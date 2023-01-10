A Slice Above Pizzeria 264 Washington St
No reviews yet
264 Washington St
Pembroke, MA 02359
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small & Gluten Free Fan Favorites
SM Margherita Pizza
tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and a sprinkle of cracked salt
SM Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
balsamic fig jam base, white onions, mozzarella and topped with arugula
SM Veggie Pizza
balsamic fig jam base, white onions, mozzarella and topped with arugula
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
balsamic fig jam base, white onions, mozzarella and topped with arugula
SM Hawaiian Pizza
ham and pineapple
SM Tony's Special Pizza
onions, peppers, mushrooms, chourico, and pepperoni
GF Margherita Pizza
GF Veggie Pizza
GF Meat Lovers Pizza
GF Hawaiian Pizza
GF Meat Lovers Pizza
GF FIG & Proscuitto Pizza
Large Fan Favorites
LRG Margherita Pizza
tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and a sprinkle of cracked salt
LRG Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
balsamic fig jam base, white onions, mozzarella and topped with arugula
LRG Veggie Pizza
balsamic fig jam base, white onions, mozzarella and topped with arugula
LRG Meat Lovers Pizza
balsamic fig jam base, white onions, mozzarella and topped with arugula
LRG Hawaiian Pizza
ham and pineapple
LRG Tony's Special Pizza
onions, peppers, mushrooms, chourico, and pepperoni
Small & Gluten Free No Tomato Sauce Here
SM Bacon Burger Pizza
ketchup & mustard base, american & mozzarella cheese, topped with hamburger, bacon and onions
SM Papa Rays Chili Pizza
our homemade chili topped with jalepenos and cheese
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq base, topped with onions and grilled bbq chicken
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
buffalo base topped with grilled chicken and blue cheese drizzle
SM White Out Pizza
garlic butter base, topped with mozzarella, ricotta and feta cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
ranch base with grilled chicken and bacon
SM The Pesto Pie
basil pesto base, spinach, meatball and ricotta
GF Tony'S Special Pizza
GF Papa Ray'S Chili Pizza
GF Fig & Proscuitto Pizza
GF Bbq Chicken Pizza
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
GF White Out Pizza
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
GF Baconburger Pizza
GF The Pesto Pie
Large No Tomato Sauce Here
LRG Bacon Burger Pizza
ketchup & mustard base, american & mozzarella cheese, topped with hamburger, bacon and onions
LRG Papa Rays Chili Pizza
our homemade chili topped with jalepenos and cheese
LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq base, topped with onions and grilled bbq chicken
LRG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LRG White Out Pizza
garlic butter base, topped with mozzarella, ricotta and feta cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli
LRG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
ranch base with grilled chicken and bacon
LRG The Pesto Pie
basil pesto base, spinach, meatball and ricotta
Small Calzones
SM Create Your Own Calzone
SM BBQ Chicken Calzone
SM Buffalo Chicken Calzone
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
SM Chicken Parm Calzone
SM Eggplant Parm Calzone
SM Ham & Cheese Calzone
SM Hot Pastrami Calzone
SM Italian Calzone
SM Meatball Calzone
SM Meat Lovers Calzone
SM Spinach & Feta Calzone
SM Steak & Cheese Calzone
SM Steak Bomb Calzone
SM Veggie Calzone
SM White Out Calzone
SM Veal Parm Calzone
Large Calzones
LG Create Your Own Calzone
LG BBQ Chicken Calzone
LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
LG Chicken Parm Calzone
LG Eggplant Parm Calzone
LG Ham & Cheese Calzone
LG Hot Pastrami Calzone
LG Italian Calzone
LG Meatball Calzone
LG Meat Lovers Calzone
LG Spinach & Feta Calzone
LG Steak & Cheese Calzone
LG Steak Bomb Calzone
LG Veggie Calzone
LG White Out Calzone
LG Veal Parm Calzone
Appetizers
Papa Ray's Chili
Homemade Recipe with a Ground Turkey and Pulled chicken base
Clam Chowder
Chicken Noodle Soup
Portuguese Kale Soup
Minestrone Soup
Papa Ray's Chili Cheese FF
Bacon Cheese FF
Jalepeno Poppers (6)
Mac & Cheese Bites (6)
Brocolli Bites (6)
Zucchini Stix
Cheese Breadsticks
Cinnamon Breadsticks
Fried Chips
Chicken Fingers
Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Teryiaki, Buff-A-Que, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesean, or Asian Sesame
Wing Dings
Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Teryiaki, Buff-A-Que, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesean, or Asian Sesame
Chicken Wings
Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Teryiaki, Buff-A-Que, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesean, or Asian Sesame
French Fry
Curly Fry
Spicy Fry
Onion Rings
Mozz Stix
Sweet Pot FF
Salads
Garden Salad
Greek Salad
garden salad topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives
Cesar Salad
romaine, shaved romanao, asiago and parmesean cheese, croutons
Caprese Salad
fresh sliced tomato and mozzarella over a bed of arugula topped with olive oil balsamic glaze and basil
Chef Salad
garden salad topped with turkey, ham and american cheese
Antipasto Salad
garden salad topped with ham, salami, provolone cheese, kalamata olives and pepperonchini
Cobb Salad
iceburg lettuce, topped with hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red onion with blue cheese crumble
Kids
Clubs
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
BLT Sub
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Stir Fry Sub
grilled chicken, mushroom, peppers and onions tossed in a stir fry sauce
Grilled Veggie Sub
grilled mushroom, peppers, and onions
Hamburger Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Meatball Sub
Pastrami Sub
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak Bomb Sub
Steak Tip Sub
Veal Parm Sub
Turkey Tip Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Murican Dinners
Hamburger Dinner
Cheeseburger Dinner
Papa Rays Chili Cheeseburger Dinner
Chicken Finger Dinner
Fresh Wing Dinner
Wing Ding Dinner
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken Stir-Fry Dinner
grilled chicken, mushroom, peppers, onion, brocolli, pineapple in a stir fry sauce
Steak Tips Dinner
Half Rack Of Ribs Dinner
Full Rack Of Ribs Dinner
Turkey Tip Dinner
marinated BBQ turkey tips with peppers and onions
Fish & Chips
Steak Tip Stir Fry Dinner
Pasta Dinners
Pasta With Homemade Sauce
Pasta With Basil Pesto
Pasta With Chicken Parm
Pasta With Eggplant Parm
Pasta With Veal Parm
Pasta With Meatballs
Pasta With Italian Sausage
Steak Tip Brocolli Ziti Alfredo
Chicken Brocolli Ziti Alfredo
Cheese Raviolis
Meat Raviollis
Wraps
Italian Wrap
Ham&Cheese Wrap
Genoa Salami Wrap
Mortadella& Prov Cheese Wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
Egg Salad Wrap
Raw Veggie Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
BLT Wrap
Sausage Pepper & Onion Wrap
Meatball Wrap
Hamburger Wrap
Cheeseburger Wrap
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Steak Bomb Wrap
Pastrami Wrap
Eggplant Parm Wrap
Chicken Parm Wrap
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Fried Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Stir Fry Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Steak Tip Wrap
Chicken Cesar Wrap
Chicken Greek Wrap
Steak Tip Cesar Wrap
Steak Tip Greek Wrap
Grilled Veggie Wrap
grilled mushroom, peppers and onions