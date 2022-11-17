Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

a mano

929 Reviews

$$

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE

Atlanta, GA 30312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bucatini
Scallop Fusilli
Carbonara

Antipasti

Eye of round, tomato, avocado crema, crostini
BURRATA

BURRATA

$15.00

aged balsamic, tomato jam, basil oil, smoked sea salt, grilled sourdough

INSALATA MISTA

INSALATA MISTA

$7.00

mixed greens, red onion, marinated cucumber, pecorino, house vinaigrette

Fig Salad

Fig Salad

$14.00

a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans

Fritto Misto

$19.00
Sourdough

Sourdough

$3.00

side of grilled sourdough

Gf Bread

$2.00

Open Food

Primi

Pasta Selections
Scallop Fusilli

Scallop Fusilli

$19.00

diver scallop, mushroom, farm greens, cream

CACIO E PEPE

CACIO E PEPE

$12.00

spaghetti, black pepper, pecorino, olive oil

Bucatini

Bucatini

$19.00

beef ragu, ricotta

Carbonara

Carbonara

$19.00

tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg

Vegan Pasta

Vegan Pasta

$17.00

farm fresh vegetables, pasta fusilli. Choice of pomodoro or olive oil/garlic base

Secondi

Flank Steak

$21.00

Pan Roasted Catch Of The Day

$26.00

White bean hummus, cucumber olive salsa, chili oil

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

breadcrumb, marinara, herbs

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Contorni

Side Selections
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$10.00Out of stock

black pepper, creme fraiche, pecorino, herbs

FRIED POTATOES

FRIED POTATOES

$7.00

salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs

Cabbage

$10.00

butternut squash, olive relish, cranberry, spiced pistachio

White Beans

$9.00

SIDE MISTA

$3.00

Dolci

Dessert Selections

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$12.00

bananas, rum caramel sauce, salted caramel gelato

Ricotta Pound Cake

$12.00

macerated strawberry, buttercream icing

Kids Menu

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

fusilli pasta, butter, olive oil

Kids Red Sauce

$6.00

fusilli pasta, house marinara

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Please call us directly if you have any modifications or dietary restrictions.

Website

Location

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
a mano image
Banner pic
a mano image

Similar restaurants in your area

LadyBird
orange star4.4 • 2
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Inman Park
orange starNo Reviews
300 N. Highland Ave Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Manny's Grant Park Pub
orange star4.6 • 182
580 Woodward Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Bellina-Alimentari
orange star4.2 • 917
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Minero Atlanta
orange star4.0 • 749
675 Ponce De Leon Ave Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
orange star4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
9 Mile Station
orange star4.1 • 1,273
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
orange star4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Bellina-Alimentari
orange star4.2 • 917
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Minero Atlanta
orange star4.0 • 749
675 Ponce De Leon Ave Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
8ARM - 710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE
orange star4.0 • 710
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Downtown
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
East Atlanta Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston