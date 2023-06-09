Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Taste of Freedom

review star

No reviews yet

1826 Warren Watt Road

Iva, SC 29655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Smash Burger

$8.00+

Smash Burger Combo

$12.00+

Single or Double Smash Burger Combo. Includes toppings of your choice, FF, and Drink.

Bird Dog

$5.00

Bird Dog Combo

Fresh Cut French Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tenders Combo

$14.00

4 Chicken Tenders, FF, and Drink of your choice

Drinks

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1826 Warren Watt Road, Iva, SC 29655

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

goldsmith cafe & coffee - 302 W Broad St.
orange starNo Reviews
302 W Broad St. Iva, SC 29655
View restaurantnext
Public Well Cafe & Pizza - 5733 Dobbins Bridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5733 Dobbins Bridge Rd Anderson, SC 29626
View restaurantnext
Southern Hart Brewing Company - 350 E Howell St
orange starNo Reviews
350 E Howell St Hartwell, GA 30643
View restaurantnext
Little Japan of HARTWELL - - Dine in open
orange star4.6 • 258
113 depot st Hartwell, GA 30643
View restaurantnext
CRUSH3
orange star3.5 • 128
121 N Main Street Anderson, SC 29621
View restaurantnext
Magnetic South Brewery Anderson
orange starNo Reviews
516 N Main St Anderson, SC 29621
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Iva
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (23 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston