A Tavola Winchester

BOTTLE OF ORANGE

This wine is great for someone looking to try something completely different. This local grape is produced in Calabria and is a completely natural wine, meaning nothing is added in the process from growing to production. Orange wines are produced using white grapes whose juice remains in contact with the skin for an extended period. This one has notes of apricot, saffron, nutmeg, cinnamon, and dried citrus. Although heavier than your typical white it pairs excellent with white meats, nutty or creamy based pasta dishes.