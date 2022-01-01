Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

A Mano Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen 5901 4th St N

review star

No reviews yet

5901 4th St N

St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed Mushrooms
16" Margherita Pizza

Appetizers

Lucky's Mozzarella

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella breaded & fried served over a sun dried tomato & bacon vodka sauce with fresh basil & imported Pecorino Romano

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Large mushrooms filled with spinach, imported cheeses, roasted red peppers & garnished with roasted garlic cloves on a bed of Sherry Volute Sauce

Nicky's Mussels

$14.00

PEI Mussels in a white wine garlic lemon butter broth with stewed tomatoes & parsley

Goodfellas

$12.00

Fried & served with ricotta cheese & fresh basil on a bed of our marinara sauce

Clams

$18.00

Garlic Mozzarella Bread

$8.00

served with marinara sauce

Baked Caprese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella & mixed Italian cheeses, pesto, tomatoes with a fresh tomato pomodoro sauce served with crostinis

Gotti Fries

$8.00

The Godfather

$24.00

Gorgonzola, Grana Padano, Chefs choice imported cheese, Di Lusso dry salami, Prosciutto di Parma, hot sopprasetta, olive medley, fig jam crostini

Antipasto

$16.00

Moe Greene

$14.00

Italian greens tossed with sweet & hot peppers, prosciutto di Parma, topped with melted mozzarella cheese & mixed oregenata bread crumbs

Drunken Shrimp

$13.00

Calamari

$15.00

Tossed with banana peppers, grape tomatoes and lightly fried served with cocktail sauce

Wings

$18.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Toasted Ciabatta Roll

$5.00

Half Cold Antipasto

$10.00

Zucchini Fries

$9.00

1/2 Greens Morelle AKA Utica Greens

$7.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Six large shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Steak Tips

$18.00

Soups & Salads

Ma's Choice Cup

$4.00

Soup of the day

Ma's Choice Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the day

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, sweet basil, EVOO & balsamic glaze

Casino- Small

$6.00

Casino Salad

$12.00

Black & Green Olives, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, mixed greens.

Salvatore Salad- Small

$7.00

Salvatore Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with garlic Romano dressing, croutons & shaved Parmesan Reggiano

Grilled Chicken Walnut Cranberry Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, walnuts & dried cranberries tossed with balsamic vinagrette

Pasta

Chicken Riggies

$18.00

Bite size chicken served with rigatoni, Romano cheese, red onions, sweet peppers & hot cherry peppers in a spicy white wine marinara sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Penne Pasta tossed in a sun dried bacon & tomato cream sauce with Pecorino Romano

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, lemon, white wine, butter, pecorino Romano, angel hair

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti & two meatballs with marinara sauce

Stuffed Shells & Meatballs

$20.00

Shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta & baked with mozzarella in a marinara sauce & served with two meatballs

The Big Joe Carbonera

$18.00

Cheese filled pasta tossed with peas, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Prosciutto ham in a garlic cream sauce & finished with Pecorino Romano cheese

Baked Gnocchi Bolognese

$16.00

Gnocchi baked in bolognese sauce with ricotta & mozzarella

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

Linguini With Clams

$22.00

Lasagne Bolognese

$16.00

Pork, beef & veal layered wiht mozzarella, ricotta cheese & marinara

The Barbato

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed with broccoli, slivered garlic, spicy Italian sausage & finished with EVOO and Romano cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00Out of stock

Fettuccine in an imported Pecorino Romano & garlic cream sauce

Sleepin' With Da Fishes

$26.00

Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, tomatoes, chili flakes, marinara, spaghetti

Manicotti & Meatballs

$20.00

Ravioli

$19.00

Cheese ravioli in marinara sauce

Main Dishes

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken medallions sauteed in a marsala demi glace with mushrooms & served over Garlic Mash

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Veal pounded thin & sauteed in a marsala demi glace with mushrooms & served with wild mushroom ravioli

The Pacino

$36.00

5 ounce filet with sautéed cherry peppers, baby bella mushrooms in a Burgundy demi glace served with garlic mashed potatoes with asparagus

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

Chicken medallions sauteed & finished with a caper white wine lemon sauce served with spaghetti

