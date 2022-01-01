a.o.c. winebar

Restaurant info

After opening critically acclaimed Lucques in 1998, the duo of 3 time James Beard Award winning chef Suzanne Goin (Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America 2017, Outstanding Chef 2016, Best Chefs in America - California 2006, Best Cookbook - Cooking from a Professional Point of View 2006) and James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 Caroline Styne embarked on A.O.C., the area’s pioneering wine bar that first paired an indulgent list of wine by the glass with a menu of market-driven small plates.

