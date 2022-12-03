A Street Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

A Street Pub

review star

No reviews yet

2402 A Street SE

Auburn, WA 98002

Popular Items

Nachos
Philly Cheesesteak
A Street Wings

Shareables

Onion Rings

$8.95

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Soft Pretzel Trio

$13.95

Nachos

$14.95

A Street Wings

$13.95

Chips & Dips

$5.95

Basket of Fries

$6.95

Traditional Poutine

$10.95

Southwestern Poutine

$11.95

A Street Poutine

$11.95

Chaseadilla

$12.95

BBQ Quesadilla

$12.95

CBR Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.95

Chef's Salad

$14.95

Taco Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Side Garden

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Wedge

$12.95

Burgers

A Street Burger

$14.95

Classic Burger

$13.95

Western Burger

$14.95

Bleu Burger

$14.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Sandwiches

A Street Tacos

$13.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

Chicken Philly

$13.95

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Club Sandwich

$14.95

A Street Sandwhich

$13.95

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled Cheese

$13.95

BLT

$12.95

Extras

Dessert

Brownie A La Mode

$8.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2402 A Street SE, Auburn, WA 98002

Directions

Gallery
A Street Pub image

