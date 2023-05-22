  • Home
  • Las Vegas
  • A TASTE OF NOLA - 8465 West Sahara Avenue Suite 108
A TASTE OF NOLA 8465 West Sahara Avenue Suite 108

No reviews yet

8465 West Sahara Avenue

Suite 108

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Popular Items

Cajun Cabbage

$4.00

Red Beans & Rice

$19.00

Henny Glazed Sampler

$22.00

3 Jumbo Fried Shrimp, 3 Bone-In Wings & 3 Chicken Breast Tenders all Tossed in our signature Hennessy Glaze.


Appetizers

Westbank Roll Sampler

$18.00

1 of each of our westbank rolls.

Henny Glazed Sampler

$22.00

3 Jumbo Fried Shrimp, 3 Bone-In Wings & 3 Chicken Breast Tenders all Tossed in our signature Hennessy Glaze.

Westbank Rolls

Algiers

$9.00

Crawfish egg rolls, stuffed with the holy trinity, mixed cheeses and fresh crawfish tails.

Soups & Sides

Sweet Corn

$2.00

New Orleans Seafood Gumbo. Served over white rice w/Grilled Cheese.

Candied Yams

$4.50

Mixed greens, avocado, hard boiled egg, cucumber, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, grilled shrimp, sauteed crawfish tails and lump crab meat.

Cajun Cabbage

$4.00

Sweet Peas

$2.00

Honey Butter Cornbread/

$1.50

Cajun Potato Salad

$1.50

Daily Menu- Available Everyday

Crawfish Etouffee

$22.00

Classic New Orleans dish with a buttery, rich, and intensely flavorful sauce, fresh crawfish tails, herbs, and spices and homemade roux and the holy trinity.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp sautéed with red peppers and onions in a Cajun reduction, over creamy cheese grits

Catfish Mardi Gras & Grits

$19.00

Fried Catfish topped w/Cajun crawfish reduction and served over cheesy grits.

Choppa Style

$22.00

Grilled Lamb Chops w/a garlic butter reduction served over creamy cheese grits.

Super Bowl XLIV

$32.00

Fried catfish and shrimp served on top a bed of French fries and covered in our signature Saints sauce.

Superdome Platter

$32.00

Fried stuffed catfish, jumbo fried shrimp served with a side salad and French fries.

Jambalaya

$19.00

Bayou Pasta

$27.00

We start with tender shrimp and succulent crawfish tails, sautéed with hearty mushrooms and the "holy trinity" of onions, bell peppers, and celery, creating a symphony of rich, bold flavors. The dish is then completed with a luscious, creamy Alfredo sauce, cooked to perfection with just the right amount of Cajun spices. To finish it off, we pile on generous helpings of fresh, juicy lump crab meat, complementing the flavors of the seafood and adding an extra layer of indulgence.

Cajun Shrimp Stew

$22.00

Classic Mac & Cheese

$17.00

NOLA Beans

$19.00

Red Beans & Rice

$19.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders w/fries

$8.00

Catfish Nuggets w/fries

$8.00

Chicken Wings w/fries

$10.00

Jr Shrimp Basket w/fries

$10.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