Salmon Picata

$24.00

Pan seared salmon in a white wine lemon butter caper sauce over Parmesan risotto with a choice of vegetable

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Eggplant breaded then baked in a marinara sauce with mozzarella and served over spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded chicken cutlet baked with marinara & mozzarella served with spaghetti

Veal Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded veal cutlet baked in a marinara sauce with mozzarella & served over spaghetti

The Joe Pesci

$30.00

Pan seared jumbo sea scallops over a creamy risotto served with creamed spinach & garnished with crispy pasta

The Luca Brassi

$24.00

6oz salmon Filet, bourbon Molasses rub, broccolini and garlic mashed potatoes

Veal Picatta

$28.00

Veal Romano

$32.00Out of stock

Breaded vea cutlet topped with prosciutto, spinach, shallots in a marsala cream sauce served with penne pasta

Vegetable Primavera

$19.00

Prematuro

PM Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

PM Spaghetti Bolognese

$14.00

PM Spaghetti & Meatball

$14.00

PM Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

PM Stuffed Shells & Meatball

$14.00

PM Lasagna

$14.00

PM Baked Gnocchi Bolognese

$14.00

Gourmet Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

10 " Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes & basil with tomato sauce

10" Pizza Bonanno

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozarella, tomato, garlic & basil

10" Veggie Love

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, onions, black olives & mushrooms

10"- Wiseguys

$15.00

Pepporoni, sausage, ham, onion, black olives, sweet peppers & mushrooms

10"- Cadillac Frank

$12.00

White pizza with tomatoes, spinach, garlic, fresh basil & ricotta

10" Meat Lovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon

10" Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

16" Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes & basil with tomato sauce

16" Pizza Bonanno

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozarella, tomato, garlic & basil

16" Veggie Love

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, onions, black olives & mushrooms

16"- Wiseguys

$25.00

Pepporoni, sausage, ham, onion, black olives, sweet peppers & mushrooms

16"- Cadillac Frank

$16.00

White pizza with tomatoes, spinach, garlic, fresh basil & ricotta

16" Meat Lovers

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Creamy Risotto

$6.00

Pecorino Romano cheese

Extra Crustini

$2.00

Extra Toast Points

$2.00

Fries

$6.00

Salami Slice

$2.00

Side Of Meat Sauce

$2.00

Side of pasta

$6.00

Side of two meatballs

$6.00

Side of two sausages

$6.00

Side Of Vodka Sauce

Solo Meatball

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Swiss Slice

$1.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Side Of Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with fries

