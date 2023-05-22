A TASTE OF NOLA 8465 West Sahara Avenue Suite 108

Bayou Pasta

$27.00

We start with tender shrimp and succulent crawfish tails, sautéed with hearty mushrooms and the "holy trinity" of onions, bell peppers, and celery, creating a symphony of rich, bold flavors. The dish is then completed with a luscious, creamy Alfredo sauce, cooked to perfection with just the right amount of Cajun spices. To finish it off, we pile on generous helpings of fresh, juicy lump crab meat, complementing the flavors of the seafood and adding an extra layer of indulgence.