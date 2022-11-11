  • Home
  • /
  • Foxboro
  • /
  • A La Esh at Normandy Farms - 72 West Street
A map showing the location of A La Esh at Normandy Farms 72 West StreetView gallery

A La Esh at Normandy Farms 72 West Street

review star

No reviews yet

72 West Street

Foxborough, MA 02035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FROM THE FRYER

Chicken Tenders w/ fries

$13.00

Nut-free Soy-free

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Beer Battered Shrimp basket w/ fries

$16.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Fish Sandwich w/ fries

$11.00

Churros

$6.00

Fried Dough

$6.00

BAG

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$8.00

Cup Of Chili

$5.00

Cup Of Chowdah

$5.00

FROM THE GRILL (W/ Fries, Pickles, LTO)

Nut-Free, Soy-Free

Black Bean Burger w/ fries

$12.00

Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ fries

$11.00

Nut-free Soy-free

Hamburger w/ fries

$11.00

Nut-free Soy-free Gluten-free

Cheeseburger w/ fries

$13.00

Nut-free Soy-free

Lobster Roll w/ Fries

$28.00

Chicken Parm Sub w/ fries

$14.00

Steak and Cheese w/ fries

$14.00

Meatball Sub w/ fries

$12.00

Steak Bomb w/ fries

$17.00

BAG

Sausage Egg Cheese

$5.00

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.00

Egg Cheese

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Bagel And Cream Cheese

$3.50

Scrambled Egg

$2.50

Sausage W/onions and peppers

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.00

FROM THE SMOKER

Nut-Free, Soy-Free

Beef Brisket Plate

$20.50

Dry rubbed and smoked overnight. Served w/ BBQ sauce, pickles, pickled onion and cornbread. Nut-Free, Soy-Free

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Tender and Smokey pulled pork shoulder, served with BBQ sauce on top Nut-free Soy-free

Grilled Chicken BBQ Plate

$13.00

BAG

Cup Of Chowdah

$5.00

Cup Of Chili

$5.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Our dry rubbed and smoked brisket, chopped and piled onto a bun, topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Nut-free Soy-free

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Tender pork shoulder smoked overnight, pulled and topped with BBQ sauce, coleslaw, on a bun. Nut-free Soy-free

BAG

Ice Cream

Crescent Ridge Small

$5.00

Crescent Ridge Large

$7.00

Crescent Ridge Sundae

$9.00

Sprinkles, chocolate sauce, whip cream, and a cherry on top!

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

KID'S MENU (w/ fries + baby carrots)

Kid's Chicken tenders

$10.00

Nut-free Soy-free

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Nut-free Soy-free

Hot Dog

$6.00

Nut-free Soy-free

SALADS

Greek Salad

$8.50

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Garden Salad

$7.00

Lobster Caesar Salad

$22.00

BAG

SIDES

Chamin Beans

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Couscous Mac & Cheese

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sumac Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

BAG

SOUTH SHORE BAR PIZZA

Nut-free Soy-free

Brisket Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Mushroom Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Pulled Pork Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Barq's root beer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fuze Ice Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Tropical Red Bull

$3.00

Can Of Coke

$1.50

Can Of Fanta

$1.50

Can Of Sprite

$1.50

Can Of Diet Coke

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Can Of Brisk

Can Of Root Beer

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Tea

$1.50

Tiny Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

72 West Street, Foxborough, MA 02035

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
orange starNo Reviews
80 Taunton Street Unit A Plainville, MA 02762
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 2790 - Cardinal Health Bldg 5
orange starNo Reviews
777 West St Mansfield, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1012 - Foxboro
orange star4.2 • 551
8 Commercial St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Lakeview Pavilion
orange starNo Reviews
45 Lakeview Road Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast @ GE - (Employees Only)
orange starNo Reviews
325 Foxboro Blvd Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5290 - Plainville
orange starNo Reviews
2 Taunton St. Rt. 152 Plainville, MA 02762
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Foxborough

Olive & Mint
orange star4.2 • 593
2 Washington Street Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1012 - Foxboro
orange star4.2 • 551
8 Commercial St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Achilitos Taqueria
orange star4.7 • 262
265 patriot place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Foxborough
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston