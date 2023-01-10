A map showing the location of A Slice Above Pizzeria 264 Washington StView gallery

A Slice Above Pizzeria 264 Washington St

No reviews yet

264 Washington St

Pembroke, MA 02359

Popular Items

LG Cheese Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
Chicken Fingers

Build Your Own Pizzas

SM Cheese Pizza

$9.99

LG Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.99

Small & Gluten Free Fan Favorites

SM Margherita Pizza

$12.99

tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and a sprinkle of cracked salt

SM Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$15.99

balsamic fig jam base, white onions, mozzarella and topped with arugula

SM Veggie Pizza

$14.49

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

ham and pineapple

SM Tony's Special Pizza

$14.49

onions, peppers, mushrooms, chourico, and pepperoni

GF Margherita Pizza

$14.99

GF Veggie Pizza

$16.49

GF Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

GF Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

GF FIG & Proscuitto Pizza

$17.99

Large Fan Favorites

LRG Margherita Pizza

$17.99

LRG Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$20.99

LRG Veggie Pizza

$18.99

LRG Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$17.49

ham and pineapple

LRG Tony's Special Pizza

$19.99

onions, peppers, mushrooms, chourico, and pepperoni

Small & Gluten Free No Tomato Sauce Here

SM Bacon Burger Pizza

$14.99

ketchup & mustard base, american & mozzarella cheese, topped with hamburger, bacon and onions

SM Papa Rays Chili Pizza

$13.99

our homemade chili topped with jalepenos and cheese

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

bbq base, topped with onions and grilled bbq chicken

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

buffalo base topped with grilled chicken and blue cheese drizzle

SM White Out Pizza

$14.49

garlic butter base, topped with mozzarella, ricotta and feta cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.99

ranch base with grilled chicken and bacon

SM The Pesto Pie

$13.49

basil pesto base, spinach, meatball and ricotta

GF Tony'S Special Pizza

$15.49

GF Papa Ray'S Chili Pizza

$15.99

GF Fig & Proscuitto Pizza

$17.99

GF Bbq Chicken Pizza

$14.99

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

GF White Out Pizza

$16.49

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99

GF Baconburger Pizza

$16.99

GF The Pesto Pie

$15.49

Large No Tomato Sauce Here

LRG Bacon Burger Pizza

$18.99

ketchup & mustard base, american & mozzarella cheese, topped with hamburger, bacon and onions

LRG Papa Rays Chili Pizza

$17.99

our homemade chili topped with jalepenos and cheese

LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

bbq base, topped with onions and grilled bbq chicken

LRG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

LRG White Out Pizza

$19.99

garlic butter base, topped with mozzarella, ricotta and feta cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli

LRG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

ranch base with grilled chicken and bacon

LRG The Pesto Pie

$17.99

basil pesto base, spinach, meatball and ricotta

Small Calzones

SM Create Your Own Calzone

$10.99

SM BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.49

SM Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.49

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$13.99

SM Chicken Parm Calzone

$12.99

SM Eggplant Parm Calzone

$12.99

SM Ham & Cheese Calzone

$12.99

SM Hot Pastrami Calzone

$14.99

SM Italian Calzone

$13.99

SM Meatball Calzone

$13.49

SM Meat Lovers Calzone

$15.99

SM Spinach & Feta Calzone

$12.99

SM Steak & Cheese Calzone

$13.99

SM Steak Bomb Calzone

$14.99

SM Veggie Calzone

$14.99

SM White Out Calzone

$15.49

SM Veal Parm Calzone

$12.99

Large Calzones

LG Create Your Own Calzone

$15.99

LG BBQ Chicken Calzone

$17.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$17.99

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$18.99

LG Chicken Parm Calzone

$17.99

LG Eggplant Parm Calzone

$17.99

LG Ham & Cheese Calzone

$17.99

LG Hot Pastrami Calzone

$19.99

LG Italian Calzone

$18.99

LG Meatball Calzone

$18.49

LG Meat Lovers Calzone

$21.99

LG Spinach & Feta Calzone

$17.99

LG Steak & Cheese Calzone

$18.99

LG Steak Bomb Calzone

$19.99

LG Veggie Calzone

$19.99

LG White Out Calzone

$20.49

LG Veal Parm Calzone

$17.99

Appetizers

Papa Ray's Chili

$6.49

Homemade Recipe with a Ground Turkey and Pulled chicken base

Clam Chowder

$6.49

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.49

Portuguese Kale Soup

$6.49

Minestrone Soup

$6.49Out of stock

Papa Ray's Chili Cheese FF

$9.49

Bacon Cheese FF

$8.49

Jalepeno Poppers (6)

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Bites (6)

$6.99

Brocolli Bites (6)

$7.49

Zucchini Stix

$7.49

Cheese Breadsticks

$8.49

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$8.49
Fried Chips

Fried Chips

$3.50

Chicken Fingers

$9.99+

Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Teryiaki, Buff-A-Que, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesean, or Asian Sesame

