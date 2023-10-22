Food

Apps

Lamb Carpaccio
$21.00Out of stock
Deviled Eggs
$8.00
House Chips
$11.00
Fried Green Tomatoes
$12.00
Crab Cakes
$20.00
Rabbit Ravioli
$18.00
Clams
$18.00Out of stock
Portobello
$17.00
Clams LowCo
$18.00Out of stock
Chicken Waffles
$12.00Out of stock

Soup/Salad

Tomato Bisque
$8.00
Mixed Greens
$11.00
Ceasar
$12.00

Dinner

COD
$40.00
Shrimp and Grits
$29.00
Peas and Carrots
$38.00
Seafood Pasta
$28.00
Low Country
$30.00
Chicken
$30.00
Filet
$52.00Out of stock
Meatloaf
$38.00
Shank
$36.00
Burger
$18.00

Dessert

Pecan PIe
$10.00
Cheesecake
$10.00
Torte
$9.00
Sorbet Trio
$7.00
Scoop Icecream
$5.00
Scoop Sorbet
$4.00
Peach Tartar
$12.00

Kids

Kid shrimp
$18.00
Kid Chicken
$17.00
Kid Pasta
$15.00
Kid Cheese Burger
$15.00
Kid Salad
$11.00

Sides

Mashed Pot
$5.00
Haricot Verts
$5.00
Grits
$5.00
Risotto
$5.00
Brocollini
$5.00
Fries
$5.00
Asparagus
$5.00

Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka
$6.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Hanson Lemon
$9.00
Titos
$8.00
DBL Well Vodka
$12.00
DBL Belvedere
$24.00
DBL Grey Goose
$20.00
DBL Ketel One
$18.00
DBL Hanson Lemon
$18.00
DBL Titos
$16.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$10.00
Tangueray
$8.00
DBL Well Gin
$12.00
DBL Hendricks
$18.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$20.00
DBL Tangueray
$16.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Rum Haven
$8.00
Capt Morgan
$8.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Well Rum
$12.00
Rum Haven
$16.00
Capt Morgan
$16.00
Bacardi
$16.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Repasado
$13.00
Lalo
$11.00
DBL Well Tequila
$12.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$28.00
DBL Don Julio Blanco
$24.00
DBL Don Julio Repasado
$26.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jameson
$8.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Virgil Kane
$7.00
Virgil Kane Gingeer
$7.00
Piggy Back
$9.00
Whistle Pig 10 year
$14.00
Crown
$9.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$24.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$28.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$18.00
DBL Jameson
$16.00
DBL Makers Mark
$20.00
DBL Virgil Kane
$14.00
DBL Virgil Kane Gingeer
$14.00
DBL Piggy Back
$18.00
DBL Whistle Pig 10 year
$16.00
DBL Crown
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Macallen 18
$22.00
Benriach
Glendronich
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Macallen 18
$44.00
DBL Benriach
DBL Glendronich
Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Aperol
$9.00
Campari
$9.00
Baileys
$8.00
Granma
$10.00
Apple
$6.00
Melon
$6.00
Blue Curacoa
$6.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$20.00
DBL Aperol
$18.00
DBL Campari
$18.00
DBL Baileys
$10.00
DBL Granma
$20.00
DBL Apple
$12.00
DBL Melon
$12.00
DBL Blue Curacoa
$12.00

Cocktails

Nuts and Grain
$17.00
Lady and Red
$15.00
Absinth Minded
$16.00
Cranberry Harvest
$13.00
French Kiss
$15.00
Starry Night
$14.00
Mezmorize
$15.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Long Island
$14.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$22.00
HH G-Martini
$8.00
HH V-Martini
$8.00
HH- Lemon Drop
$8.00
HH-Appletini
$8.00
HH-Featured Mule
$5.00
Drink Special
$15.00

Beer

Rally Point
$7.00
Stella
$7.00
Mountain Jam
$7.00
Miller Light
$6.00
Basement
$7.00

Wine

GL-Dry Creek
$18.00Out of stock
GL-Mercer Brothers
$12.00
GL-Septima
$11.00
GL-Celistia
$12.00
GL-Erath
$15.00
BTL Dry Creek
$70.00Out of stock
BTL Mercer Brothers
$46.00
BTL Septima
$42.00
BTL Celistia
$46.00
BTL Erath
$58.00
BTL Chelalem
$70.00
BTL Il Bruciato
$75.00
BTL Chaeauneuf du Pape
$120.00
BTL Hall
$170.00
BTL Nickel & Nickel
$245.00
Il Bruciato
$70.00
GL-Highlands
$14.00
GL-Delegate
$10.00
GL-Vollmer
$12.00
GL-Bollini
$15.00
GL-Terra D'Oro
$15.00
GL-Whitehaven
$12.00
GL-Nora
$14.00
BTL Highlands
$52.00
BTL Delegate
$38.00
BTL Vollmer
$46.00
BTL Bollini
$58.00
BTL Terra D'Oro
$58.00
BTL Whitehaven
$46.00
BTL Nora
$54.00
BTL Trimach
$85.00
BTL Olivier
$100.00
BTL Jordan
$105.00
GL-Bervini
$12.00
BTL Bervini
$46.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut
$165.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot Rose
$185.00
Taste Higlands Chard
Taste Bolini PG
Taste Vollmer Riesling
Taste Whitehaven
Taste Nora
Taste Terro Doro
Taste Delegate
Taste Dry Creek
Taste Mercer
Taste Septima
Taste Celestia

N/A Beverage

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
Blueberry Bash
$4.00
Cherry Fizz
$4.00
Sort Sunrise
$6.00
Coffee
$4.00
Aqua Ponna
$8.00
Pellegrino
$8.00
Tea
$3.50
Mocktail
$8.00