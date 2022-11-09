- Home
- /
- Winchester
- /
- Italian
- /
- A Tavola - - Winchester
A Tavola Winchester
326 Reviews
$$
34 Church St
Winchester, MA 01890
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Antipasti
Prosciutto de Parma, house made ricotta, pickles, marinated olives, cannellini bean dip topped w/ crispy garlic and chili & a salumi of the chefs choosing
Burrata
honeycrisp apple, cider syrup, sea salt & extra virgin
Caesar
Romaine and Tuscan kale dressed with a classic caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and sourdough croutons
Eggplant
Grilled and roasted eggplant, served over frisee, dressed with a SPICY Calabrian vin. and goat cheese
Rosemary Popcorn
made to order popcorn seasoned with rosemary sea salt and rosemary olive oil
Antipasti a la Carte
You can pick and choose to make your own custom charcuterie board
Insalata
mixed greens, balsamic, house pickled vegetables
Beet/Farro Salad
Duck Leg
fig braised, pomegranate salsa
Pecorino
young pecorino toscano, grilled sourdough, pomegranate salsa
Entrees
Bolognese
Classic Italian ragu made of beef, pork, veal, tomato and vegetables, topped with parmesan
Chicken
Marinated and roasted 1/2 chicken served with and fall panzanella salad
Ravioli
parmesan filled, gorgonzola crema, lemon, toasted herbed breadcrumbs
Braised Veal Bigoli
A Tavola Burger
Painted Hills Beef, brioche bun, salt n vinegar fries, caramelized onion & bacon jam
Spaghetti Carbonara
Carbonara pancetta, prosciutto, onions, egg, parmesan
Gnocchi
broccoli rabe, spicy italian sausage, roasted red peppers, potato gnocchi
Pork Chop
Swordfish
Add White Truffles
Plain Cacio e pepe
Black Truffles
Duck Breast
roasted pears, kale, duck jus, vin cotto
Steak Frites
herb marinated, salt n vinegar fries, spicy pork n'duja butter
For the Kids
Desserts
Family Meals
Family Meal Pesto
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pesto Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Cacio e Pepe
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne w/cheese, black pepper & butter Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Pomodoro
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pomodoro Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Bolognese
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Sauce Bolognese Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Amatriciana
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Amatriciana Sauce Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Mac n Cheese
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with creamy cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Meatballs & Pomodoro
BOTTLES OF RED
2018 Sartori Regolo, Valpolicella Ripasso
2016 TRAMBUSTI, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO
Nose opens to reveal new leather, forest floor, dark-skinned berry and tobacco. The full-bodied youthfully austere palate delivers ripe cherry, licorice and menthol set against tightly-knit, fine-grained tannins.
2017 MASSERIA FRATTASI, CAPRI ROSSO
This wine comes from the southern most region of Italy. Made from the Aglianico grape this wine has nice warm fruit forward expressions. With notes of figs, prunes, and other dark fruits and a subtle hint of earthiness. Pair this wine with Beef, Lamb or rich pasta dishes and enjoy!
2016 MARCO BONFANTE ALBARONE
This wine is made with 100% Albarossa, produced in Piedmonte, Italy. This grape is a genetic hybrid of Nebbiolo and Barbera, two the most popular grape varietals grown in northern Italy. This unique grape produces an intense violet colored wine with hints of ripe cherry, plum, spices and balsamic on the nose. On the palate it expresses all its power exploding with rich fruit flavors and grippy tannins while concluding with a smooth finish.
2019 DICIOSU, CANNONAU di SARDEGNA
This delicious red wine sees no oak during production. As a result, the woodsy and chewy fruit are very pure, with tons of herbaceous notes like thyme and rosemary. This is the same grape as the French Grenache, excellent with mushrooms and earthy dishes, as well as pork.
2016 Marco Bonfante Barolo
100% Nebbiolo from Barolo region of Piedmont. Dry and full bodied with substantial tannic structure and elegant bouquet. Pairs well with Hearty meat dishes.
2017 Marco Bonfante, Nebbiolo
This wine is a Nebbiolo blend produced in northern Italy. With notes of Leather, earth, Roses, tart cherry, strawberry, and blackberry, this wine is a staff favorite. Medium bodied with a silky finish, great to drink on its own or pair with your favorite foods!
2016 Michelle Chiarlo, Barolo
2017 Borgogno "No Name", Nebbiolo
2017 Judeka Cerasoulo Di Vittoria, Nero d'Avola, Frappato blend
This wine is a perfect blend of Nero d'Avola and Frappato. Produced in the southern regions of Italy this is both bold and dry. With lots of jammy notes of raspberry, plums and other stewed fruits with a hint of spice. This wine has medium tannins and medium to full bodied.
2016 Villa Antinori Chianti Riserva, Sangiovese
Villa Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva is ruby red in color. The nose shows intensely fruity notes of ripe cherries, red currants, and wild berry fruit along with well integrated notes of toasted oak and tobacco, and a touch of balsamic. The palate is ample and enveloping, savory yet soft tannins with a velvety texture. The finish and aftertaste are long and persistent. Made with 90% Sangiovese, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Kapnios, Aglianico
This wine is the from southern region of Campania, Italy. Produced using 100% Aglianico grapes, this wine is relatively bold with medium tannins. Ruby red in color with a nose of black cherry, plum, charred wood, earth, leather, and vanilla. On the palate it is dry, bright, and contains lots of dark stewed fruit flavors, with a hint of earthiness and slightly spicy finish. Enjoy with Beef, Lamb, Chicken, Pasta, and other earthy dishes like mushrooms.
2018 Casamatta Toscana Rosso, Sangiovese
This wine is 100% Sangiovese, produced in Tuscany, Italy. Sangiovese are widely known for having rich tart cherry notes, leather, raspberry, and a high acidity and this wine is the perfect example. Medium to full bodied, bright, juicy and the perfect pair to most foods.
2017 Sartori Montegradella, Valpolicella
2017 Duca Salap, Enrico
2017 Drus, Nero D'Avola
G.D. Vajra Nebbiolo Wine of Month
2019 Insoglio Super Tuscan
2017 Tenute Silvio Nardi Brunello
BOTTLES OF WHITE/ ROSE
2019 COLLAVINI, PINOT GRIGIO
This international grape variety has found the perfect terroir among the Friulian hills. Medium-bodied with dusty minerality on the nose to, evolving into fresh green pears, lemon zest and biscuit. It's crisp with a creamy texture on the palate. More almond and shortbread notes on the finish.
2017 MADONNA LAURA 750ml
Falanghina is a white grape found in Campania, Italy. This wine is yellow in color with specs of honey reflections. With hints of white flowers, ripe peach, vanilla and oak on the nose. This wine is full bodied, with a creamy mouth feel. Excellent for the Chardonnay drinker looking to try something new!
2019 CHIORRI, GRECHETTO
2017 MADONNALAURA, FALANGHINA
2017 MADONNALAURA, MAGNUM
Planeta
2020 "NIVEUS" Sauvignon / Soave
La Calcinara Clochard
Jano
BOTTLE OF ORANGE
BEER
BBC Creatures of Magic
High Limb Cider
Revolution Anti Hero
3 Floyds Speed Castle
Bentwater Thunderfunk
Athletic Brew Company N/A
Foundation Brewing Epiphany
FAB PILSNER FOR PEACE
3 Floyds Gumballhead
Bent Water Sluice Juice
Rising Tide Hef
Jack's Abby House Lager
Black Hog brown Ale
N/A Beverages
Cocktails To-Go
8oz Naked and Famous
Mezcal, Aperol, Lime, Yellow Chartreuse
8oz Paper Plane
Bourbon, Aperol, Amero, Lemon
8oz Mai Tai
8oz Aviation
Gin, Creme de Violete, Maraschino, Lemon
8oz Grapefruit Margarita
Grapefruit, Tequila, Lime
6oz Negroni
Gin, Compari, Sweet Vermouth
8oz Killer Bee
Mezcal, Lime, Honey
SPARKLING
Drink Kits
sangria RED
sangria White
sangria Rose
Bloody Mary
1 quart of our signature Bloody Mary mix
Frozen Melon Margarita Juice Box
melon margarita mix / triple sec / symple syrup *just add your favorite tequila
Limoncello Juice Box
16oz frozen house made limoncello
Frose Juice Box
16oz of strawberry juice, rose wine, lemon juice, and simple syrup
Pink Limonade Limoncello
Rhubarb limoncello
Buddah's Hand - cello
Classic Limoncello
Grapefruit Limoncello
Family Meals
SNOW DAY FAMILY MEALS
Family Meal Pesto
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pesto Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Cacio e Pepe
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne w/cheese, black pepper & butter Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Pomodoro
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pomodoro Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Bolognese
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Sauce Bolognese Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Meatballs
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pomodoro and Meatballs Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Amatriciana
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Amatriciana Sauce Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Family Meal Mac n Cheese
Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with creamy cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough
Take n Bake Lasagna
Braised lamb, romesco, ricotta, grilled scallions and mint
Fill Your Fridge
Chili oil
Rosemary Oil
1qt Bolognese
Classic Italian ragu made of beef, pork, veal, tomato and vegetable
1qt Pomodoro
fresh made san marzano tomato sauce
Pint of Pesto
Pesto Genovese minus the pine nuts
Pint of Balsamic Vin.
16oz of our balsamic vinaigrette
Pint of Caesar Dressing
16oz of classic caesar dressing
Pint of House Made Pickles
1 Pint of our house made mixed pickles
Pint of Marinated Olives
1 Pint of marinated olives CONTAINS PITS
Ricotta 1/2 pint
Creamy house made ricotta sold by the cup
Tuscan Bean Dip pint
Caramelized onion and canellini bean dip
Sourdough Croutons 1/2 pound
Our sourdough cut and baked nice and crunchy with roasted garlic oil, thyme and rosemary
Half loaf Sourdough
Daily Fresh Baked Sourdough **please specify if you would like it sliced**
whole loaf
Daily Fresh Baked Sourdough **please specify if you would like it sliced**
Odds & Ends Pint
Steak Glaze - pint
a custom mix of red wine vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, fish sauce and herbs.
Antipasti Platter - Large
Serves 10-12 people Just like our menu version just bigger!!! Please give 1 days notice
Antipasti Platter - Medium
Serves 5-6 people Just like our menu version just bigger!!! Please give 1 days notice
Pulled Pork Tray
1/2 tray, smoked pulled pork in chipotle-apple bbq sauce
Pasta
A TAVOLA STORE
T-SHIRT classic black
Gift Basket
House dried pasta, a cookbook from a list of the kitchens current favorites ($40 minimum) Sardinian sea salt, Rosemary or Chili oil, salumi, and kitchen tools Or ask us to customize a box for you for an additional charge
Long sleeve concert T
Blanket
Available in Plaid or Black with red stitching
Hoodie
Spring Training T-Shirt
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Now enjoy A Tavola at home with all of our take out options, Dinner, The Pantry, Holiday Menus and so much more!
34 Church St, Winchester, MA 01890