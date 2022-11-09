Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad
Seafood

A Tavola Winchester

326 Reviews

$$

34 Church St

Winchester, MA 01890

Popular Items

Caesar
Chicken
Burrata

Appetizers

crispy fried, garlicky tarragon yogurt sauce

Antipasti

$23.00

Prosciutto de Parma, house made ricotta, pickles, marinated olives, cannellini bean dip topped w/ crispy garlic and chili & a salumi of the chefs choosing

Burrata

$16.00

honeycrisp apple, cider syrup, sea salt & extra virgin

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine and Tuscan kale dressed with a classic caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and sourdough croutons

Eggplant

$14.00

Grilled and roasted eggplant, served over frisee, dressed with a SPICY Calabrian vin. and goat cheese

Rosemary Popcorn

$5.00

made to order popcorn seasoned with rosemary sea salt and rosemary olive oil

Antipasti a la Carte

You can pick and choose to make your own custom charcuterie board

Insalata

$12.00

mixed greens, balsamic, house pickled vegetables

Beet/Farro Salad

$13.00

Duck Leg

$16.00Out of stock

fig braised, pomegranate salsa

Pecorino

$12.00

young pecorino toscano, grilled sourdough, pomegranate salsa

Sides

side Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Entrees

Bolognese

$29.00

Classic Italian ragu made of beef, pork, veal, tomato and vegetables, topped with parmesan

Chicken

$28.00

Marinated and roasted 1/2 chicken served with and fall panzanella salad

Ravioli

$25.00

parmesan filled, gorgonzola crema, lemon, toasted herbed breadcrumbs

Braised Veal Bigoli

$31.00Out of stock

A Tavola Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Painted Hills Beef, brioche bun, salt n vinegar fries, caramelized onion & bacon jam

Spaghetti Carbonara

$27.00

Carbonara pancetta, prosciutto, onions, egg, parmesan

Gnocchi

$28.00

broccoli rabe, spicy italian sausage, roasted red peppers, potato gnocchi

Pork Chop

$36.00

Swordfish

$36.00

Add White Truffles

$17.00

Plain Cacio e pepe

$24.00

Black Truffles

$10.00

Duck Breast

$40.00Out of stock

roasted pears, kale, duck jus, vin cotto

Steak Frites

$36.00

herb marinated, salt n vinegar fries, spicy pork n'duja butter

For the Kids

Kids Penne

$10.00

Pasta with their choice of sauces.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders served with carrots and potatoes

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$13.00

One Dozen fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Almond Biscotti

$2.00Out of stock

Family Recipe ! Twice baked almond, fennel cookie

Lemon Tart

$12.00

silky lemon curd, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker crumble

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Sticky Toffee

$12.00

Family Meals

Family Meal Pesto

$55.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pesto Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Cacio e Pepe

$55.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne w/cheese, black pepper & butter Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Pomodoro

$55.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pomodoro Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Bolognese

$65.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Sauce Bolognese Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Amatriciana

$60.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Amatriciana Sauce Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Mac n Cheese

$60.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with creamy cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Meatballs & Pomodoro

$65.00Out of stock

MOCKTAILS

CUCUMBER MINT MOJITO

$11.00

BLACKBERRY HIBISCUS

$11.00

Ginger White Tea

$11.00

BOTTLES OF RED

2018 Sartori Regolo, Valpolicella Ripasso

$50.00Out of stock
2016 TRAMBUSTI, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

2016 TRAMBUSTI, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$125.00Out of stock

Nose opens to reveal new leather, forest floor, dark-skinned berry and tobacco. The full-bodied youthfully austere palate delivers ripe cherry, licorice and menthol set against tightly-knit, fine-grained tannins.

2017 MASSERIA FRATTASI, CAPRI ROSSO

$128.00

This wine comes from the southern most region of Italy. Made from the Aglianico grape this wine has nice warm fruit forward expressions. With notes of figs, prunes, and other dark fruits and a subtle hint of earthiness. Pair this wine with Beef, Lamb or rich pasta dishes and enjoy!

2016 MARCO BONFANTE ALBARONE

$89.00

This wine is made with 100% Albarossa, produced in Piedmonte, Italy. This grape is a genetic hybrid of Nebbiolo and Barbera, two the most popular grape varietals grown in northern Italy. This unique grape produces an intense violet colored wine with hints of ripe cherry, plum, spices and balsamic on the nose. On the palate it expresses all its power exploding with rich fruit flavors and grippy tannins while concluding with a smooth finish.

2019 DICIOSU, CANNONAU di SARDEGNA

$70.00

This delicious red wine sees no oak during production. As a result, the woodsy and chewy fruit are very pure, with tons of herbaceous notes like thyme and rosemary. This is the same grape as the French Grenache, excellent with mushrooms and earthy dishes, as well as pork.

2016 Marco Bonfante Barolo

$87.00Out of stock

100% Nebbiolo from Barolo region of Piedmont. Dry and full bodied with substantial tannic structure and elegant bouquet. Pairs well with Hearty meat dishes.

2017 Marco Bonfante, Nebbiolo

$70.00

This wine is a Nebbiolo blend produced in northern Italy. With notes of Leather, earth, Roses, tart cherry, strawberry, and blackberry, this wine is a staff favorite. Medium bodied with a silky finish, great to drink on its own or pair with your favorite foods!

2016 Michelle Chiarlo, Barolo

$87.00

2017 Borgogno "No Name", Nebbiolo

$90.00

2017 Judeka Cerasoulo Di Vittoria, Nero d'Avola, Frappato blend

$51.00

This wine is a perfect blend of Nero d'Avola and Frappato. Produced in the southern regions of Italy this is both bold and dry. With lots of jammy notes of raspberry, plums and other stewed fruits with a hint of spice. This wine has medium tannins and medium to full bodied.

2016 Villa Antinori Chianti Riserva, Sangiovese

$64.00

Villa Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva is ruby red in color. The nose shows intensely fruity notes of ripe cherries, red currants, and wild berry fruit along with well integrated notes of toasted oak and tobacco, and a touch of balsamic. The palate is ample and enveloping, savory yet soft tannins with a velvety texture. The finish and aftertaste are long and persistent. Made with 90% Sangiovese, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon

2017 Kapnios, Aglianico

$94.00

This wine is the from southern region of Campania, Italy. Produced using 100% Aglianico grapes, this wine is relatively bold with medium tannins. Ruby red in color with a nose of black cherry, plum, charred wood, earth, leather, and vanilla. On the palate it is dry, bright, and contains lots of dark stewed fruit flavors, with a hint of earthiness and slightly spicy finish. Enjoy with Beef, Lamb, Chicken, Pasta, and other earthy dishes like mushrooms.

2018 Casamatta Toscana Rosso, Sangiovese

$43.00Out of stock

This wine is 100% Sangiovese, produced in Tuscany, Italy. Sangiovese are widely known for having rich tart cherry notes, leather, raspberry, and a high acidity and this wine is the perfect example. Medium to full bodied, bright, juicy and the perfect pair to most foods.

2017 Sartori Montegradella, Valpolicella

$46.00

2017 Duca Salap, Enrico

$90.00

2017 Drus, Nero D'Avola

$75.00

G.D. Vajra Nebbiolo Wine of Month

$49.00

2019 Insoglio Super Tuscan

$90.00

2017 Tenute Silvio Nardi Brunello

$125.00

BOTTLES OF WHITE/ ROSE

2019 COLLAVINI, PINOT GRIGIO

$36.00Out of stock

This international grape variety has found the perfect terroir among the Friulian hills. Medium-bodied with dusty minerality on the nose to, evolving into fresh green pears, lemon zest and biscuit. It's crisp with a creamy texture on the palate. More almond and shortbread notes on the finish.

2017 MADONNA LAURA 750ml

$43.00+Out of stock

Falanghina is a white grape found in Campania, Italy. This wine is yellow in color with specs of honey reflections. With hints of white flowers, ripe peach, vanilla and oak on the nose. This wine is full bodied, with a creamy mouth feel. Excellent for the Chardonnay drinker looking to try something new!

2019 CHIORRI, GRECHETTO

$41.00

2017 MADONNALAURA, FALANGHINA

$43.00Out of stock

2017 MADONNALAURA, MAGNUM

$80.00Out of stock

Planeta

$75.00

2020 "NIVEUS" Sauvignon / Soave

$42.00

La Calcinara Clochard

$44.00Out of stock

Jano

$43.00

BOTTLE OF ORANGE

This wine is great for someone looking to try something completely different. This local grape is produced in Calabria and is a completely natural wine, meaning nothing is added in the process from growing to production. Orange wines are produced using white grapes whose juice remains in contact with the skin for an extended period. This one has notes of apricot, saffron, nutmeg, cinnamon, and dried citrus. Although heavier than your typical white it pairs excellent with white meats, nutty or creamy based pasta dishes.

CRETA PAGLIA

$69.00

BEER

BBC Creatures of Magic

$12.00

High Limb Cider

$10.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$10.00

3 Floyds Speed Castle

$10.00

Bentwater Thunderfunk

$10.00

Athletic Brew Company N/A

$10.00

Foundation Brewing Epiphany

$12.00

FAB PILSNER FOR PEACE

$10.00

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$10.00

Bent Water Sluice Juice

$10.00

Rising Tide Hef

$10.00

Jack's Abby House Lager

$10.00

Black Hog brown Ale

$12.00

N/A Beverages

SODA/CAN

$2.00

AQUA PANNA

$6.00

1/2 liter Still Water

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$8.00

ROOT BEER

$4.50

Cocktails To-Go

8oz Naked and Famous

$28.00

Mezcal, Aperol, Lime, Yellow Chartreuse

8oz Paper Plane

$28.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Amero, Lemon

8oz Mai Tai

$28.00

8oz Aviation

$28.00

Gin, Creme de Violete, Maraschino, Lemon

8oz Grapefruit Margarita

$28.00Out of stock

Grapefruit, Tequila, Lime

6oz Negroni

$28.00

Gin, Compari, Sweet Vermouth

8oz Killer Bee

$28.00

Mezcal, Lime, Honey

SPARKLING

Prosecco

$16.00+

Barone Pizzini Franciacorta

$68.00

Villa sandi (375ml)

$23.00

Casa Caneval

$41.00

Demiere Ansiot

$110.00

Spooky Spirits

Monster Mash Margarita

$15.00

Spooky Sour

$15.00

Mummy Mai Tai

$15.00

Drink Kits

sangria RED

$30.00

sangria White

$30.00

sangria Rose

$30.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

1 quart of our signature Bloody Mary mix

Frozen Melon Margarita Juice Box

$21.00

melon margarita mix / triple sec / symple syrup *just add your favorite tequila

Limoncello Juice Box

Limoncello Juice Box

$21.00

16oz frozen house made limoncello

Frose Juice Box

Frose Juice Box

$21.00

16oz of strawberry juice, rose wine, lemon juice, and simple syrup

Pink Limonade Limoncello

$16.00+

Rhubarb limoncello

$16.00+

Buddah's Hand - cello

$16.00+Out of stock

Classic Limoncello

$16.00+

Grapefruit Limoncello

$16.00+

Family Meals

SNOW DAY FAMILY MEALS

$45.00Out of stock

Family Meal Pesto

$55.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pesto Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Cacio e Pepe

$55.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne w/cheese, black pepper & butter Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Pomodoro

$55.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pomodoro Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Bolognese

$65.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Sauce Bolognese Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Meatballs

$67.00Out of stock

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Pomodoro and Meatballs Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Amatriciana

$60.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with Amatriciana Sauce Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Family Meal Mac n Cheese

$60.00

Dinner for 5 Mixed Green Salad Penne with creamy cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs Rosemary Popcorn Sourdough

Take n Bake Lasagna

$30.00Out of stock

Braised lamb, romesco, ricotta, grilled scallions and mint

Fill Your Fridge

Chili oil

$8.00

Rosemary Oil

$8.00

1qt Bolognese

$28.00

Classic Italian ragu made of beef, pork, veal, tomato and vegetable

1qt Pomodoro

$15.00

fresh made san marzano tomato sauce

Pint of Pesto

$8.00

Pesto Genovese minus the pine nuts

Pint of Balsamic Vin.

$10.00

16oz of our balsamic vinaigrette

Pint of Caesar Dressing

$12.00

16oz of classic caesar dressing

Pint of House Made Pickles

$8.00

1 Pint of our house made mixed pickles

Pint of Marinated Olives

$8.00

1 Pint of marinated olives CONTAINS PITS

Ricotta 1/2 pint

$6.00

Creamy house made ricotta sold by the cup

Tuscan Bean Dip pint

$10.00

Caramelized onion and canellini bean dip

Sourdough Croutons 1/2 pound

$5.00

Our sourdough cut and baked nice and crunchy with roasted garlic oil, thyme and rosemary

Half loaf Sourdough

$6.00

Daily Fresh Baked Sourdough **please specify if you would like it sliced**

whole loaf

$12.00

Daily Fresh Baked Sourdough **please specify if you would like it sliced**

Odds & Ends Pint

$3.00

Steak Glaze - pint

$10.00

a custom mix of red wine vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, fish sauce and herbs.

Antipasti Platter - Large

$75.00

Serves 10-12 people Just like our menu version just bigger!!! Please give 1 days notice

Antipasti Platter - Medium

$59.00

Serves 5-6 people Just like our menu version just bigger!!! Please give 1 days notice

Pulled Pork Tray

$45.00

1/2 tray, smoked pulled pork in chipotle-apple bbq sauce

Pasta

Dried per pound

$6.00

Dried Pasta

Fresh per 1\2 pound

$8.00

Fresh pasta made daily call us for any special requests

A TAVOLA STORE

T-SHIRT classic black

T-SHIRT classic black

$25.00
Gift Basket

Gift Basket

$150.00

House dried pasta, a cookbook from a list of the kitchens current favorites ($40 minimum) Sardinian sea salt, Rosemary or Chili oil, salumi, and kitchen tools Or ask us to customize a box for you for an additional charge

Long sleeve concert T

Long sleeve concert T

$35.00
Blanket

Blanket

$25.00

Available in Plaid or Black with red stitching

Hoodie

Hoodie

$40.00

Spring Training T-Shirt

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now enjoy A Tavola at home with all of our take out options, Dinner, The Pantry, Holiday Menus and so much more!

Website

Location

34 Church St, Winchester, MA 01890

Directions

Gallery
A Tavola - Winchester image
A Tavola - Winchester image
A Tavola - Winchester image

