American

a.kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

135 South 18th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Popular Items

Gem Lettuce Salad
French Fries
Branzino

Dinner

jersey corn pudding, 3 springs cherries, mustard greens

Gougeres

$10.00

comte + black pepper

Honeynut Squash + Apple Soup

$14.00

purple napa cabbage, empire apples, brown butter

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms

$18.00

burgundy truffle + hen of the woods mushroom aioli

Red Curry Chicken Liver Toast

$16.00

ghost pepper + pear butter, crispy guanciale, country bread

Grilled Tuna

$20.00

shishito pepper salsa, almonds, cucamelon, verbena oil

Gem Lettuce Salad

$14.00

summer vegetables, sunflower seed, herb buttermilk

Smoked Bluefish Salad

$15.00

potato rosti, pickled aji peppers, tangerine lace

Grilled Carrots

$16.00

beet harissa, whipped ricotta, bosc pear, thai basil

Beet Salad

$15.00

garlic yogurt, chicories, carrots, golden raisins

Tagliolini

$24.00

romano beans, broccoli, black trumpet mushroom, robiola

Octopus 'Lyonnaise'

$24.00

frisee, bacon lardon, soft-boiled egg, trout roe

Grilled Half Chicken

$32.00

fresh herbs, sumac onions, potato, celery hot sauce

Wagyu Bavette Steak

$40.00

eggplant tahina, honey glazed cippolini onions, grilled lettuces

Duck Breast

$42.00

aged duck breast with lentils du puy, cippolini onions, and foie gras jus

Branzino

$28.00

green garlic soubise, za'atar, tromboncino squash

Cheeseburger

$24.00

two 3.5-oz beef patties with american cheese, cornichon, and dijonnaise, served on a house made sesame roll. Comes with french fries

Panna Cotta

$8.00

lemon verbena, saba

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

chocolate tahini cake with chocolate glaze, sea salt, sesame seeds

French Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

a.kitchen + a.bar are both contemporary American restaurants located in AKA Rittenhouse Square in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia. a.kitchen boasts one of the country's most innovative wine and spirits programs and has been named One of America's Best Wine Restaurants by Wine Enthusiast and received the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. Acclaimed Philadelphia Inquirer critic Craig LaBan also awarded a.kitchen Three Bells out of Four. Under Executive Chef Eli Collins, a.kitchen's bistro spirit showcases a versatile menu that allows guests to stop by for a few small plates or enjoy a more traditional dinner or lunch. We are now offering wine to go at retail prices out of our new wine shop, a.bar+bottles.

Website

Location

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

