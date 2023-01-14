  • Home
A Taste of Home 1320 N Morrison Suite 102

No reviews yet

1320 N Morrison Suite 102

Hammond, LA 70401

Drink

20 oz Drink

$1.99

32 oz Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.49

Entree

Red Beans and Rice

$12.99

Butter Beans and Rice

$12.99

Succotash over Rice

$14.99

Smothered Turkey Necks

$12.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Porkchop

$12.99

Fried Ribs

$15.99

Tripe

$12.99

Seafood Potato

$17.99

Seafood Fries

$17.99

Shrimp

$19.99

White Beans and Rice

$12.99

Smothered Chicken & Rice and Gravy

$11.99

Liver and Onions & Mashed Potatoes

$12.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.99

Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes

$12.99

Smothered Oxtail w/ Rice and Gravy

$24.99

Crawfish Etoufee

$17.99

Sides

Baked Chicken

$4.99

Dirty Rice

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Candied Yams

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Green Salad

$3.99

Jambalaya

$4.99

Buttered Squash

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Corn on the Cob

$3.99

Spaghetti and Cheese

$3.99

Chicken Wings

$4.99

Steamed Cauliflower

$3.99

Bread

Cornbread

$1.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Dinner Roll

$1.99

Dessert

Dessert of the Day

$4.99

Entrees

Red Beans and Rice

$12.99

Butter Beans and Rice

$12.99

Pork Chop Fried

$14.99

Pork Chop Grilled

$14.99

Sides

Spaghetti and Cheese

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Green Salad

$3.99

Bread

Cornbread

$1.99

Dinner Rolls

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1320 N Morrison Suite 102, Hammond, LA 70401

Directions

