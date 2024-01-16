Restaurant info

Joe Isidori, acclaimed Michelin star chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and co-founder and co-creator of popular restaurant franchise Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beers, will pay homage in both menu and design to Chef Isidori’s experience growing up in New York’s restaurant industry, the restaurant will feature a rustic vibe, with a 90’s hip hop edge and a menu that transports guests back to the 1990’s with “old school” Italian American red sauce classics.