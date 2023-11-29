A Taste of the DNA Deli 4100 Spring Valley STE102
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4100 Spring Valley STE102, Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Palmas Brasil - 14905 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001
No Reviews
14905 Midway Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Farmers Branch
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
More near Farmers Branch