Chinese
Seafood
A Single Pebble
1,905 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Food sustains us. Great food inspires us. The classic Chinese cuisine at A Single Pebble does the latter. Here the vibrant flavors of the Silk Road come alive in the freshest ingredients from around the globe and just down the road; each bite brings a sense of history, adventure, and something even more sustaining, a taste of home.
Location
133 Bank Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Burlington
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurant