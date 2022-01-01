- Home
- /
- Saint Petersburg
- /
- Italian
- /
- A Mano Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen - 5901 4th St N
A Mano Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen 5901 4th St N
No reviews yet
5901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Lucky's Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella breaded & fried served over a sun dried tomato & bacon vodka sauce with fresh basil & imported Pecorino Romano
Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushrooms filled with spinach, imported cheeses, roasted red peppers & garnished with roasted garlic cloves on a bed of Sherry Volute Sauce
Nicky's Mussels
PEI Mussels in a white wine garlic lemon butter broth with stewed tomatoes & parsley
Goodfellas
Fried & served with ricotta cheese & fresh basil on a bed of our marinara sauce
Clams
Garlic Mozzarella Bread
served with marinara sauce
Baked Caprese
Fresh mozzarella & mixed Italian cheeses, pesto, tomatoes with a fresh tomato pomodoro sauce served with crostinis
Gotti Fries
The Godfather
Gorgonzola, Grana Padano, Chefs choice imported cheese, Di Lusso dry salami, Prosciutto di Parma, hot sopprasetta, olive medley, fig jam crostini
Antipasto
Moe Greene
Italian greens tossed with sweet & hot peppers, prosciutto di Parma, topped with melted mozzarella cheese & mixed oregenata bread crumbs
Drunken Shrimp
Calamari
Tossed with banana peppers, grape tomatoes and lightly fried served with cocktail sauce
Wings
Garlic Bread
Toasted Ciabatta Roll
Half Cold Antipasto
Zucchini Fries
1/2 Greens Morelle AKA Utica Greens
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Six large shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Steak Tips
Soups & Salads
Ma's Choice Cup
Soup of the day
Ma's Choice Bowl
Soup of the day
French Onion Soup
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, sweet basil, EVOO & balsamic glaze
Casino- Small
Casino Salad
Black & Green Olives, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, mixed greens.
Salvatore Salad- Small
Salvatore Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with garlic Romano dressing, croutons & shaved Parmesan Reggiano
Grilled Chicken Walnut Cranberry Salad
Grilled Chicken, walnuts & dried cranberries tossed with balsamic vinagrette
Pasta
Chicken Riggies
Bite size chicken served with rigatoni, Romano cheese, red onions, sweet peppers & hot cherry peppers in a spicy white wine marinara sauce
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne Pasta tossed in a sun dried bacon & tomato cream sauce with Pecorino Romano
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, lemon, white wine, butter, pecorino Romano, angel hair
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti & two meatballs with marinara sauce
Stuffed Shells & Meatballs
Shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta & baked with mozzarella in a marinara sauce & served with two meatballs
The Big Joe Carbonera
Cheese filled pasta tossed with peas, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Prosciutto ham in a garlic cream sauce & finished with Pecorino Romano cheese
Baked Gnocchi Bolognese
Gnocchi baked in bolognese sauce with ricotta & mozzarella
Spaghetti Bolognese
Linguini With Clams
Lasagne Bolognese
Pork, beef & veal layered wiht mozzarella, ricotta cheese & marinara
The Barbato
Penne pasta tossed with broccoli, slivered garlic, spicy Italian sausage & finished with EVOO and Romano cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine in an imported Pecorino Romano & garlic cream sauce
Sleepin' With Da Fishes
Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, tomatoes, chili flakes, marinara, spaghetti
Manicotti & Meatballs
Ravioli
Cheese ravioli in marinara sauce
Main Dishes
Chicken Marsala
Chicken medallions sauteed in a marsala demi glace with mushrooms & served over Garlic Mash
Veal Marsala
Veal pounded thin & sauteed in a marsala demi glace with mushrooms & served with wild mushroom ravioli
The Pacino
5 ounce filet with sautéed cherry peppers, baby bella mushrooms in a Burgundy demi glace served with garlic mashed potatoes with asparagus
Chicken Picatta
Chicken medallions sauteed & finished with a caper white wine lemon sauce served with spaghetti
Salmon Picata
Pan seared salmon in a white wine lemon butter caper sauce over Parmesan risotto with a choice of vegetable
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant breaded then baked in a marinara sauce with mozzarella and served over spaghetti
