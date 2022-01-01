Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

A Seafood

2 Reviews

49 Wheeler Ave

Pleasantville, NY 10570

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Bowl
*Fried Calamari with Marinara Sauce*
*Tuna Poke Special*

["A Seafood" Poke Bar]

Create Your Own Nachos

Create Your Own Nachos

$14.50

Two proteins with your choice of mix ins, toppings, and flavor with nachos

Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$14.50

Poké is native Hawaiian cuisine, traditionally made up of diced fresh fish served as an appetizer or main course. Modern twists include shrimp and salmon. Think of Hawaiian style poke bowls as deconstructed sushi with all your favorite proteins, mix-ins, toppings, and crunches with your favorite sauces! A customized bowl, salad or wrap every time! 2 proteins included

Create Your Own Burrito

Create Your Own Burrito

$14.50

2 proteins included. White Rice and Seaweed wrap as a Base.

*Rainbow Bowl*

*Rainbow Bowl*

$14.50

Base: White Rice. Spicy tuna, Spicy salmon, Mango, Cilantro, Scallions, Cucumber, Radish, Edamame, Fried onion, Poke sauce.

*Honolulu Salmon*

*Honolulu Salmon*

$14.50

Base: White Rice. Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Scallions, Cucumber, Red Onion, Edamame, Masago Mango, Ponzu, Fried Onion

*Dragon Bowl*

*Dragon Bowl*

$14.50

Base: White Rice. Octopus, Wild shrimp(cooked), Cucumber, Edamame, Scallions, Mango, Avocado, Ponzu, Classic Poke Sauce, Fried Onions.

*Ponzu Salmon*

*Ponzu Salmon*

$14.50

Base: White Rice. Faroe Salmon, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mango, Cilantro, Ponzu, Classic Poke Sauce, Seaweed salad, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Fried Onions.

*Tuna Poke Special*

*Tuna Poke Special*

$14.50

Base: White Rice. Ahi Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Kani Salad, Scallions, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Wasabi Aioli Sauce, Shredded Nori, Sesame Seeds.

*Teriyaki Salmon Special*

*Teriyaki Salmon Special*

$14.50

Base: White Rice. Teriyaki Salmon, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds with Teriyaki Sauce, Sriracha Aioli.

*Spicy Salmon Special*

*Spicy Salmon Special*

$14.50

Base: White Rice. Spicy Salmon, Mango, Cucumber, Onion, Radish, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sesame Seeds.

*Fisherman's Bowl*

*Fisherman's Bowl*

$14.50

Base: White Rice. Ahi Tuna, Faroe Salmon, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Sesame Seeds, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Classic poke sauce.

[Sandwiches, Burgers and Rolls]

*Salmon burger* - Lemon Garlic Mayo W/Fries

*Salmon burger* - Lemon Garlic Mayo W/Fries

$15.00

Salmon burger, 6oz ground salmon patty with onion and peppers, served with a lemon garlic mayo, tomatoes, mixed greens and French fries.

*Tuna Burger* - Wasabi Mayo W/Fries

*Tuna Burger* - Wasabi Mayo W/Fries

$15.00

Tuna burger, 6oz ground tuna patty with garlic, ginger and scallions served with a wasabi mayo, tomato's, mixed greens and French fries.

*Crab Cake Sandwich* - Old Bay Mayo W/Fries

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich, 6oz crab cake patty with onions, and peppers, served with an Old Bay Mayo, tomatos, mixed greens and French fries.

*Wild Shrimp Po' Boy Sandwich* - Creole Mayo W/Fries

*Wild Shrimp Po' Boy Sandwich* - Creole Mayo W/Fries

$16.00

Breaded fried shrimp, served with a creole mayo, tomatoes, mixed greens, cole slaw, and a pickle.

*Fried Fish Filet Sandwich* - Tartar Sause W/Fries

$12.00

Fried Fish Filet Sandwich, batter fried fillet of Wild Caught Alaskan Cod - tartar sauce, tomato's, mixed greens and French fries.

*Lobster Roll W/Fries*

*Lobster Roll W/Fries*

$29.00
*Oyster Po'Boy* - Old Bay Mayo W/Fries

*Oyster Po'Boy* - Old Bay Mayo W/Fries

$16.00

Hand shucked fresh Virginia oysters with Old Bay Mayo

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich - Old Bay Mayo W/Fries

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich - Old Bay Mayo W/Fries

$19.00

Wild caught Soft-Shell Crab pan fried with flour, salt and pepper. Comes with Brioche bread, Old Bay Mayo, letters, tomatoes and French fries.

[Entrees]

*Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon*

*Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon*

$18.00
*Grilled Blackened Tuna Steak with Mango Salsa*

*Grilled Blackened Tuna Steak with Mango Salsa*

$18.00

Delicious blackened 8 oz Tuna steak with mango avocado salsa provides a hint of sweet and a lot of texture.

*Grilled Blackened Swordfish Steak with Mango Salsa*

$17.00

Delicious blackened 8 oz Swordfish steak with mango avocado salsa provides a hint of sweet and a lot of texture.

*Grilled Blackened Faroe Salmon with Mango Salsa*
$18.00

$18.00
*Grilled Lemon-Garlic Swordfish Steak*

*Grilled Lemon-Garlic Swordfish Steak*

$17.00
*Fish & Chips with Tartar sauce*

*Fish & Chips with Tartar sauce*

$15.00

Batter fried fillet of Wild Caught Alaskan Cod with French Fries, Tartar sauce, Lemon and Malt Vinegar on the side.

*Shrimps & Chips with Tartar sauce*
$15.00

$15.00
*Fried Calamari with Marinara Sauce*

*Fried Calamari with Marinara Sauce*

$15.00
*Steamed Lobster To Go*

*Steamed Lobster To Go*

$39.00

1 Canadian Hard Shell Lobster (1,5lb) Steamed.

*Grilled Wild Shrimp*

*Grilled Wild Shrimp*

$17.00

[Salads]

*Seared Tuna Salad*

*Seared Tuna Salad*

$15.00

Tuna, green beans, red bliss potatoes, red onions with a whole grain mustard vinaigrette.

*Grilled Octopus Salad*

*Grilled Octopus Salad*

$18.00
*Chopped Salmon Salad*

*Chopped Salmon Salad*

$15.00

This salmon salad makes a main dish salad with chopped vegetables, flaky fish, and tangy citrus dressing. It has plenty of protein and healthy fats, so it’s nutritious and delicious!

[SIDES]

1 Doz Of Fried Oysters W/ Old Bay Mayo

1 Doz Of Fried Oysters W/ Old Bay Mayo

$25.00

1 doz of fried Blackberry oysters. Comes with Old Bay Mayo.

*French Fries*
$4.00

$4.00

*Sweet Potato Fries*
$4.00

$4.00

*Onion Rings*
$5.00

$5.00

*Popcorn Shrimp*
$9.00

$9.00

*House Salad*
$5.00

$5.00

*Grilled Vegetables*
$6.00

$6.00

*Steamed rice with mixed vegetables*
$5.00

$5.00

[Beverages]

Diet Pepsi Can 12 oz
$1.99

$1.99
Evian Water sport bottle 25.4 oz

Evian Water sport bottle 25.4 oz

$2.49
Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee Drink Chilled Mocha - 13.7 Fl. Oz

Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee Drink Chilled Mocha - 13.7 Fl. Oz

$3.69
Zen Water 1 Liter

Zen Water 1 Liter

$2.99
Pure Leaf Honey Green Tea 18.5 fl oz

Pure Leaf Honey Green Tea 18.5 fl oz

$2.69
Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.49
Schweppes Original Seltzer Water 20oz

Schweppes Original Seltzer Water 20oz

$2.49

Pepsi Botle 20oz
$2.49

$2.49
Gatorade Fruit Punch Sports Drink - 20 fl oz Bottle

Gatorade Fruit Punch Sports Drink - 20 fl oz Bottle

$2.49

Flow Spring Water 16.9 oz
$1.99

$1.99

Good 2 Grow Apple Juice
$3.99

$3.99

Good 2 Grow Orange Mango
$4.59

$4.59

Aloe Drink Mangosteen + Mango
$3.49

$3.49

Aloe Drink Watermelon + Peach
$3.49

$3.49

Aloe Drink Honey
$3.49

$3.49

Gatorade Cool Blue
$2.49

$2.49

Gatorade Orange
$2.49

$2.49

Brisk Iced Tea Lemon
$2.49

$2.49

Lipton Iced Peach Tea
$2.99

$2.99

Pepsi Can 12 oz
$1.99

$1.99

[ADD ON]

Avocado

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos
$1.00

$1.00

Roasted Peppers
$1.00

$1.00

Stuffed Clams

NEW ENGLAND STYLE STUFFED CLAMS

NEW ENGLAND STYLE STUFFED CLAMS

$9.99

Each is elegantly served in a natural shell and loaded with a classic blend of golden breadcrumbs, succulent chopped clams, minced celery, red and green peppers; and sprinkled with paprika and parsley.

Aqua Star Cocktail Shrimp 10 oz
$9.99

$9.99

Matlaw's Casino Style Stuffed Clams 8 oz
$6.99

$6.99

LEMON AND LIME JUICE

Lemon Juice 4.5 oz

Lemon Juice 4.5 oz

$1.79
Lime Juice 4.5 oz

Lime Juice 4.5 oz

$1.79

Smoked Salmon

Hot Smoked Salmon Traditional 4oz

Hot Smoked Salmon Traditional 4oz

$8.99Out of stock
Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices 7oz

Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices 7oz

$12.99
Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices Toast-sized Three Varieties 8.8oz

Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices Toast-sized Three Varieties 8.8oz

$13.99
New York's Delicacy Smoked Norwegian Hand Sliced Salmon - 6 Oz.

New York's Delicacy Smoked Norwegian Hand Sliced Salmon - 6 Oz.

$10.99Out of stock

New York's Delicacy Smoked Salmon is made from premium grade Norwegian Salmon from the pristine waters of the Norwegian Fjords. Traditionally smoked on Oak and Beechwood hardwoods, fully trimmed center cut and hand sliced for a perfect thickness and size. Kosher OU certified, No artificial flavoring, coloring or nitrite preservatives are used.

Gourmet Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Pre-Sliced, Fully Trimmed -3.5 Oz.

Gourmet Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Pre-Sliced, Fully Trimmed -3.5 Oz.

$5.99Out of stock

New York’s Delicacy‘s smoked salmon is made from premium grade fillets farmed in the pristine waters of the Norwegian Fjords and processed under strict sanitary supervision. The pre-sliced salmon is cold smoked over European oak wood, dry-cured and ready to be served. The Salmon’s quality and delicious taste has been inspired by traditional Scottish brining and smoking recipes.

Foppen Smoked Wild Sliced Sockeye Salmon - 3.5 Ounces

Foppen Smoked Wild Sliced Sockeye Salmon - 3.5 Ounces

$8.49Out of stock
Spruce Point Salmon

Spruce Point Salmon

$9.99Out of stock

Spruce Point is an outdoor adventurist’s paradise on the coast of Maine and like its namesake, our Spruce Point Salmon, is a culinary exploration of bold flavors. • Lightly Trimmed Salmon • Exceptional Value • Thinly sliced • Available in a variety of mouthwatering flavors

Reuseble Bags

Lunch and Snack Time Cooler

Lunch and Snack Time Cooler

$5.99

"Peace for Ukraine" T-Shirt

100% of Profit will be donated to "Ukraine’s Armed Forces"
"Peace for Ukraine" T-Shirt

"Peace for Ukraine" T-Shirt

100% of Profit will be donated to "Ukraine’s Armed Forces"

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Fresh seafood daily from Fulton Fish Market!

Location

49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville, NY 10570

Map
