Chinese
Seafood

A Single Pebble

1,905 Reviews

$$

133 Bank Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Popular Items

Tangerine Peel Chicken
Double Garlic Broccoli
Buddha Sesame Beef

Small Dishes & Dumplings

Crispy Tempura Thin Slices of Sweet Potato, served swith sesame Hoision Sauce
Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll

Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll

$8.00

Two Crispy Spring Rolls filled with Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrots & Bamboo. Seasoned with Five Spice

Crispy Beef Wonton

Crispy Beef Wonton

$10.00

Five Crispy Wontons Filled with pulled Beef in Black Bean Chili Sauce

Scallion Bread

Scallion Bread

$8.00

Two Steamed Soft Wheat Buns with Flakes of Scallion

Seasoned & Press Tofu

Seasoned & Press Tofu

$9.00

Frimed Tofu seasoned with Star Anise, Soy Sauce ginger and Pressed overnight. Thinly Sliced, drizzled with light soy sauce, sesame Oil nad minced cilantro.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$10.00

Pan Fried wheat flour pancakes filled with Scallion Flavored Oil served with house-made Sweet Soy Sauce

Sichuan Cucumber

Sichuan Cucumber

$9.00

Sliced cucumber in a Garlic, Chili & Hot bean Sauce

Fresh Napa

Fresh Napa

$9.00

Chilled Cabbage tossed in cilantro with a rice wine dressing

Steamed Pork Dumplings

Steamed Pork Dumplings

$10.00

Five Traditional hand-formed pork dumplings with a ginger vinegar sauce

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$10.00

Six poached house-made chicken dumplings with a spicy sesame & peanut sauce

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$10.00

Six house-made vegan dumplings filled with spinach, mushroom & seasoned bean curd. Topped with a red oil sauce

Cha Shao Bun

Cha Shao Bun

$10.00

Two steamed wheat buns filled with barbecue pork, onion & mushroom in a savory honey sauce

Chat Tzu

Chat Tzu

$12.00

Crispy Tempura think slices of Sweet Potato, served with sesame Hoison Sauce.

Chef's Dumpling - Chili Lily

$12.00

Minced Pork seasoned with Garlic Chives, Chili paste in a Red Korean Chili Pepper Wrapper.

Tofu & Seitan & Vegetable

Double Garlic Broccoli

Double Garlic Broccoli

$15.00

Wok Fried broccoli in a garlic sauce with whole cashew nuts

Mock Eel

Mock Eel

$16.00

Crispy Shiitake mushrooms glazed in a ginger. scallion & soy sauce

Dry Fried Green Bean

Dry Fried Green Bean

$15.00

Fire-blistered green beans wok tossed with fleck of pork, black bean, garlic & preserved vegetable

Mixed Chinese Green

Mixed Chinese Green

$15.00

Wok tossed mixed vegetables lightly seasoned with soy and sesame sauce

Salt & Pepper Tofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$25.00

Crispy batons of tofu tossed with jalapeno peppers, scallions, ginger & garlic flavored oil. Served with a white BBQ Sauce

Mapo Tofu

Mapo Tofu

$25.00

A Classic Sichuan dish made with fresh bean curd, minced pork & chilies tossed in a robust, spicy Sichuan sauce.

Buddha Sesame Beef

Buddha Sesame Beef

$32.00

A house favorite - crispy Seitan served with mixed vegetables in a sesame garlic sauce.

General Tso's Mock Chicken

General Tso's Mock Chicken

$23.00

Tempura Cauliflower Florestsvwith a Chili Tangerine Peel & Garlic Sacue

Big Dishes

LaPlatte River Angus Beef

$36.00

Thai Basil Beef, Laplatte River Angus Farm Beef Tenderloin stir fry mixed vegetables, Jalapeños Peppers, fish sauce and wine. Flashed with red Chili Oil and Local Thai Basil.

Water Beef

Water Beef

$35.00

Tender poached beef slices with mixed greens in a garlic chili broth

Emperor's Beef

Emperor's Beef

$35.00

Marinated sliced beef stir fried with mushroom and onion in a flavorful Cantonese Style sauce over a bed of greens

Chinese BBQ Pork

Chinese BBQ Pork

$30.00

Slices of house roast pork, stir fried with mixed vegetables in a light Cantonese sauce.

Sichuan Shredded Pork

Sichuan Shredded Pork

$30.00

Shredded pork with shredded vegetable seasoned with chili hot bean sauce and Sichuan pepper.

Tangerine Peel Chicken

Tangerine Peel Chicken

$29.00

Crispy pieces of chicken with tangerine peel and garlic sauce, Framed with broccoli crowns and a dry red chili.

