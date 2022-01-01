Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Lowcountry Backyard 32 Palmetto Bay Rd

32 Palmetto Bay Rd

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Order Again

Popular Items

SHRIMP AND GRITS
POTATO CHIP MEATLOAF ENTREE
LOWCOUNTRY BOIL FOR TWO

APPETIZERS

CRAB CAKE APPETIZER

$14.95

CRAB CAKE, LEMON DILL SAUCE

CRAB DIP

$13.95

CRAB DIP, TORTILLA CHIPS, FLAT BREAD

CRISPY PORK BELLY

$10.95

PORK BELLY, GRITS, SWEET SOY REDUCTION

PIMENTO CHEESE APPETIZER

$9.95

PIMENTO CHEESE, TORTILLA CHIPS, FLAT BREAD

SIDE SALAD APP

$5.95

FRESH GREENS, TOMATOES, CHEESE, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.95

TOMATO STACK

$8.95

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, SWEET PICKLES, RANCH DRESSING

SALADS

ONE BEAN SALAD

$12.95

MIXED GREENS, TOMATOES, KIDNEY BEANS, CHEESE, AVOCADO, BLACK OLIVES, TORTILLA CHIPS, GREEN ONION

SHRIMP BLT SALAD

$14.95

MIXED GREENS, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, CANDIED BACON, GRILLED CORN, TOMATOES, RANCH DRESSING

SOUTHERN BELLE SALAD

$12.95

MIXED GREENS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, MANDARIN ORANGES, TOMATOES, ONION, GLAZED PECANS, FETA CHEESE

SANDWICH BOARD

BACKYARD BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

CHICKEN, BACON, PIMENTO CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO

BACKYARD BURGER

$13.95

BURGER, AMERICAN CHEESE, 1000 ISLAND, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION

FRIED GREEN TOMATO SANDWICH

$13.95

FRIED GREEN TOMATO, RANCH DRESSING, LETTUCE, BACON

GRILLED HOMEMADE PIMENTO CHEESE

$11.95

GRILLED PIMENTO CHEESE SANDWICH

LOWCOUNTRY BURGER

$14.95

BURGER, FRIED GREEN TOMATO, LETTUCE, SWEET PICKLES, PIMENTO CHEESE, RANCH DRESSING

LOWCOUNTRY CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$17.95

CRAB CAKE, LEMON DILL SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO

LOWCOUNTRY SHRIMP BURGER

$13.95

SHRIMP BURGER, TARTAR SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO

NANCY'S FRESH TOMATO SANDWICH

$11.95

TOMATO, CUCUMBER DILL SAUCE, LETTUCE, SEA SALT, CRUSHED BLACK PEPPER

POTATO CHIP MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$13.95

MEATLOAF, GRILLED ONION, BBQ SAUCE

SUSIE Q'S BLACKENED TOFU MELT

$13.95

TOFU, SPROUTS, MUSTARD, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, AVOCADO, RANCH DRESSING

TODAY'S CATCH SANDWICH

$19.95

FISH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, TARTAR SAUCE

LOWCOUNTRY FAVORITES

BACKYARD SAMPLER

$49.95

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, SHRIMP AND GRITS, POTATO CHIP MEATLOAF, GREEN ONION, APPLEWOOD BACON CREAM SAUCE, BBQ SAUCE

CALIBOGUE CATCH

$36.95

FISH PLATE

$29.95

ISLAND CRAB CAKES

$31.95

CRAB CAKES, LEMON DILL SAUCE

LOWCOUNTRY BOIL FOR ONE

$29.95

LOWCOUNTRY BOIL FOR TWO

$59.95

SHRIMP, SMOKED SAUSAGE, CORN ON THE COB, FRIED POTATOES, SEASONAL CRAB, OLD BAY BUTTER

Lunch Calibogue Catch

$34.95

POTATO CHIP MEATLOAF ENTREE

$18.95

MEATLOAF, BBQ SAUCE

SEAFOOD PURLOO

$35.95

SHRIMP, SMOKED SAUSAGE, RED RICE, FISH, RANCH SOUR CREAM, SWEET CHILI SAUCE

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$21.95

SHRIMP, SMOKED SAUSAGE, GREEN ONION, APPLEWOOD BACON CREAM SAUCE, GRITS

SHRIMP AND WILD MUSHROOM COBBLER

$19.95

WILD MUSHROOMS, SHRIMP, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BISCUIT

THE BISCHICK

$18.95

BREADED AND FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, HOMEMADE BISCUIT, LOWCOUNTRY GRAVY

VEGETABLE PLATE

$14.95

CHOOSE THREE SIDE DISHES, CORN BREAD

KIDS

KIDS BLT

$8.95

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$8.95

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.95

KIDS CHILLED SHRIMP

$10.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

KIDS GRILLED SHRIMP

$10.95

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.95

KIDS MEATLOAF PLATE

$8.95

KIDS MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$8.95

Kids Burger No Cheese

$8.95

EXTRA SIDES

Slaw

$3.50

VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE

Bacon

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

VEGETARIAN

Potato Chips

$2.00

COLLARD GREENS

$3.50

GLUTEN FREE

CORN BREAD

$2.25

VEGETARIAN

CORN ON THE COB

$2.95

CREAMY GRITS

$3.50

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

FRUIT

$3.50

LIMA BEANS

$3.50

VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE

MASHED POTATOES

$3.50

MOM'S MACARONI SALAD

$3.50

VEGETARIAN

RED RICE

$3.50

SIDE OF PICKLES

$1.50

SIDE SALAD

$5.95

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$3.00

TOAST

$2.00

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$3.50Out of stock

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$6.95

CONTAINS DAIRY

KEY LIME PIE

$6.95

CONTAINS EGGS, DAIRY

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

JUICE

$3.00

KIDDY COCKTAIL

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$4.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

ORANGE SODA

$3.00

PERRIER

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

TONIC/SODA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

32 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Directions

