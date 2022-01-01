A Lowcountry Backyard 32 Palmetto Bay Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
32 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Smokehouse - 34 Palmetto Bay Rd
No Reviews
34 Palmetto Bay Rd Hilton Head island, SC 29938
View restaurant
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
No Reviews
1034 William Hilton Parkway Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurant
Java Burrito Company - 1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6
No Reviews
1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6 Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurant
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) - 8 New Orleans Rd
No Reviews
8 New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island
Street Meet The American Tavern
4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant
More near Hilton Head Island