A&S - Bridgehampton 203 Bridgehampton - Sag Harbor Turnpike
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Joe Isidori, acclaimed Michelin star chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and co-founder and co-creator of popular restaurant franchise Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beers, will pay homage in both menu and design to Chef Isidori’s experience growing up in New York’s restaurant industry, the restaurant will feature a rustic vibe, with a 90’s hip hop edge and a menu that transports guests back to the 1990’s with “old school” Italian American red sauce classics.
Location
203 Bridgehampton - Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor, NY 10010