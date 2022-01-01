Restaurant header imageView gallery

a.o.c. winebar

9,957 Reviews

$$$

8700 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Popular Items

spanish fried chicken
farmer's plate
half chicken "ode to zuni"

a.o.c. favorites

bacon-wrapped dates

bacon-wrapped dates

$10.00

bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with parmesan, baked in our wood fire oven

farmer's plate

farmer's plate

$20.00

roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast

extra toast

$1.00
charcuterie board

charcuterie board

$24.00

pork rillettes, assorted salumi, chorizo & grilled toast

three cheese plate

three cheese plate

$18.00

with accompaniments

five cheese plate

$30.00

with accompaniments

marinated olives

marinated olives

$8.00

house marinated mixed olives, arbol chili, bay, citrus & olive oil

marcona almonds

marcona almonds

$9.00

marcona almonds, salt

a.o.c. rustic boule & salted butter

$6.00

eggplant focaccia

$20.00

grilled eggplant, mozzarella, pecorino & pesto

spicy soppressata

$20.00

spicy soppressata, roasted tomato, caper bagna cauda & señorio de vaca

heirloom tomatoes

$18.00Out of stock

heriloom tomatoes, sweet peppers, mercella beans, aloreñas & paprika

little gems

$18.00

shaved romanesco, celery, anchovy & KM39 croutons

chicories

$19.00

windrose apples, asian pear, buttermilk & mint

green quinoa dumplings

$20.00

tomato & sumac yogurt

beet salad

$22.00

beets, avocado, crème friache, trout roe & broken rye toast*

clams

clams

$21.00

manila clams, sherry, sliced garlic & toast

arroz negro

arroz negro

$24.00

valencia rice, squid & saffron aïoli

brioche

brioche

$20.00

prosciutto, gruyère & egg

spiced lamb ribs

$26.00

scallion labneh & pomegranate salsa

spanish fried chicken

spanish fried chicken

$23.00

romesco aïoli & chili-cumin butter

herb spaetzle

$26.00

herb spaetzle, winter squash, chestnuts, chanterelles & bavarian cheese*

market fish

$27.00

pancetta-wrapped salmon, savoy cabbage, verjus & roasted grapes

grilled hanger steak

$29.00

nicoise olive butter, arugula & pine nut crumbs

scallops

$29.00

grilled diver scallops, green fideos & smoked tomato butter*

cauliflower

cauliflower

$15.00

curry & red wine vinegar

farro & black rice

farro & black rice

$15.00

currants & pine nuts

fingerlings

$15.00

créme fraîche & chives

sweet potatoes

$16.00

bacon, spinach & romesco

long-cooked cavolo nero

$16.00

mechoui

$24.00

liberty duck breast

$42.00

duck sausage stuffing, apples, dates & walnuts

half chicken "ode to zuni"

half chicken "ode to zuni"

$38.00

roasted half chicken, panzanella, fennel & green olives

whole chicken "ode to zuni"

whole chicken "ode to zuni"

$72.00

roasted whole chicken, panzanella, fennel & green olives

butterscotch pot de creme

butterscotch pot de creme

$13.00

creme fraiche & salted cashew cookies

sticky toffee cake

$15.00

roasted apples, pomegranate & créme fraîche

chocolate torta

$15.00

mascarpone & santa barbara pistachios

honey panna cotta

$16.00

poached quince, persimmon & almond sbrisolona

beverages to-go

Green Goddess 8oz

$22.00

2019 Jelly Roll Syrah

$35.00

2018 Hunt and Harvest Cabernet

$39.00

2019 Brooks Pinot Noir

$35.00

2018 Matteo Correggia Nebbiolo

$35.00

2018 Domaine Arlaud Bourgogne

$50.00

2018 Herdade de Albernoas Red Blend, Portugal

$25.00

2020 Mourat Fiefs Vendeen Rose

$30.00

2020 Casanova della Spinetta, Il Rosé di Casanova, Toscana

$25.00

NV Sorgent Prosecco

$25.00

NV Domaine Ponson

$70.00

2019 Forge Riesling

$28.00

2019 Baronne di Villagrande Etna Bianco

$35.00

2020 Dragonette Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

2020 Lioco Chardonnay

$35.00

2020 Nigl Gruner

$25.00

from our store

The A.O.C. Cookbook

$35.00

by Suzanne Goin with wine notes by Caroline Styne. More than just a collection of recipes, this book is full of eye-opening information and techniques that will have you achieving restaurant-quality results at home.

Sunday Suppers at Lucques

$40.00

by Suzanne Goin. With this now classic book, Suzanne first shared her commitment to the freshest ingredients available and her way of combining those ingredients in novel but impeccably appropriate ways.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

After opening critically acclaimed Lucques in 1998, the duo of 3 time James Beard Award winning chef Suzanne Goin (Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America 2017, Outstanding Chef 2016, Best Chefs in America - California 2006, Best Cookbook - Cooking from a Professional Point of View 2006) and James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 Caroline Styne embarked on A.O.C., the area’s pioneering wine bar that first paired an indulgent list of wine by the glass with a menu of market-driven small plates.

Website

Location

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

