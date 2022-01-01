A&M Kitchen imageView gallery

A&M Kitchen

93 Reviews

$

300 Village Center Drive Suite 107

Woodstock, GA 30188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Farmer's Breakfast

$14.00

Grits Bowl

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$13.00

A&M Benedict

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Build-a-Sammie

$8.00

Salmon Benny

$17.00

Smothered pork

$14.00

Burrito

$13.00

Crab Benny

$19.00

Omelette

Garden Omelette

$12.00

Western Omelette

$13.00

Avocado-bacon Omelette

$14.00

Skillets

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$15.00

Santa Fe Chicken Skillet

$15.00

Breakfast Skillet

$13.00

Sausage & Gravy

$13.00

Benny Skillet

$14.00

Loaded Potato

$12.00

A LA CARTE

2 Eggs

$3.50

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Sawmill Gravy

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Toast & Jam

$2.50

Biscuits & Jam

$3.00

Catfish

$5.00

Sausage

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Skillet Potatoes

$4.00

Grits

$3.00

Single French Toast

$2.00

English Muffin And Jam

$2.50

Gluten Free Toast And Jam

$3.00

Pancake

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Lunch

Shrimp And Grits

$14.00

Soup&Salad

$11.00

Burgers

A & M Burger

$14.00

Classic Burger

$11.00

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$12.00

Fried Chicken

$13.00

Pot Roast Dip

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Skillet Potatoes

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Mac Cheese

$3.00

Avocado Side

$1.50

Cup Of Soup

$3.50

Bacon Onion Gravy

$2.00

Corned Beef

$5.00

Tomato Slices

$2.00

Kids menu

Kid breakfast

$7.00

Kid Pancake

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Omelette

$7.00

Kid Finger

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid French Toast

$7.00

Sauce

Sauce

Salad Dressing

NA Beverage

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemon Aid

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Apps

Salad

$9.00

Skrimps

$10.00

Entrees

Cast Iron Chicken

$20.00

Bone in pork chop

$22.00

Fried catfish

$19.00

A&M Burger

$13.00

Short Ribs

$29.00

deeznerts

Trifle

$5.00

Retail

1 lb. Coffee

$15.00

Pint Jam

$10.00

Quart Jam

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Village Center Drive Suite 107, Woodstock, GA 30188

Directions

Gallery
A&M Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sidelines Grille
orange starNo Reviews
300 Village Center Drive Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Saigon Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
12195 highway 92 STE 132 woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
The Holbrook of Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
13682 Highway 92 Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
405 Chambers St Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
The Daily Draft - 8594 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
8594 Main Street Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Prime 120 - 120 Chambers St.
orange starNo Reviews
120 Chambers St. Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Woodstock
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston