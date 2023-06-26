Main picView gallery

CREAMATORY 400 Fairfield Rd Ste 5

No reviews yet

400 Fairfield Rd Ste 5

Fairfield, NJ 07004

Homemade Ice Cream

Moroccan Lemon

$5.00+

Cherry Vanilla

$5.00+

Thin Mint

$5.00+

Peach & Short Bread Cookie

$5.00+

Raspberry

$5.00+

Blueberry

$5.00+

No Nonsense Nutella

$5.00+

Cotton Candy

$5.00+Out of stock

Vanilla

$5.00+

Chocolate

$5.00+

Stevenson Strawberry

$5.00+Out of stock

Mint Chip

$5.00+Out of stock

Sgt Seven Orange Creamsicle

$5.00+Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.00+

Kit Kat

$5.00+

Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Pretzel

$5.00+Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$5.00+Out of stock

Caramel Brownie

$5.00+Out of stock

Georgia Peach

$5.00+Out of stock

Dirty Jersey Coffee

$5.00+

Cookie Jar (Oreo and Cookie Dough)

$5.00+Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$5.00+Out of stock

Italian Ice

Lemon

$3.00+Out of stock

KELLYSARMY CHERRY

$3.00+Out of stock

Queen Coconut

$3.00+

Mango Ice

$3.00+

Peach Ice

$3.00+

Soft Serve

Vanilla

$4.00+

Chocolate

$4.00+

Chocolate/Vanilla Twist

$4.00+

Non-Dairy Vanilla

$4.00+Out of stock

Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew Float (1 scoop)

$6.50

Espresso

$3.50

Affogato (1 scoop)

$5.50

Affogato (2 scoops)

$6.00

Floats

Root Beer Float (2 scoops)

$6.50

Nitro Cold Brew Float (1 scoop)

$6.50

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$6.75

Chocolate

$6.75

Hard Ice Cream (milkshake)

$7.50

Banana Split

Banana Split (3 toppings, whipped cream, cherry)

$6.50

Fairfield Freeze

Chocolate Cereal Milkshake

$7.50

Vanilla Cereal Milkshake

$7.50

Beverages

Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Gator's ade

$1.50

Pup Cup

$1.00

Pint

Any Pint

$5.50

Funtime Junction Discount

Discount

-$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Homemade Ice cream

400 Fairfield Rd Ste 5, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Main pic

