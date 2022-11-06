Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

A2B- Adyar Ananda Bhavan ,VIRGINIA

301 Reviews

$$

645 Elden St

Herndon, VA 20170

Order Again

Popular Items

SOUTH INDIAN THALI
MINI TIFFIN
IDLI

Soups

CREAM OF TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

Thick and hearty classic tomato soup spiced up with hints of butter & freshly fried croutons

RASAM

RASAM

$5.99

Spicy Tamarind based delicacy with South Indian Spices

SWEET CORN VEG. SOUP

SWEET CORN VEG. SOUP

$5.99

Chinese style creamy soup with sweet corn & diced vegetables.

Appetizers

ALOO BONDA

ALOO BONDA

$9.59

Seasoned potato dumpling coated with besan flour and deep fried

BAJJI

BAJJI

$8.79

Choose from PLAINTAIN / CHILLI / POTATO / ONION. (South Indian street delicacy made with choice of above vegetables coated with besan flour blended with traditional spices & deep fried – served with chutneys)

BONDA

BONDA

$9.00

Deep fried dumpling made with lentil batter & peppercorns

CHOICE OF 65's

CHOICE OF 65's

$13.15

(Choose from CAULIFLOWER / PANEER / MUSHROOM) Classic South Indian appetizer with choice of above options marinated in traditional spice blend and deep fried to perfection

CHOICE OF CHILLI FRIES

CHOICE OF CHILLI FRIES

$13.75

(Choose from PANEER / MUSHROOM / CAULIFLOWER / BABYCORN) Indo-Chinese creation with choice of above options stir-fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces

CHOICE OF PEPPER FRIES

CHOICE OF PEPPER FRIES

$13.75

(Choose from PANEER / MUSHROOM / BABYCORN) Indo-Chinese creation with choice of above options stir-fried with pepper, capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.95

Yummy deep fried potato fingers tossed with salt and pepper to taste

KEERAI VADAI

$9.59

South Indian deep fried snack made with chopped spinach, lentils, onions and traditional spices

KUZHI PANIYARAM

KUZHI PANIYARAM

$12.59

South Indian style seasoned rice & lentil batter balls blended with onion, green chillies shallow fried in cast pans

MASALA VADAI

MASALA VADAI

$9.59

South Indian deep fried snack made with lentils, onions and traditional spices

MEDHU VADAI

MEDHU VADAI

$8.99

Crispy deep fried South Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar

MIXED VEG. PAKODA

$9.59

Deep fried juliennes of vegetables mixed with besan flour & Indian house spices

ONION PAKODA

$9.59

Deep fried juliennes of onion mixed with besan flour & Indian house spices

PANEER TIKKA

$14.99

Cubes of Paneer marinate with all the festive flavors cooked to perfection in traditional style Clay Oven

SAMBAR VADAI

SAMBAR VADAI

$10.19

South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sambar and garnished with chopped onions & cilantro

VAAZHAIPOO VADAI

VAAZHAIPOO VADAI

$10.79

Chef’s Special deep fried South Indian snack made with chopped plantain flowers, lentils, onions and traditional spices

House of Steam

COCKTAIL SAMBAR IDLI

COCKTAIL SAMBAR IDLI

$10.80

Mini idlies soaked in sambar & topped with ghee

IDIYAPPAM (Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)

$13.15

Steamed rice flour string hoopers – a South Indian culinary specialty served with vegetable kurma & coconut milk (Available only on Friday ,Saturday and Sunday)

IDLI

IDLI

$8.75

Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi

South Indian Favorites

CHAPATI KURMA

CHAPATI KURMA

$11.99

South Asian unleavened flat wheat bread served with vegetable kurma & raitha

GHEE PONGAL

GHEE PONGAL

$10.80

South Indian specialty made from rice & lentil cooked to perfection with peppercorns, nuts & house spices seasoned with ghee – served with varieties of chutney & sambar