Red Oil Chicken

Red Oil Chicken

$29.00

Poached chicken braised in a spicy garlic, chili and Sichuan pepper sauce, *Spicy

Crispy Lemon Chicken

Crispy Lemon Chicken

$32.00

Boneless marinated chicken breast topped with our house lemon sauce

Three Cup Chicken

Three Cup Chicken

$29.00

Pieces of chicken flash braised in a sesame oil, wine & Soy sauce. Flavored with Ginger, Garlic and Basil

Red Chili Shrimp

Red Chili Shrimp

$35.00

Large Prawns tossed with mixed vegetables in a peppery, tangy sauce

Lemon Sesame Shrimp

Lemon Sesame Shrimp

$35.00

Crispy prawns in a lemon, ginger glaze on a bed of rice noodles and greens

Seafood of the Day- Sichuan Water Fish

Seafood of the Day- Sichuan Water Fish

$36.00

Thin slices of Sole, poached in a garlic, Sichuan pepper, Red Chili broth with wine and ginger. Served with fresh bean sprout, Bamboo, Scallion and Cilantro.

Soup, Noodle & Rice

A Classic Cantonese Street Snack. Angel Hair Style egg Noodle with BBQ Pork, Bamboo, Siitake Mushroom and Choy in a light soy broth.
Ginger Miso Fish Soup

Ginger Miso Fish Soup

$16.00
Red Thai Curry Soup

Red Thai Curry Soup

$16.00

Thai inspired soup made with coconut milk, rice noodles & chicken, flavored yellow curry and topped with crispy noodles

West Lake Soup

West Lake Soup

$16.00

Hearty beef broth with minced local beef, egg white & spinach seasoned with soy sauce and wine.

Ants Climbing a Tree

Ants Climbing a Tree

$18.00

Cellophane noodles with minced pork & tree ear mushrooms tossed in a hot bean sauce

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$32.00

Large prawns tossed with rice noodles in a savory, pungent sauce served with crushed peanuts, cilantro

Tan Tan Noodle

Tan Tan Noodle

$25.00

Wheat noodles with shrimp in a spicy, sesame sauce and topped with crushed peanuts and scallion

Mala Sichuan Mung Bean Noodles

Mala Sichuan Mung Bean Noodles

$16.00

Chilled Mung Bean Noodles in a sesame, chili oil sauce with scallion, Garlic and Sesame Seed.

Chilled Sesame Noodle

Chilled Sesame Noodle

$14.00

Chilled Lo Mein in a house made peanut sesame sauce with cucumber and scallion.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$16.00

Traditional Egg Noodles wok tossed with shredded vegetables in soy sauce and sesame oil

Hong Kong Lomein

Hong Kong Lomein

$12.00

Thin angel hair style Lo Mein wok seared and seasoned with sweet Hong Kong soy sauce and layered with greens. Choice of Protein.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice and vegetables seasoned with Soy Sauce and sesame oil

Extras

Sweet Chili Sauce - Spring Roll

$0.50

Ginger and Scallion Sauce - Pork Dumplings

$0.50

Chili Black Bean Sauce - Beef Wontons

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Sambal Chili Paste

$0.50

Chili Oil

$0.50

Spicy Sesame Sauce - Chicken dumplings

$0.50

Red Oil Sauce - Vegetable Dumpling

$0.50

Chinese Mustard

$0.50

1 qt White Rice

$3.00

Online Beer

Switchback

$18.00

Two cans of Amber Ale from Switchback Brewery. 16 oz cans, 7% ABV

Focal Banger

$20.00

Two cans of American IPA from the Alchemist Brewery. 16oz cans, 7% ABV.

Heady Topper

$20.00

Two cans of American IPA from the Alchemist Brewery. 16oz cans, 8% ABV.

Little Sip

$20.00

Two cans of American IPA from Lawson's Finest Liquids. 16 oz can, 6.2% ABV

Green State Lager

$18.00

Two cans of Pilsner from Zero Gravity Brewery. 16oz can, 4.9% ABV.

Dirty Mayor Cider

$20.00

Two Cans of Hard cider from Citizen Cider. 16oz can, 5.2% ABV.

June Shine Hard Kombucha

$14.00

Two cans. Honey, ginger & lemon. 12oz can, 6% ABV.

Golden Ale N/A

$14.00

Two cans of Non-Alcoholic Athletic Upside Dawn Blonde Ale. 16oz cans

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food sustains us. Great food inspires us. The classic Chinese cuisine at A Single Pebble does the latter. Here the vibrant flavors of the Silk Road come alive in the freshest ingredients from around the globe and just down the road; each bite brings a sense of history, adventure, and something even more sustaining, a taste of home.

Location

133 Bank Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

