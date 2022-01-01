A map showing the location of A lo Maracucho inc 7760 3200 WestView gallery
Latin American

A lo Maracucho inc 7760 3200 West

review star

No reviews yet

7760 3200 West

West Jordan, UT 84084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Confort Food

Empanandas

Papitas

$3.99

Pastelitos

$2.65

Tequenos

$1.65

Tequeyoyo

$3.99

Mandocas

$2.65

Tequeños Combo/ Servicio Tequeños

$7.49

Mandocas Combo/ Servicio de Mandoca

$5.99

Pastelitos de Fiesta 25

$18.74

Empanaditas de Fiesta 100

$85.99

Empanaditas de Fiesta 50

$42.99

Empanaditas de Fiesta 25

$21.49

Mandoquitas de Fiesta 100

$85.99

Mandoquitas de Fiesta 50

$42.99

Mandoquitas de Fiesta 25

$21.49

Empanada de Pabellon

$3.99

Patacon o Cachapa

Patacon

$11.49

Cachapa

$10.99

Patacon Mixto

$13.49

Patacon Mixto 3

$16.99

Pa' Compartir

Servicio de Tajadas

$4.99

Servicio de Tostones

$4.99

Servicio de Mandocas

$5.99

Platano combo

$5.00

Burger or Hot Dog

Burger/ Hamburguesa

$10.99

Salchiqueso

$5.49

Hot Dog

$4.99

Burger Mix/ Hamburguesa Mix

$12.99

Burger Mix 3/ Hamburguesa Mix 3

$14.99

Almuerzos/Lunch

Pabellon

$11.99

Lomo Negro

$11.99

Pasticho

$9.99

Domingo Especial Sopa

$10.50

Chivo en Coco

$13.99

Chuleta Ahumada

$11.99

Filet de Pollo

$9.99

Bisteck

$11.99

Porcion de Pasticho

$6.50

Bandeja de Pasticho

$40.00

Arepa Pa' Todo El Mundo

Arepa Carne Asada

$8.99

Arepa Carne Mechada

$8.99

Arepa Pernil

$7.99

Arepa Pollo Asado

$6.99

Arepa Pollo Mechado

$6.99

Cabimera

$11.99

Cabimera Mix 3

$15.99

Cabimera Mixta

$13.99

Super Arepa

$11.99

Tapitas

$10.49+

Arepa Con Queso

$4.99

Arepa con Queso y Jamon

$5.99

Extras

Arepa Sola Pequena

$0.99

Chimichurri

$0.25

Nata

$0.50

Picante

$0.15

Porcion Carne Asada

$5.75

Porcion Carne Mechada

$5.76

Porcion Chorizo

$5.75

Porcion Pernil

$5.75

Porcion Pollo Asado

$5.75

Porcion Pollo Mechado

$5.75

Queso Venezolano

$2.25

Salsa Adicional

$0.50

Salsa Tartara Grande

$6.50

Salsa Tartara Pequena

$3.50

Servicio de Tajadas

$4.99

Servicio de Tostones

$4.99

Arepa Sola Grande

$1.49

Queso Rayado

$0.99

Nata Mediana

$2.99

Nata 32 oz

$9.99

Chuleta Ahumada

$5.75

Ensalada Cruda

$2.99

Porcion Chivo en Coco

$6.50

Porcion de Arroz

$2.50

Ensalada Cocida

$3.99

Porcion de Picadillo

$1.99

Postres/Desserts

Quesillo

$5.00

3 Leches Blanca

$7.00

Marquesa de Chocolate

$6.00

3 Leches Chocolate

$7.00

Torta de Melocoton

$6.00

Sopa

Sopa

$10.50

Caldo de Pollo

$3.99

Bebidas

Refresco Can

$2.50

Malta

$3.00

Papelon con limon

$3.85

Malta Pequeña

$2.00

Frescolita

$3.00

Papelon de Promocion

$9.99

Jugo de Naranja

$5.00

Jugo de Naranja 32 oz

$11.00

Uvita

$3.00

Frescolita Zero

$2.50

Chinoto

$2.50

Agua

Chicha 1 lts

$13.00

Bebidas Cortesia

agua

cafe

$1.00

Cheese/ Queso

Queso

$9.50

Dulces

Chocolate de Leche

$1.65

Display de Chocolate de Leche

$12.00

Cri cri

$1.65

Display Cri Cri

$12.00

Galak

$1.65

Display Galak

$15.99

Samba Fresa

$1.75

Display Samba Fresa

$20.00

Samba Chocolate

$1.75

Display Samba Chocolate

$20.00

Carre Mini

$0.69

Display Carre Mini

$8.00

Carre Grande

$3.00

Display Carre Grande

$23.00

Pirucream 300 gr

$7.50

Pirucream 155 gr

$4.99

Pirucream Bolsita

$1.00

Display Pirucream

$18.00

Cocossette

$1.00

Display Cocossette

$16.00

Sussy

$1.00

Display Sussy

$16.00

Oreo Chocolate

$3.65

Oreo Vainilla

$3.65

Oreo Fresa

$3.65

Pirucream Spread

$4.99

Chocolate de taza 40%

$3.99

Chocolate de taza 55%

$3.99

Ovomaltina

$2.54

Nucita

$2.54

Galleta Soda

$4.00

Galleta Maria

$3.99

Galleta Marilu

$5.85

Toronto Bolsa

$6.00

Chocolate de Leche Grande

$3.50

Galak Grande

$3.50

Caja de Chocolate Savoy 40 %

$16.37

Caja Chocolate Savoy 55%

$16.37

Cocossette Fourpack

$3.25

Frutos secos

$4.00

Bombombum

$1.25

Toronto Display

$14.00

Toronto

$0.50

Tortas Buono Bakery

Brazo Gitano

$5.00

Conserva de Leche

$1.50

Dulce de Guayaba

$5.00

Marquesa de chocolate

$6.75

Pie

$6.75

Quesillos

$6.75

Torta de chocolate

$7.50

Tortas cuatro leche (Chocolate )

$7.50

Tortas cuatro leche (Vainilla)

$7.50

Tetas

Tetas

$3.00

Dulces Zulianos

Galleta de huevo

$6.40

Cucas

$6.40

Cocada

$6.40

Brochetas

Caja de Alfajores

$11.00

FIFA World Cup Album

FIFA World Cup Album

$2.00

Stickers Packets

$1.40

Box Stickers Packets

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7760 3200 West, West Jordan, UT 84084

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria 27 Fashion Place
orange starNo Reviews
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2, Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Arempas
orange star4.5 • 143
350 State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Lake Effect - Lake Effect
orange star4.6 • 170
155 W 200 S Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Jordan

Bombay Garden - West Jordan
orange star4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
012 Pizza Pie Cafe - West Jordan UT
orange star4.2 • 2,094
3078 W 7800 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Alpha Coffee - Legacy West Jordan
orange star4.9 • 56
1475 W 9000 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Jordan
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston