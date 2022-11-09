A Taste of Coffee imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

A Taste of Coffee 10720 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 120

10720 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 120

Henderson, NV 89052

Order Again

Savory Bites

Quesadillas Cones

$2.00+

Panini

Empanada

$5.80+

Sandwiches

Quesadilla

$12.00

Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Tea Drop

$4.00

Edible Fruit Tea

$5.00

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Coffee Box To-Go

$40.00

Unlimited Dine-In Cups of Coffee

Food

Empanadas

$5.00

Meat Pies

$0.00+

Brownies

$3.50

Cachito (Ham and Bacon)

$5.00

Cheese Tequeno

$2.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Macaron

$2.00+

Cake Slice

$7.00

Apple Tartlet

$6.00

Muffins

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$2.00+

Leak Parmesan

$4.00

Meat Pies

Blueberry Pie

$5.00

Coffee Bags

2oz

$4.00

12oz

$14.00

(3) 2oz

$10.00

(3) 12oz

$40.00

Sample Pack

$20.00

Want to try some new flavors? Giving the gift of coffee to a family member, friend, or coworker? Try our Sample Pack! This includes (1) 12oz bag and (2) 2oz bags.

Make Your Own At Home

Tea Drop

$3.00

(3) Tea Drop

$8.00

Wooden Box Tea Drop

$16.00

Includes 2 Peppermint, 2 Rose Early Grey, 2 Matcha Green Tea, and 2 Citrus Ginger Tea Drops!

Glam Slushie

$14.99

Mix this bag with your favorite alcohol, freeze it, and enjoy your perfect summer mixed drink!

Keurig Pods

$2.00

Retail

Faces

Food

Hummus Snack Box

$2.20

4.5" Pita Pocket Bag

$1.88

Salad

$3.50+

Cheesecake

$3.95

Tres Leches

$3.95+

Brownies

$2.00

Alfajores

$3.95

Vanilla Dulce De Leche

$3.75

Red Velvet Cake

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Marquise

$4.00+

Duquesa Cake

$3.00

Guava and Cheese Pastry

$2.00

Cream Puff/Eclairs

$2.35

Pavlova

$3.00

Fruit Tarts

$2.85+

Tiramisu

$3.95

Dobosh

$3.95

Chocolate muffin

$2.50

Cachito

$2.95

Tequeno

$0.80

Nutella Roll-Up

$2.95

Macaron Pack

$7.00

Mousse Mango

$3.95

Cheese Cake

$3.95

Muffins

$3.45

Empanada

$5.22

Everything

$10 Bottomless coffee

$10.00

Coffee Box To-Go

$40.00

Includes: Cups, Lids, Stirrers, Sugars (assorted)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10720 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 120, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

Gallery
A Taste of Coffee image

Map
