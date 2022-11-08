Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Taste of the Island

3850 Flat Shoals Road

Suite A

South Fulton, GA 30291

Appetizers

Fries

$3.00

Coco bread

$2.50

Plantains

$5.00

Rice & Peas md

$5.00

Rice & Peas lg

$8.00
Mac & cheese

Mac & cheese

$5.00

White rice

$3.60

Cabbage

$3.75
Patties

Patties

$3.00

Can soda

$1.50

Beverages

Homemade Drinks

$5.00

Jamaican drinks

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Can soda

$1.50

Desserts

Carrot cake

$3.00

Chocolate cake

$3.00

Red Velvet cake

$3.00

Dinner

Brown stew chicken lg

Brown stew chicken lg

$20.00
Brown stew chicken md

Brown stew chicken md

$15.00

Combo Chicken & ribs MEAL

$25.00

Combo- Chicken & Ribs only

$30.00
Curry chicken lg

Curry chicken lg

$20.00
Curry chicken md

Curry chicken md

$15.00

/

Curry goat lg

$22.00

Curry goat md

$18.00
Jerk chicken md

Jerk chicken md

$15.00

Jerk chicken only lg

$25.00

Jerk chicken only md

$14.00

Jerk pork lg

$20.00

Jerk pork md

$15.00

Jerk wings lg

$20.00

Jerk wings md

$15.00

Jerk wings only

$14.00

Oxtails

$28.00

Wings & fries (4)

$9.99

Lunch

Brown stew chicken

$8.99

Jerk chicken

$9.99

Curry chicken

$8.99

Jerk pork

$9.99

Tilipia

$9.99

Jerk Ribs

$9.99

Pasta

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Ribs

Jerk ribs md

Jerk ribs md

$15.00
Jerk ribs lg

Jerk ribs lg

$20.00

Half Slab Rib only

$25.00

Seafood

3 pc fish w/fries

$10.00

4 pc fish w/fries

$14.00

Combo- Fried fish & shrimp w/fries

$25.00

Fish meal lg

$20.00

Fish meal md

$15.00

Fried fish & fries

$18.00

King Fish

$20.00

Salmon lg

$30.00

Salmon md

$25.00
Shrimp lg

Shrimp lg

$30.00
Shrimp md

Shrimp md

$25.00
Snapper

Snapper

$25.00

Tofu

$12.00

Combo- shrimp & salmon

$28.00

Vegeterian

Veggie plate

$12.00

Tofu

$12.00

Restaurant info

We are a Caribbean & seafood restaurant. We specialize in Jerk dishes which are spicy me delicious.

Location

3850 Flat Shoals Road, Suite A, South Fulton, GA 30291

Directions

