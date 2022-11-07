Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

A La Lucia

review star

No reviews yet

315 Madison St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

Order Again

Easter Dinner

Braised Lamb for 1

$30.00

Braised Lamb for 2

$55.00

Braised Lamb for 4

$95.00

Fettucini with Cream Sauce

$16.00

Mozzarella and Tomato

$12.00

Antipasto Misto (Zuchini, Roasted Pepper, Beets, Goat Cheese)

$12.00

Side of Green Beans

$6.00

Side of Spinach

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Desserts- 2 for $10

$10.00

Single Dessert

$7.00

House Red Wine (Chianti, Barbera, Nebbiola, Montepulciano)

$20.00

Select Variety at Pick up. Choices include Chianti, Montepulciano, Barbera, Nebiola

House White Wine (Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon, Gavi, Falanghina)

$20.00

Select wine at pickup Choices include Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Gavi, Sauvignon Blanc, Falanghina

House Sparkling Wine (Prosecco)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

315 Madison St., Alexandria, VA 22314

