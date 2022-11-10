Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Toda Madre Mexican Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

6518 GREENLEAF AVE UNIT 14

Whittier, CA 90601

Order Again

Soda

Mexican Coke Bottle

$5.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Orange Fanta Bottle

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.99

Redbull

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.80

Soda Water

$4.00

Coffee

Cafe De Olla

$4.00

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Pitaya

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Guayaba

$4.00

Horchata Grande

$7.00

Jamaica Grande

$7.00

Pitaya Grande

$7.00

Passionfruit Grande

$7.00

Guayaba Grande

$7.00

Agua Del Dia

$7.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Mix Michelada Virgen

$7.00

Fiesta Appetizers

Molotes

Molotes

$16.00

Handmade masa disks with chorizo & potato, black bean sauce, avocado salsa, cabbage, and queso fresco

Guacamole Fresco

Guacamole Fresco

$12.00

A combination of fresh avocados chopped onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, salt, and serrano pepper, queso fresco, served with corn tortilla chips on the side.

Marranitos

Marranitos

$16.00

Bits of pork belly with a side of sweet sauce

Nachos Libres

Nachos Libres

$10.00

Fried corn tortilla chips, frijoles, melted Monterrey cheese, Steak, crema fresca, pico de gallo, guacamole, and queso fresco.

Taquitos de Pollo

Taquitos de Pollo

$16.00

Fried, rolled taquitos, chicken topped with guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Taquitos de Papa

Taquitos de Papa

$15.00

Fried, rolled taquitos, mashed potato, topped with guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Salted peppers, onion, cheese with chorizo, served with three corn tortillas on the side.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Seafood Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

Fried calamari served with fried potatoes slices, chipotle aioli and cilantro ranch.

Botana De Camaron Con Pulpo

Botana De Camaron Con Pulpo

$22.00

Whole shrimp topped with spicy chili

Torre De Mariscos

Torre De Mariscos

$24.00

Shrimp cured in lime, octopus, cherry tomatoes, jicama, apple, fresh red onion, watermelon radish and avocado slices, served with handmade tostadas.

A Toda Madre Ceviche

A Toda Madre Ceviche

$21.00

Halibut, mango, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, fresh red onion, jicama, and avocado slices, served with handmade tostadas.

Aguachiles

Aguachiles

$22.00

Shrimp cured in lime, served with red and green salsa, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, avocado slices and served with hand made tostadas.

Coctel De Camaron

Coctel De Camaron

$21.00

Cooked shrimp mixed with fresh red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, jicama, served with avocado slices on top, served with handmade tostadas.

Fish Mango Ceviche

Fish Mango Ceviche

$19.00

Soup & Salads

A Toda Madre Salad Bowl

A Toda Madre Salad Bowl

$15.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, fresh red onion, tortilla strips, cilantro dressing and avocado slices.

Mexican Grilled Romaine

Mexican Grilled Romaine

$18.00

Grilled romaine lettuce, butternut squash, squash seeds, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, croutons, balsamic reduction.

Chick Tortilla Soup

Chick Tortilla Soup

$16.00

Chicken broth, tortilla strips, queso fresco, avocado, Shredded chicken and cilantro on top.

Tacos

Arrachera Tacos

Arrachera Tacos

$18.00

Premium steak, costra de queso, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, salsa tatemada, guacamole, cilantro criollo served in a blue corn tortilla.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, mango sauce, and cilantro criollo, served in a blue corn tortilla.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Battered fish, red cabbage, mango sauce, chipotle aioli, and cilantro criollo, served in a blue corn tortilla.

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$16.00

Choose out of the two options. Hibiscus taco or nopal taco

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Choose out of the two options. Cauliflower taco or bell pepper taco.

Taco Sampler

Taco Sampler

$29.00

One of each of our tacos served on a wooden plate : Arrachera, Camaron, Pescado, Hibiscus, and Coliflor Taco.

Quesabirras and Consommé

Quesabirras and Consommé

$18.00

Tree Crunchy tortillas, filled with cheese and shredded beef birria, served with onion, cilantro, sauce, and consommé de birria on a side.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Taco with onions and cilantro and corp tortilla

Asada Tacos

Asada Tacos

$16.00
Cochinita Pibil Tacos

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$16.00
Tacos Gobernador

Tacos Gobernador

$18.00
Wagyu Tacos

Wagyu Tacos

$25.00

Burritos

A Toda Madre Burrito

A Toda Madre Burrito

$14.00

Filled with mixed fajita’s vegetables, rice, beans, queso fresco, choice your protein, topped with green and red salsa, crema fresca, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Toro Burrito

Toro Burrito

$18.00

Choice your protein, filled with rice, beans, queso fresco, habanero sauce, fresh chopped onion, and cilantro.

ATM Wrap

ATM Wrap

$14.00

Choice your protein, mix greens, guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and aioli cilantro.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00

FILLED WITH BIRRIA, RICE, BEANS, ONIOS ANO CILANTRO SERVED WITH COSOME ON THE SIDE.

Seafood Dinner

Camarones (al ajo Or a la diabla)

Camarones (al ajo Or a la diabla)

$26.00

Sauteed shrimp, served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, and side of tortillas.