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara

Kids Spaghettis & Meatball

$8.00

Lunch

The Pauli

$13.00

The Capone

$17.00

The DeNiro

$13.00

The Vito

$12.00

The Philly

$13.00

The Hot Sicilian

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Veal Parmesan Sandwich

$17.00

Costello Sandwich

$16.00

Gigante Burger

$16.00

The Boss Hamburger

$13.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Gelato

$6.00Out of stock

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Specials

Black & Blue Burger

$13.00

Meatball Ricotta Sandwich

$13.00

Pork Cutlet Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

The Pesci

$12.00

Grape & Goat Cheese Crostini

$14.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Sicilian Tuna Salad

$14.00

Burata Plate

$16.00

Fish Fry

$17.00

White Clam Sauce

$20.00

Red Clam Sauce

$20.00

Rigatoni Salsiccia

$20.00

10 " Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.00

16" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$24.00

10 " Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

16 " Quattro Formaggi

$24.00

TAKEOUT PASTA

Chicken Riggies

$19.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Cavatelli Bolognese

$20.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Rigatoni Carmine

$19.00

Baked Gnocchi

$20.00

Ravioli Employee

$9.50

Stuffed Shells & Meatballs

$20.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$20.00

Manicotti & Meatballs

$20.00

Bottomless Pasta

Bottomless Pasta

$15.00

Bottomless Pasta Refill

A Mano Cocktails

Bugsy's Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliets & Pineapples

$10.00

Don Vito's Mojito

$10.00

Genovese Spritz

$10.00

Gotti Gimlet

$10.00

Lucky Luciano's Elixir

$10.00

Sammy the Bull

$12.00

Soprano's Spa Day

$10.00

Take the Gun, Leave the Canoli

$12.00

The Dr Malfi

$10.00

Wine Flights

FLIGHT

$16.00

Wine By the Caraft

House Chardonnay

$24.00

House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

House White Zin

$24.00

House Cabernet

$24.00

House Chianti

$24.00

House Pinot Noir

$24.00

House Merlot

$24.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00Out of stock

Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$2.00

Espresso DBL

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Virgin Mojito

$3.50

Mocktail

$3.50

Catering Appetizers

Antipasto Small

$50.00

Antipasto Large

$95.00

Mussels Bianco Small

$65.00

Mussels Bianco Large

$125.00

Mussels Marinara Small

$65.00

Mussels Marinara Large

$125.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo Small

$65.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo Large

$125.00

Utica Greens Morelle Small

$45.00

Utica Greens Morelle Large

$90.00

Garlic Bread Small

$15.00

Garlic Bread Large

$25.00

Garden Salad Small

$30.00

Garden Salad Large

$60.00

Caesar Salad Small

$40.00

Caesar Salad Large

$80.00

Catering Deli Salads

Macaroni Salad Small

$40.00

Macaroni Salad Large

$75.00

Coleslaw Small

$25.00

Coleslaw Large

$45.00

Potato Salad Small

$40.00

Potato Salad Large

$75.00

Tomato Salad Small

$40.00

Tomato Salad Large

$75.00

Catering Entrees

Penne Marinara Small

$40.00

Penne Marinara Large

$75.00

Chicken Francaise Small

$60.00

Chicken Franchaise Large

$110.00

Chicken Marsala Small

$60.00

Chicken Marsala Large

$110.00

Chicken Riggies Small

$55.00

Chicken Riggies Large

$100.00

Meatballs in Sauce Small

$50.00

Meatballs in Sauce Large

$95.00

Haddock Francaise Small

$75.00

Haddock Francaise Large

$150.00

Veal Parmesan Small

$85.00

Veal Parmesan Large

$165.00

Baked Chicken Small

$50.00

Baked Chicken Large

$100.00

Vodka Alla Penne Small

$55.00

Vodka Alla Penne Large

$95.00

Seafood Lasagna Small

$65.00

Seafood Lasagna Large

$120.00

Sausage & Peppers Small

$50.00

Sausage & Peppers Large

$95.00

Chicken Parmesan Small

$55.00

Chicken Parmesan Large

$105.00

Veal Marsala Small

$85.00

Veal Marsala Large

$165.00

Shrimp Scampi Small

$85.00

Shrimp Scampi Large

$165.00

Baked Ziti Small

$55.00

Baked Ziti Large

$95.00

Lasagna Bolognese Small

$60.00

Lasagna Bolognese Large

$110.00

Rigatoni Carmine Rabice Small

$55.00

Rigatoni Carmine Rabice Large

$100.00

Eggplant Parmesan Small

$50.00

Eggplant Parmesan Large

$95.00

Chicken Francaise Small

$60.00

Chicken Francaise Large

$110.00

Haddock Oreganata Small

$65.00

Haddock Oreganata Large

$125.00

Veal Francaise Small

$85.00

Veal Francaise Large

$165.00

Vegetable Medlet Small

$35.00

Vegetablr Medley Large

$70.00

Catering Additions

Roasted Potatoes Small

$40.00

Roasted Potatoes Large

$75.00

Marinara Quart

$10.00

Bolognese Quart

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail 1 LB

$25.00

Vodka Sauce Quart

$14.00

Meatballs in Sauce (10)

$20.00

Arancini Balls each

$3.00

Alfredo Quart

$13.00

Sausage & Peppers (10)

$20.00

Quart Of Soup

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our take on your traditional Italian favorites.

Location

5901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JayLuigi
orange starNo Reviews
3201 4th Street North St Petersburg, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
199 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete
orange starNo Reviews
945 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1462 66TH ST N Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
View restaurantnext
Portofino Italian Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
5035 34th Street South St. Petersburg, FL 33711
View restaurantnext
Tates Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,112
3342 S West Shore Blvd Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Petersburg
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston