A Market - Newport Beach

241 Reviews

$$

3400 W Coast Hwy

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Tea
Wonton Chicken Salad
Standard

COFFEE/TEA

Americano

$4.00

Americano, LARGE

$5.25

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$5.75+

Cocoa

$4.50+

Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$6.50+

Cup of Ice

Espresso Double

$4.50

Espresso Single

$3.00

Green Tea Mojito

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Latte

$5.25+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

London Fog

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Macchiato

$3.75

Milk

$2.00

Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

OJ

$4.50+

Red Eye

$5.00+

Sugar Bun Latte

$5.00+

LaMill Retail Coffee

$16.50

Bliss dark roast, whole bean, 12oz

SANDWICHES

Avocado Toast

$11.50

smashed avocado, lemon pepper, organic spinach & roasted tomato on thick country bread

Bacon

$5.75

BLTA

$13.00

pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain

Caprese

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula, on a rustic roll

Club Sandwich

$15.00

roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, tomato, arugula, mayo and yellow mustard on toasted 5-grain

Cubano

$15.00

honey-cured ham, emmenthaler Swiss, cornichons, mustard & mayo on a baguette

Godmother

$13.00

roasted turkey, hot capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, raw and pickled red onions, mayo on ciabatta

Green Machine Wrap

$13.00

romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

mozzarella & cheddar on sourdough

John's Sandwich

$12.50

turkey, mozzarella & pesto on soudough

My Favorite

$13.00

turkey, avocado, Pear & ginger marmalade, honey mustard & watercress

Newport Po'Boy

$11.50

Toscano salami, parmesan reggiano, spicy Chicago-style giardiniera, mayo on ciabatta

No Utensils

Pastrami Reuben

$21.00Out of stock

pastrami on rye, with swiss, 1,000 & sauerkraut

Pulled Pork

$12.50

slow-roasted Berkshire pork, coleslaw, & bbq on a brioche bun

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.75

London broil roast beef, havarti, watercress, tomato, red onion & horseradish aioli

Standard

$10.75

turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette

Tuna melt

$13.00

tuna salad, aged cheddar & shaved fennel on sourdough

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

solid white albacore, tomato, red onion, arugula, mustard & mayo on toasted wheat

SALADS

Berry Cup

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$11.50

romaine, parmesan reggiano & housemade croutons

Wonton Chicken Salad

$14.50

napa cabbage, kale, carrots, scallions, almonds, crispy wonton skins, & chicken breast with peanut sesame dressing

Housemade Granola

$8.00

toasted organic oats, pecans & almonds with honey and maple, dried CA cherries, dried cranberries & raisins.

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

organic Tuscan kale, romaine hearts, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, reggiano & housemade croutons

Mediterranean Salad

$14.50

organic arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, & avocado with sherry vinaigrette

Patsy's Salad

$14.50

organic tuscan kale, roasted beets, avocado & roasted chicken with lemon-chili dressing

Scoop of Tuna

$4.00

Side Salad, Large

$11.00

Side Salads

$6.00

Simple Green

$12.00

organic arugula, radicchio, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries with sherry vinaigrette

Bacon

$5.75

No Utensils

GRAB N GO

Cobb Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

$16.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Marinara, 16oz

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Meatballs

$18.00

Parisienne

$7.50Out of stock

Roasted Mushrooms

$7.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad & Greens

$11.50Out of stock

Grocery

A Market Burger Kit

$55.00Out of stock

5 8oz Niman Ranch Ground Sirloin Patties, 5 Brioche buns, Cheddar Cheese, 1,000 Island, and bread & butter pickles

Bread, Full Loaf

$19.00Out of stock

5-grain or sourdough

LaMill Retail Coffee

$16.50

Bliss dark roast, whole bean, 12oz

Pastured Eggs, dozen

$7.00Out of stock

Gonestraw farms

Pimento Cheese, MyThreeSons, Spicy

$11.95

Rancho Meladuco Dates 1 lb.

$16.50

Organic, local-owned, exquisite

Jalapeno Pimento Dip

$11.95Out of stock

Better Booch

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.75

Cookie

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Healthade Komubcha

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Kettle Brand Chips

$2.75

A Water- LARGE

$3.00

Rusty's Chips

$3.50

A Water- SMALL

$2.00

Take & Bake Cookies

$21.00

Please specify chocolate chip, gluten-free chocolate chip or peanut butter. Includes 6 "ready-to-bake" scooped cookies. No mix and match.

Torres Black Truffle Chips, large

$8.50

Torres Black Truffle Chips, small

$3.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