Filete de Pescado

Filete de Pescado

$18.00

Sauteed filet fish, served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, and a side of tortillas.

Huachinango a la Mexicana

Huachinango a la Mexicana

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled red snapper, served with red and green salsa, fresh salad on top, white rice, veggies a side of tortillas.

Camarones A La Plancha

$22.00

SERVED WITH RICE, GRILLED VEGETABLES ANO HOUSE SALAD.

Dinner

Birria Plate

Birria Plate

$19.00

Birria plate with rice, veggies, and a side of onion and cilantro.

Parrillada Mixta

$65.00

Chicken, steak, chorizo, fish, shrimp, and octopus. Includes nopales, rice, beans, and topped with jalapenos and red sauce.

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$31.00

8 ounce grilled steak served with rice, beans, grilled jalapeno, pico de gallo, grilled onion, and three corn tortillas on a side.

Tampiqueña Plate

$35.00

Steak served with rice, beans, and a side of coloradito enchilada.

Mar y Tierra Plate

Mar y Tierra Plate

$37.00

Served with rice, beans, six grilled shrimp, grilled chopped jalapeño, pico de gallo, avocado slices, grilled onion, creamy morita sauce on top and three corn or flour tortillas on a side.

Ribeye Plate

Ribeye Plate

$48.00

Served with a side of rice, beans, nopal, onion, and grilled queso fresco.

Mar y Tierra Plate Ribeye

Mar y Tierra Plate Ribeye

$60.00

Served with rice, beans, six grilled shrimp, grilled chopped jalapeño, pico de gallo, avocado slices, grilled onion, creamy morita sauce on top and three corn or flour tortillas on a side.

Moles

Moles

$32.00

For Two people. Sampler of Mole Negro, Mole Coloradito and Mole Rojo, served with chicken breast, white rice and tortillas on a side.

Mole Plate

Mole Plate

$22.00

Chicken breast with a choice of Mole Negro, Mole Coloradito or Mole Rojo, served with white rice and tortillas on a side.

A Toda Madre Enchiladas

$22.00

One of each: Mole negro enchilada with quesillo, Mole coloradito enchilada with shredded chicken, and Mole rojo enchilada with chorizo and cheese.

Molcajete Azteca

Molcajete Azteca

$47.00

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled nopal, topped with grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, panela cheese, served in a volcanic rock over a spicy dry chiles sauce, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas on a side.

Molcajete Mar y Tierra

Molcajete Mar y Tierra

$55.00

For two people. Grilled steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, grilled fish, chorizo, grilled nopales, grilled onion, grilled jalapeno panela cheese, served in a volcanic rock over a dry chiles sauce, topped with, Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas on a side.

Tomahawk

Tomahawk

$110.00

CREEKSTONE FARMS BLACK ANGUS PRIME 32 OZ TOM­AHAWK, PAPAS CAMPERANAS WIHT BACON, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, CHILES TOREADOS ADD SHRIMP (6) $8, ADD VEGETABLES $8,

Australian Wagyu Ribeye Plate

Australian Wagyu Ribeye Plate

$55.00

6 OZ AUSTRALIAN WAGYU RIBEYE SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS ANO GRILLED JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, GRILLED ONION, ANO THREE CORN TORTILLAS ON A SIDE.

A La Madre Burger

A La Madre Burger

$26.00

WAGYU PATTY, CHORIZO, JALAPEÑO, CHIPOTLE MAYO, AVOCADO SLICES, LETTUCE, CHEESE, ANO TOMATO SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES ANO KETCHUP ON THE SIDE. YOUR CHOICE OF WAGYU PATTY OR GRILLED CHICKEN. SUB VEGGIE BURGER, ADD FRIED EGG - $1.99

Cochinita Pibil Plate

Cochinita Pibil Plate

$19.00

SHREDBED PORK MARINATE IN ACHOTE FOR 12 HOURS SERVED WITH RED PICKLED ONION. HABANERO SAUCE AND RICE, BEANS AND 3 CORP TORTILLAS.

Desserts

Los Churros

$14.00

Mexican Churros with vanilla ice cream.

Flan

Flan

$8.00

Mexican flan of Vainillla.

Birthday Treat

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Taco Plate

$7.00

Pudding based on creamy corn, accompanied with vanilla ice cream.

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Mexican Churros with vanilla ice cream.

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Mexican flan of Vainilla.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Creamy dulce de leche jelly.

Kids Rice and Beans

$6.00

3oz of rice and 3oz of beans.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Brand Concept We offer Integrally Pleasant Sensations. All details are important, because everything is perceived by customers. For this reason, we commit ourselves, and at the same time our goals is to offer a spacious, clean, beautiful and well-decorated restaurants, preserving the intimate and relaxed atmosphere, taking care of the aesthetic and quality of the table lines and crockery, and ensuring that the service is friendly and professional to the max. We are also committed to continuing to offer high quality dishes, bot in the raw material and in its cooking and presentation to perfection.

Website

Location

6518 GREENLEAF AVE UNIT 14, Whittier, CA 90601

Directions

