Mexican & Tex-Mex

A Toda Madre

1,632 Reviews

$$

499 N. Main St.

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Order Again

Popular Items

Bien Trucha
Pastor
Arroz

Thanksgiving Package

Turkey Chiles En Nogada Package

$99.00

IMPORTANT: PLEASE SELECT NOV 23th WHEN PURCHASING THIS PACKAGE. THIS ITEMS IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP NOV 23th. REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS WILL BE PROVIDED. Package contains: Chiles // four poblano pepper stuffed with shredded braised turkey breast in tomato sofrito, peach, pine nuts, almonds and sweet potatoes, topped with butternut squash-nogada sauce & dried cranberries Poblano Rice // 1/4 pan of white rice, poblano pepper, chihuahua cheese & crema Esquites // 1/4 pan of grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon aioli, queso cotija, chile piquin Serves 4 people.

Botanas

Guacamole Tradicional

$11.00

fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips

Guacamole del Dia

$12.00

chef’s choice with a unique twist + chips

Elote Dip

$9.00

roasted corn, onions, cilantro, serrano pepper-lime pickle, tajin + chips

Chips

$1.50

corn tortilla chips.

1/2 QT Salsa Serrano

$9.00

Green grilled chile serrano

1/2 QT Cruda

$9.00

Fresh serrano, cilantro-avocado

1/2 QT Habanero

$9.00

Very hot roasted chile habanero

1/2 QT Morita

$9.00

Red roasted chile morita salsa

1/2 QT Pico de Gallo

$8.00

Tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano

Sopas

Crema de Pimiento

$8.00

creamy roasted pimiento pepper soup, tatemada de queso

Ceviche

Ceviche De Pescado

$15.00

tilapia marinated in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onion, radish, avocado, fresno pepper-lime broth + chips

Ceviche De Atun

$16.00

ahi tuna, orange-serrano soy, avocado, sesame, chorizo aioli + chips

Ceviche De Salmon

$16.00

citrus cured salmon, crispy corn, avocado, red onion, cilantro, serrano-lime jelly, mandarin orange jus

Sides

Esquites

$8.00

grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon-aioli, queso cotija, chile piquin

Arroz

$6.00

white rice, poblano, chihuahua cheese, crema.

Frijoles

$4.00

refried pinto beans, chipotle, garlic

Papas

$8.00

fried potato cubes, roasted poblano aioli

Tacos (2 per order)

Pescado

$9.75

crispy beer battered tilapia, red cabbage, onion, tomato, lime, chipotle-morita aioli. 2 tacos per order.

Diabla

$9.75

sauteed shrimp, chipotle butter-mojo de ajo, onion, avocado

Calabaza

$9.00

grilled squash, charred panela cheese, pinto beans, tomato-arbol salsa

Pastor

$9.25

ancho-guajillo marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, morita salsa

Panza

$10.00

slow roasted pork belly, tomatillo, jicama, charred onion, cucumber, morita salsa

Flautas de Pollo

$9.25

crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato has, crema, queso fresco, morita-serrano salsa. 2 tacos per order.

Quiubo

$9.50

braised beef, melted chihuahua cheese, pepino relish, scallions, avocado-salsa cruda. 2 tacos per order.

Bien Trucha

$10.00

carne asada, chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomatillo-serrano salsa

Pollo Almendrado

$9.25

shredded chicken, braised almendrado salsa, pickled onions, crema, toasted sesame seeds

Postres

fried churro dough, chocolate fudge, abasolo whisky, dusted in cinnamon sugar
Tres Leches

$9.00

fluffy white cake soaked in three milks, almond chantilly, blueberry preserve

Flan

$9.00

vanilla hard custard, dark sugar, rompope (contains alcohol)

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:49 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Website

Location

499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Directions

