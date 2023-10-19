Food Menu

Bread & Salad

Garlic Bread
$8.00
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
$10.00
A's Pizza Sticks
$9.00+

Garlic and parmesan breadstick with side of pizza sauce

A Mixed Green salad
$9.00

mixed greens and croutons and dressing

A Special House Salad
$13.00

mixed green, cranberry , almonds, apple and dressing

A Pizza Salad
$16.00

10" Cauliflower crust, basil pesto, mozzarella baked in the brick oven, topped with mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze

Sides

Side of Ranch
$1.00
Side of Pizza Sauce
$2.00

A Custom Pizza

A 10" Pizza
$12.00

Our pizzas are created on our Neapolitan-style crust & baked in our brick-fired oven with A's red pizza sauce and mozzarella or vegan mozzarella cheese

A 14" Pizza
$20.00

Our pizzas are created on our Neapolitan-style crust & baked in our brick-fired oven with A's red pizza sauce and mozzarella or vegan mozzarella cheese

A 14" Gluten Free Pizza
$24.00

Created on our Gluten-free crust & baked in our brick-fired oven with A's red pizza sauce and mozzarella or vegan mozzarella cheese. Not a gluten-free environment

A 18" Pizza
$26.00

Our pizzas are created on our Neapolitan-style crust & baked in our brick-fired oven with A's red pizza sauce and mozzarella or vegan mozzarella cheese

18" Half & Half
$26.00

Our pizzas are created on our Neapolitan-style crust & baked in our brick-fired oven with A's red pizza sauce and mozzarella or vegan mozzarella cheese

10" Specials & Favorites

A 10" Pepperoni Pizza
$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni

A 10" Meat Lovers Pizza
$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage

A 10" Ham and Pineapple Pizza
$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple

A 10" Sausage Mushroom Pizza
$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom

A 10" Supreme Meat Pizza
$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, zuchinni, pepperoni, sausage

A 10" Cheese Pizza
$12.00

red sauce, mozzarella,

A 10" Vegan Supreme Pizza
$18.00

red sauce, vegan mozzarella , vegan sausage, tomato, red onion, mushroom zucchini

A 10" Supreme Veggie Pizza
$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomato, zucchini

10" A's Margherita Pizza
$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil

14" Specials & Favorites

All 14" Pizzas can have gluten-free crust for an additional cost
A 14" Pepperoni Pizza
$23.00

red sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni

A 14" Meat Lovers Pizza
$29.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage

A 14" Sausage Mushroom Pizza
$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom

A 14" Ham and Pineapple Pizza
$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple

A 14" Supreme Meat Pizza
$29.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, zucchini, pepperoni, sausage

A 14" Vegan Supreme Pizza
$29.00

red sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, tomato, red onion, mushroom zucchini

A 14" Supreme Veggie Pizza
$29.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomato. zucchini

14" A's Margherita Pizza
$29.00

red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil

A 14" Vegan Cheese Pizza
$21.00

red sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese

A 14" Cheese Pizza
$20.00

red sauce, mozzarella,

A 14" Vegan Supreme Pizza GF
$33.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomato. zucchini

A 14" Vegan Sweet & Savory
$29.00

18" Specials & Favorites

A 18" Cheese Pizza
$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella,

A 18" Pepperoni Pizza
$30.00

red sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni

A 18" Vegan Supreme Pizza
$38.00

red sauce, mozzarella, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, tomato, red onion, mushroom zucchini

A 18" Supreme Meat Pizza
$38.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, zucchini, pepperoni, sausage

A 18" Supreme Veggie Pizza
$38.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomato. zucchini

A 18" Meat Lovers Pizza
$38.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage

18" A's Margherita Pizza
$38.00

red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil

A 18" Ham and Pineapple Pizza
$34.00

red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple

A 18" Sausage Mushroom Pizza
$34.00

red sauce, part skim mozzarella, sausage, mushroom

18" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni
$28.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Drink Menu

Drinks

20oz Soda
$3.00
Water Bottle
$3.00
2 liter Soda
$6.00Out of stock
Izze Blackberry
$5.00Out of stock
Izze Grapefruit
$5.00Out of stock
Izze Clemintime
$5.00Out of stock
White Claw
$7.00Out of stock
High Noon
$7.00Out of stock
Beer Can
$6.75Out of stock
Hard Kombucha
$7.00Out of stock
Heineken Beer Can
$5.00
Pacifico Beer Can
$5.00