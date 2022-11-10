A Toda Madre Mexican Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
Brand Concept We offer Integrally Pleasant Sensations. All details are important, because everything is perceived by customers. For this reason, we commit ourselves, and at the same time our goals is to offer a spacious, clean, beautiful and well-decorated restaurants, preserving the intimate and relaxed atmosphere, taking care of the aesthetic and quality of the table lines and crockery, and ensuring that the service is friendly and professional to the max. We are also committed to continuing to offer high quality dishes, bot in the raw material and in its cooking and presentation to perfection.
6518 GREENLEAF AVE UNIT 14, Whittier, CA 90601
