional*

Sticky Bun Latte

Sticky Bun Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, house-made caramel & cinnamon syrup topped with steamed milk finished with a little milk foam. One of our most popular espresso drinks! *contains dairy

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

Half Coffee By Design Coffee and half steamed milk.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.25+

This is sure to wake you up in the morning, or in the afternoon! Coffee from Coffee by Design topped with an espresso shot.

Cortado

Cortado

$2.00+

The cortado is a small drink, perfect for those that love the taste of espresso. Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and milk foam.

Espresso Shot(s)

Espresso Shot(s)

$1.50+

Shots of Coffee By Design Espresso straight up!

Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.00+

This little drink is traditionally served in a demitasse cup. Shots of espresso topped with a little dollop of milk foam and a hint of steamed milk.

Espresso con Panna

Espresso con Panna

$2.00+

This drink is traditionally served in a demitasse cup. Shots of espresso topped with house-made whipped cream.

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

A smooth cold brew iced coffee made from Coffee by Designs First-Light, Dark Roast blended for A&J King Artisan Bakers!

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$4.25+

A shot of espresso is added to smooth cold brew iced coffee made from Coffee By Designs First-Light, Dark roast blend. This is sure to wake you up in the morning!

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Ice and cold water topped with espresso shots.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Espresso and milk over ice, a classic. Add flavors to this drink and customize as you'd like!

Iced Sticky Bun Latte

Iced Sticky Bun Latte

$4.75+

House-made caramel, cinnamon syrup, espresso and whole milk (or milk alternative) over ice. This is a match made in heaven for those with a bit of a sweet tooth. *contains dairy

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

House-made chocolate ganache, espresso from Coffee By Design and Richardsons milk served over ice. Add whipped cream for an extra treaty drink!

Iced Peppermint Mocha

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

House-made chocolate ganache, Peppermint syrup, milk/milk alternative & espresso from Coffee By Design! Topped with whipped cream.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.25+

House-made chai, made with traditional black tea from MEM Tea & a variety of spiced mixed with milk (or milk alternative) and sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup over ice. A customer favorite!

Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Add a shot of espresso to house-made chai to make it dirty! Made with traditional black tea from MEM Tea & a variety of spiced mixed with milk (or milk alternative) and sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup over ice.

Classic Black Iced tea

Classic Black Iced tea

$3.25+

A traditional unsweetened black tea from our friends at MEM tea out of Cambridge MA.

Crimson Berry Iced tea (decaf)

Crimson Berry Iced tea (decaf)

$3.25+

This caffeine free iced tea from MEM Tea is sure to give you summer vibes! Deep red in color, a blend of hibiscus, elderberries, grapes, currants, and rooibos.

Tea & Hot Drinks

Chai

Chai

$3.25+

Chai, made right here at A&J King! Black tea with a warm blend of spices steamed with milk or one of our milk alternatives and sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup. Dusted with cinnamon.

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$4.25+

A shot of espresso from Coffee by Design is added to house-made A&J King chai. Black tea with a warm blend of spices steamed with milk (or one of our milk alternatives) & sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup. Dusted with cinnamon.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot tea from our local friends at MEM tea! We have a variety of flavors to choose from.

Tea au Lait

Tea au Lait

$2.75+

A selection of tea from our local friends at MEM tea topped with steamed milk or milk alternative.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.00+

Blue flower earl grey from MEM tea, house-made vanilla syrup and steamed milk from Richardsons farm! *Can be made with milk alternatives*

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

House-made chocolate ganache with steamed milk from Richardsons Farm! Top this with house-made whipped cream for a real treat :) *can be made with milk alternatives, the ganache will still contain dairy*

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

House made chocolate ganache with peppermint syrup and steamed milk from Richardsons Farm. Top this off with house-made whipped cream for a real treat! * Can be made with milk alternatives, the chocolate ganache contains dairy*

Frothy Moo

Frothy Moo

$2.00+

Steamed milk from Richardsons Farm with flavor of your choice! *Can be made with a milk alternative*

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
A&J King Artisan Bakers, 48 Central Street location in downtown Salem MA. Cafe open 7am-3pm Kitchen open 7am-2:30pm Bread & pastries made fresh daily!

48 Central St, Salem, MA 01970

