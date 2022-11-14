Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

A16 - Chestnut

8,168 Reviews

$$

2355 Chestnut St.

San Francisco, CA 94123

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Vesuvio
Argula Salad

Antipasti (Appetizers)

Marinated Olives

$6.00

castelvetrano, cerignola, peranzana, gaeta *** vegetarian

Burrata

$19.00

Imported from Puglia Served with crostini, olive oil, sea salt

Smoked Burrata

$23.00

crostini, olive oil, sea salt | add prosciutto di parma

SM - Salumi

$22.00

chef's selection of cured meat, cheese, and house made pickles

LG - Salumi

$35.00

chef's selection of cured meat, cheese, and house made pickles

Argula Salad

$16.00

apple, almond, fried pepper vinaigrette, ricotta salata

Braised Pork Meatballs

$15.00+

tomato, basil, grana padano *** contains pork and gluten

Little Gem

$18.00

Beet Salad

$18.00