Wing Dings

$12.49+

Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Teryiaki, Buff-A-Que, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesean, or Asian Sesame

Chicken Wings

$12.99+

Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Teryiaki, Buff-A-Que, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesean, or Asian Sesame

French Fry

$3.99+

Curly Fry

$4.99+

Spicy Fry

$4.99+

Onion Rings

$4.49+

Mozz Stix

$7.49+

Sweet Pot FF

$4.99+

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.49

Greek Salad

$8.49

garden salad topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives

Cesar Salad

$8.49

romaine, shaved romanao, asiago and parmesean cheese, croutons

Caprese Salad

$9.49

fresh sliced tomato and mozzarella over a bed of arugula topped with olive oil balsamic glaze and basil

Chef Salad

$9.99

garden salad topped with turkey, ham and american cheese

Antipasto Salad

$10.49

garden salad topped with ham, salami, provolone cheese, kalamata olives and pepperonchini

Cobb Salad

$12.49

iceburg lettuce, topped with hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red onion with blue cheese crumble

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.49

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Clubs

Tuna Club

$11.49

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.49

Turkey Club

$11.49

Roast Beef Club

$11.49

BLT Club

$10.49

Cheeseburger Club

$12.49

Chicken Salad Club

$11.49

Egg Salad Club

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.49

Cold Subs

Chicken Salad Sub

$7.79+

Egg Salad Sub

$7.79+

Italian Sub

$7.99+

Genoa Salami

$7.79+

Mortadella & Prov Cheese Sub

$7.79+

Roast Beef Sub

$7.79+

Tuna Sub

$7.79+

Turkey Sub

$7.79+

Raw Veggie Sub

$7.79+

Made to Order

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.79+

Hot Subs

BLT Sub

$7.99+

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.99+

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$7.49+

Chicken Parm Sub

$7.99+

Chicken Stir Fry Sub

$7.99+

grilled chicken, mushroom, peppers and onions tossed in a stir fry sauce

Grilled Veggie Sub

$7.49+

grilled mushroom, peppers, and onions

Hamburger Sub

$7.99+

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.49+

Meatball Sub

$7.99+

Pastrami Sub

$9.49+

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sub

$7.99+

Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.99+

Steak Bomb Sub

$9.99+

Steak Tip Sub

$12.99+

Veal Parm Sub

$7.99+

Turkey Tip Sub

$8.99+

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.49+

Eggplant Parm Sub

$7.99+

Murican Dinners

Hamburger Dinner

$11.49

Cheeseburger Dinner

$12.49

Papa Rays Chili Cheeseburger Dinner

$13.49

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.49

Fresh Wing Dinner

$15.99

Wing Ding Dinner

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Stir-Fry Dinner

$13.49

grilled chicken, mushroom, peppers, onion, brocolli, pineapple in a stir fry sauce

Steak Tips Dinner

$20.99

Half Rack Of Ribs Dinner

$16.49

Full Rack Of Ribs Dinner

$27.49

Turkey Tip Dinner

$13.99

marinated BBQ turkey tips with peppers and onions

Fish & Chips

$15.49

Steak Tip Stir Fry Dinner

$19.99

Pasta Dinners

Pasta With Homemade Sauce

$9.49

Pasta With Basil Pesto

$9.49

Pasta With Chicken Parm

$13.49

Pasta With Eggplant Parm

$12.99

Pasta With Veal Parm

$13.49

Pasta With Meatballs

$11.99

Pasta With Italian Sausage

$11.99

Steak Tip Brocolli Ziti Alfredo

$19.99

Chicken Brocolli Ziti Alfredo

$14.49

Cheese Raviolis

$11.49

Meat Raviollis

$12.49

Wraps

Italian Wrap

$8.49

Ham&Cheese Wrap

$7.99

Genoa Salami Wrap

$7.99

Mortadella& Prov Cheese Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.99

Egg Salad Wrap

$7.99

Raw Veggie Wrap

$7.49

Tuna Wrap

$7.99

Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Roast Beef Wrap

$7.99

BLT Wrap

$8.49

Sausage Pepper & Onion Wrap

$8.49

Meatball Wrap

$7.99

Hamburger Wrap

$7.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.49

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$8.99

Steak Bomb Wrap

$10.49

Pastrami Wrap

$9.99

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Parm Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$7.99

Fried Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Stir Fry Wrap

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Steak Tip Wrap

$13.49

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$9.49

Chicken Greek Wrap

$9.49

Steak Tip Cesar Wrap

$14.49

Steak Tip Greek Wrap

$14.49

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$7.49

grilled mushroom, peppers and onions

Cesar Salad Wrap

$7.49

Greek Salad Wrap

$7.49

Misc.

Brownies

$1.50

Deep River Chips

$1.39

Cape Cod Chips

$1.39

Side Salad

