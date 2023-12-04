Restaurant info

Our cozy bakery provides a warm and deliciously inviting atmosphere to experience and enjoy our over the top desserts. We specialize in custom wedding cakes, sculpted cakes, custom cookies, stuffed cookies, mini cakes, trendy cupcakes, stuffed donut cups, macarons, insanely addictive cheesecakes, signature carousel cakes, freshly baked croissants, cinnamon rolls, and more!! We have a confectionery studio where we offer cake, cookie, and cupcake decorating workshops for all ages.