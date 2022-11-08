A&J Restaurant 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C

A map showing the location of A&J Restaurant 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite CView gallery

Popular Items

4105. 鮮肉鍋貼 GUO TIE
5203. 麻辣黃瓜 MA LA HUANG GUA*
4104. 蔥油餅 CONG YOU BING

Noodles

1110. 牛肉牛筋麵 NIU ROU NIU JIN MIAN*

$15.35

Spicy Beef & Tendon Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)

1101. 紅燒牛肉麵 HONG SHAO NIU ROU MIAN*

$15.35

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)

1102. 清燉牛肉麵 QING DUN NIU ROU MIAN

$15.35Out of stock

Beef Noodle Soup (Clear Broth)

1103. 紅燒牛筋麵 HONG SHAO NIU JIN MIAN*

$15.35

Spicy Beef Tendon Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)

1104. 榨菜肉絲麵 ZHA CAI RO SI MIAN

$12.10

Shredded Pork & Szechuan Radish Noodle Soup

1105. 雪菜肉絲麵 XUE CAI RO SI MIAN

$12.10

Shredded Pork & Mustard Green Noodle Soup

1107. 排骨麵 PAI GU MIAN

$12.10

Chinese Style Fried Pork Chop Noodle Soup

1108. 雞排麵 JI PAI MIAN

$12.10

Chinese Style Fried Chicken Noodle Soup

1112. 陽春麵 YANG CHUN MIAN

$7.50

Noodles in Chicken Broth with Vegetables

1201. 炸醬麵 ZHA JIANG MIAN

$12.10

Noodles w/ Ground Pork & Bean Paste Sauce

1202. 擔擔麵 DAN DAN MIAN**^^

$9.20

Noodles in Hot Spicy Sesame Sauce, Top with Crushed Peanuts

1203. 酸辣麵 SUAN LA MIAN**

$9.20

Noodles in A & J Special Hot & Sour Sauce

1204. 涼麵 LIANG MIAN

$12.10

Cold Noodles w/ Ham, Egg & Bean Sprouts

1205. 酸辣涼麵 SUAN LA LIANG MIAN**

$9.20

Cold Noodles in A & J Special Hot & Sour Sauce

1206. 乾拌牛肉麵 GAN BAN NIU ROU MIAN*

$15.35

Spicy Noodle w/Sliced Beef

Soups

2101. 菜肉餛飩 CAI ROU HUN DUN

$12.10

Wonton Soup Shanghai Style (Ground Pork & Vegetable Wonton)

2202. 榨菜肉絲湯 ZHA CAI ROU SI TANG*

$5.90

Shredded Pork & Szechuan Radish Soup

2203. 紅燒牛肉湯 HONG SHAO NIU ROU TANG*

$6.50

Spicy Beef Soup (Szechuan Style)

2204. 清燉牛肉湯 QING DUN NIU ROU TANG

$6.50

Beef Soup (Clear Broth)

2205. 餛飩湯 HUN DUN TANG

$5.90

Wonton Soup

2206. 酸菜粉絲湯 SUAN CAI FEN SI TANG

$5.90Out of stock

Sour Cabbage with Pork Strips & Bean Stick Soup

Rice

3101. 排骨飯 PAI GU CAI FAN

$12.10

Chinese Style Fried Pork Chop on Rice

3102. 雞排飯 JI PAI CAI FAN

$12.10

Chinese Style Fried Chicken on Rice

3103. 烤麩飯 KAO FU CAI FAN

$12.10

Vegetarian Delight on Rice (Gluten, Dry Bean Curd, & Mushrooms)

3107. 滷肉飯 LU ROU FAN

$7.95

Braised Pork on Rice (w/ a Braised Egg)

6101. 小米粥 XIAO MI ZHOU

$1.95Out of stock

Plain Millet & Rice Congee (Rice Soup)

Buns, Dumplings and Breads

2102. 紅油抄手 HONG YOU CHAO SHOU**

$7.50

Spicy Wonton w/ Hot Red Sauce (Szechuan Style)

4101. 牛肉餡餅 NIU ROU XIAN BING

$4.20

Pan Fried Beef Bun

4102. 花素餡餅 HUA SU XIAN BING

$4.20

Pan Fried Vegetarian Bun

4104. 蔥油餅 CONG YOU BING

$5.60

Scallion Pancake

4105. 鮮肉鍋貼 GUO TIE

$11.10

Pan Fried Pork Dumpling/Pot Stickers (8)

