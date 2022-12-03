Bars & Lounges
American
A Street Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2402 A Street SE, Auburn, WA 98002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!
5.0 • 4
18 Auburn Way South Auburn, WA 98002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Auburn
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!
5.0 • 4
18 Auburn Way South Auburn, WA 98002
View restaurant