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet baked with marinara & mozzarella served with spaghetti
Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal cutlet baked in a marinara sauce with mozzarella & served over spaghetti
The Joe Pesci
Pan seared jumbo sea scallops over a creamy risotto served with creamed spinach & garnished with crispy pasta
The Luca Brassi
6oz salmon Filet, bourbon Molasses rub, broccolini and garlic mashed potatoes
Veal Picatta
Veal Romano
Breaded vea cutlet topped with prosciutto, spinach, shallots in a marsala cream sauce served with penne pasta
Vegetable Primavera
Prematuro
Gourmet Pizza
10" Build Your Own Pizza
10 " Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes & basil with tomato sauce
10" Pizza Bonanno
Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozarella, tomato, garlic & basil
10" Veggie Love
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, onions, black olives & mushrooms
10"- Wiseguys
Pepporoni, sausage, ham, onion, black olives, sweet peppers & mushrooms
10"- Cadillac Frank
White pizza with tomatoes, spinach, garlic, fresh basil & ricotta
10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon
10" Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza
16" Build Your Own Pizza
16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes & basil with tomato sauce
16" Pizza Bonanno
Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozarella, tomato, garlic & basil
16" Veggie Love
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, onions, black olives & mushrooms
16"- Wiseguys
Pepporoni, sausage, ham, onion, black olives, sweet peppers & mushrooms
16"- Cadillac Frank
White pizza with tomatoes, spinach, garlic, fresh basil & ricotta
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Broccolini
Asparagus
Sauteed Spinach
Creamy Risotto
Pecorino Romano cheese
Extra Crustini
Extra Toast Points
Fries
Salami Slice
Side Of Meat Sauce
Side of pasta
Side of two meatballs
Side of two sausages
Side Of Vodka Sauce
Solo Meatball
Sweet Potato Fries
Swiss Slice
Vegetable Medley
Side Of Blackened Chicken
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Kids
Lunch
Dessert
Specials
Black & Blue Burger
Meatball Ricotta Sandwich
Pork Cutlet Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chopped Cheese Sandwich
The Pesci
Grape & Goat Cheese Crostini
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Sicilian Tuna Salad
Burata Plate
Fish Fry
White Clam Sauce
Red Clam Sauce
Rigatoni Salsiccia
10 " Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
16" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
10 " Quattro Formaggi
16 " Quattro Formaggi
TAKEOUT PASTA
Bottomless Pasta
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Orange Fanta
Root Beer
Pink Lemonade
Fruit Punch
Gingerale
Unsweet Tea
Hot Tea
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Perrier
Panna
Pellegrino
Cappuccino
Coffee
Espresso
Espresso DBL
Latte
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Mojito
Mocktail
Catering Appetizers
Antipasto Small
Antipasto Large
Mussels Bianco Small
Mussels Bianco Large
Mussels Marinara Small
Mussels Marinara Large
Mussels Fra Diavolo Small
Mussels Fra Diavolo Large
Utica Greens Morelle Small
Utica Greens Morelle Large
Garlic Bread Small
Garlic Bread Large
Garden Salad Small
Garden Salad Large
Caesar Salad Small
Caesar Salad Large
Catering Deli Salads
Catering Entrees
Penne Marinara Small
Penne Marinara Large
Chicken Francaise Small
Chicken Franchaise Large
Chicken Marsala Small
Chicken Marsala Large
Chicken Riggies Small
Chicken Riggies Large
Meatballs in Sauce Small
Meatballs in Sauce Large
Haddock Francaise Small
Haddock Francaise Large
Veal Parmesan Small
Veal Parmesan Large
Baked Chicken Small
Baked Chicken Large
Vodka Alla Penne Small
Vodka Alla Penne Large
Seafood Lasagna Small
Seafood Lasagna Large
Sausage & Peppers Small
Sausage & Peppers Large
Chicken Parmesan Small
Chicken Parmesan Large
Veal Marsala Small
Veal Marsala Large
Shrimp Scampi Small
Shrimp Scampi Large
Baked Ziti Small
Baked Ziti Large
Lasagna Bolognese Small
Lasagna Bolognese Large
Rigatoni Carmine Rabice Small
Rigatoni Carmine Rabice Large
Eggplant Parmesan Small
Eggplant Parmesan Large
Chicken Francaise Small
Chicken Francaise Large
Haddock Oreganata Small
Haddock Oreganata Large
Veal Francaise Small
Veal Francaise Large
Vegetable Medlet Small
Vegetablr Medley Large
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our take on your traditional Italian favorites.
5901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703