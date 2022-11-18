A16 -Rockridge
2,926 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5356 College Ave., Oakland, CA 94618
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Oakland
More near Oakland