4106. 醬肉燒餅 JIANG ROU SHAO BING

$6.05

Chinese Sesame Biscuit w/ Sliced Pork

4107. 牛肉燒餅 NIU ROU SHAO BING

$6.05

Chinese Sesame Biscuit w/ Sliced Beef

4108. 牛肉捲餅 NIU ROU JUAN BING

$15.15

Peking Beef Wrap

4109. 抓餅 ZHUA BING

$5.60

Thousand Layer Pancake

4110. 蘿蔔絲酥餅 LUO BO SI SU BING

$6.15

Turnip (Daikon) Pastry w/bacon bits

4201. 花素蒸餃 HUA SU ZHENG JIAO

$5.60

Steamed Vegetarian Dumpling (4)

4202. 小籠包 XIAO LONG BAO

$5.60

Steamed Pork Bun (4)

4203. 牛肉蒸餃 NIU ROU ZHENG JIAO

$5.60

Steamed Beef Dumpling (4)

Meats

4301. 粉蒸排骨 FEN ZHENG PAI GU

$7.55

Steamed Spareribs w/ Five Spiced Rice Powder

5101. 燻雞 XUN JI

$7.55

Smoked Chicken

5102. 醬牛肉 JIANG NIU ROU

$7.55

Sliced Beef (Marinated & Cooked w/ Bean Paste)

5103. 醬肘子 JIANG ZHOU ZI

$7.55

Sliced Pork (Marinated & Cooked w/ Bean Paste)

5104. 肴豬腳 XIAO ZHU JIAO

$10.05

Steamed Pork Hock w/ Special Seasonings

5105. 蒜爆牛筋 SUAN BAO NIU JIN*

$10.35

Beef Tendon w/ Chili Garlic Sauce

3105. 炸豬排 ZHA ZHU PAI

$9.40

Fried pork chop

3106. 炸雞排 ZHA JI PAI

$9.40

Fried chicken cutlet

Cold Plates

5201. 皮蛋豆腐 PI DAN DOU FU

$7.55

Bean Curd w/ Thousand Year Egg

5202. 雞絲拉皮 JI SI LA PI

$7.55

Bean Noodle & Chicken Salad w/ Sesame Sauce & Mustard

5203. 麻辣黃瓜 MA LA HUANG GUA*

$5.10

Cucumber Salad in Hot Garlic Sauce

5204. 紅油肚絲 HONG YOU DU SI

$5.10

Sliced Beef Tripe w/ Hot Red Sauce

5205. 麻辣耳絲 MA LA ER SI**

$5.10

Sliced Pork Ears w/ Hot & Spiced Seasoning

5206. 紅燒腐竹 HONG SHAO FU ZHU

$5.10

Bean Curd Rolls w/ Assorted Mushrooms

5207. 毛豆百頁 MAO DO BAI YE

$5.10

Bean Curd Skin w/ Mustard Greens and Soy Beans

5208. 烤麩 KAO FU

$5.10

Vegetarian Delight w/ Gluten, Dry Bean Curd & Mushrooms

5209. 涼拌干絲 LIANG BAN GAN SI

$5.10

Shredded Bean Curd w/ Celery & Carrot Salad

5210. 香菜豆干 XIANG CAI DOU GAN*^^

$5.10

Dry Bean Curd, Peanuts & Cilantro Salad w/ Hot Sauce

5211. 芽菜海帶 YA CAI HAI DAI

$5.10

Seaweed & Bean Sprouts in Garlic, Vinegar Sauce

5212. 滷水花生 LU SHUI HUA SHENG^^

$5.10

Boiled Peanuts w/ Special Seasoning

5213. 泡菜 PAO CAI*

$3.55

Pickled Cabbage

5214. 酸江豆肉末 SUAN JIANG DOU ROU MO*

$5.55

Pickled Long Bean w/ Ground Beef

5301. 滷蛋 LU DAN

$1.95

Braised Egg

Sides

1207. 麵底 MIAN DI

$4.25

Plain noodle

2207. 青菜 QING CAI

$5.55

Blanched Shanghai bok choy

3104. 白飯 BAI FAN

$2.15

Plain white rice

5302. 酸菜 SUAN CAI

$3.60

Pickled mustard greens

5303. 辣椒醬 LA JIAO JIANG

$7.75

Housemade chili sauce

Sweet

6301. 豆沙酥餅 DOU SHA SU BING

$5.50

Red Bean Paste Pastry (2)

6302. 紅豆甜粥 HONG DOU TIEN ZHOU

$4.45Out of stock

Sweet Red Beans Congee

Drinks

6201. 冰鎮酸梅湯 SUAN MEI TANG

$4.70

Black Plum Herbal Drink

6202. 雪碧汽水

$2.30

Sprite

6203. 可口可樂

$2.30

Coke

6204. 礦泉水

$2.30

Mineral Water

Bubble Drinks

珍珠飲料

$5.00

Bubble Drink with jumbo tapioca pearls

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

