A16 -Rockridge

2,926 Reviews

$$$

5356 College Ave.

Oakland, CA 94618

Order Again

Popular Items

TG Margherita
TG Kale salad
TG Braised Pork Meatballs

Special

Buratta & Rosé

$34.00

angelo & franco burrata and a bottle of rosé

Pizza Kit

$20.00

cookbook of signature recipes from the best restaurants, bars, and bakeries in the East Bay!

South Of Somewhere

$25.00

cookbook of recipes for classic, disappearing, and lost dishes.

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Box and Bottle

$34.00

Antipasti

TG Fried Castelvetrano Olives

$8.00
TG Marinated Olives

$8.00

castelvetrano, cerignola, peranzana, gaeta, rosemary, chili, garlic

TG Ignalat Burrata

$20.00

dragoncello, pistachio, sea salt, crostini

Smoked Burrata

$21.00

crostini, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

TG Arugula Salad

$17.00

pear, pomegranate, castelfranco, lemon grana padano, almonds

TG Kale salad

grana padano, watermelon radish, colatura, lemon, black pepper, crouton

TG Beet Salad

$16.00

chioggia beet, red beet, golden beet, fennel, gaeta olives, pistachio, ricotta salata

TG Braised Pork Meatballs

$18.00

tomato, basil, grana padano

TG Arancini

$18.00

Pizze

TG Bianca

$22.00

fior di latte, basil, castelvetrano olive, caciocavallo, chili, garlic

TG Funghi

$23.00

wild mushroom, garlic, chili, caciocavallo, herb ricotta, parsley

TG Margherita

$21.00

Tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil

TG Marinara

$19.00

Tomato, oregano, garlic, olive oil

TG Salsiccia

$23.00

Fennel sausage, jimmy nardello peppers, fior di latte, grana padano, garlic

TG Racchetta

$24.00Out of stock

caciocavallo, artichoke hearts, lemon ricotta, chili, spinach, red onion, crema di cipolla

TG Vesuvio

$22.00

Tomato, spicy soppressata, garlic, smoked mozzarella, chili

TG Calzone

$25.00

ricotta, fior di latte, ham, salami, mushroom, tomato, grana padano, basil

TG Montanara

$24.00

fried dough, smoked tomato sauce, burrata, basil

TG Pomodoro

$24.00

cherry tomato, basil, garlic, chili, fior di latte, grana padano

TG Zucca

$24.00

TG Primi

TG Rigatoncini

$24.00

pork sugo, tomato, onion, chili, oregano, pecorino

TG Spinach Linguine

$24.00

wild mushroom, leek, chili, liason, grana padano

Secondi

Ribeye alla Pizzaiolo

$40.00

tomato, red onion, garlic, rosemary

Braised Lamb Shank

$41.00Out of stock

polenta, oregano, garlic, onion, chili, grana padano

Contorni

TG Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

lemon rosemary vinaigrette

TG Delicata Squash

$8.00

lard, fried sage, toasted walnuts

TG Brussel Sprout

$8.00

guanciale, green onion, black pepper

Dolci

Budino Tart

$14.00

bitter chocolate mousse, sea salt, olive oil

Tiramisu

$12.00

Red Wine

Gracciano della Seta Rosso di Montepulciano 2020

$25.00Out of stock

Rose Wine

Lucy Rose Pisoni

$27.00Out of stock

Rose

$35.00Out of stock

To Go Beer

Gin & Tonic Can

$12.00

Gin & Tonic Can Lite

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic

Boylan's Diet Cola

$6.00Out of stock
Il Nostro, Chinotto, herbal soda

$7.00
La Nosta, Aracnciata Rossa, blood orange soda

$7.00
La Nostra, Gazzosa, lemon soda

$7.00
Mexican Coca-Cola

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Retail Spirits

Bresca Dorado Mirto Verde

$45.00

Retail Books

South of Somewhere

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5356 College Ave., Oakland, CA 94618

Directions