PAROTTA KURMA

PAROTTA KURMA

$12.59

South Indian layered flat bread served with vegetable kurma & raitha

POORI MASALA

POORI MASALA

$11.39

Fluffy deep fried Indian bread served with seasoned potato masala

RAVA KICHADI

RAVA KICHADI

$8.49

A healthy breakfast option made with semolina and vegetables lightly tempered with spices cooked to perfection

Dosai Corner

CHEESE DOSAI

$13.19

Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with shredded mozzarella cheese

GHEE ROAST

GHEE ROAST

$13.79

Classic South Indian crispy thin cone shaped crepe made of rice & lentil topped with ghee

KAL DOSAI

$13.79

Classic South Indian thick crepe made of rice & lentil

MASALA DOSAI

$13.79

Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala

MASALA UTHAPPAM

$14.35

South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil topped with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, cilantro, curry leaves & gun powder / milagaipodi

MYSORE MASALA DOSAI

MYSORE MASALA DOSAI

$14.99

Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil spread with spicy house chutney & filled with seasoned potato masala

ONION DOSAI

$12.54

Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with chopped onions

ONION RAVA DOSAI

ONION RAVA DOSAI

$14.99

Popular Dosai with a difference – made with semolina topped with chopped onions

ONION RAVA MASALA DOSAI

$13.99
ONION UTHAPPAM

ONION UTHAPPAM

$14.35

South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil topped with chopped onions

PANEER MASALA DOSAI

$15.59

Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with shredded cottage cheese and spices

PAPER ROAST

PAPER ROAST

$16.80

Classic South Indian crispy thin shaped crepe made of rice & lentil

PLAIN DOSAI

$12.59

Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil

PLAIN UTHAPPAM

$13.15

South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil

PODI DOSAI

PODI DOSAI

$13.79

Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with gun powder / milagaipodi

PODI UTHAPPAM

$13.15

South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil topped with gun powder / milagaipodi

RAVA DOSAI

RAVA DOSAI

$11.49

Popular Dosai with a difference – made with semolina

RAVA MASALA DOSAI

RAVA MASALA DOSAI

$14.99

Popular Dosai with a difference – made with semolina filled with seasoned potato masala

A2B Combos

IDLI VADAI

IDLI VADAI

$10.19

2 pcs Idli & Medhu Vadai served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi

MINI TIFFIN

$16.20

Perfect way to begin the day – Idli, Medhu Vada, Ghee Pongal, Rava Kichudi & Mini Dosa served with chutney & sambar

PONGAL VADAI

$11.99

Ghee Pongal & Medhu Vadai served with varieties of chutney & sambar

SOUTH INDIAN RUSH LUNCH

$18.00

Vegetable Biriyani, Rice of the day, Poriyal, Yogurt Rice, Chapati & Veg Kurma

Thali

SOUTH INDIAN THALI

SOUTH INDIAN THALI

$17.95

Steamed Rice, Sambar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kaara Kozhambu, Chapati, Kurma, Yoghurt, Appalam, Pickle & Sweet

House Specials

ADAI AVIYAL

ADAI AVIYAL

$13.15

Spicy & flavorful variant of dosa served with an assortment of vegetables in yogurt and coconut gravy – A Kerala specialty

APPAM

APPAM

$13.20

South Indian delight made with fermented rice batter & coconut milk – served with vegetable kurma & coconut milk

CHILLI PAROTTA

$15.59

South Indian street delicacy made with diced layered flat bread sautéed with onions, bell peppers & chilli sauce – served with raitha

CHOLE BHATURE

CHOLE BHATURE

$15.59

Big fluffy deep fried Indian bread served with Punjabi style spicy chick peas masala

SET DOSAI VADACURRY

$14.39

South Indian soft yellow crepe made of rice, lentil & seasonings – served with Chettinad special tasty lentil curry

VEG KOTHU PAROTTA

$15.59

South Indian street delicacy made with minced layered flat bread sautéed with vegetables, green chillies & house spices – served with vegetable kurma & raitha

CHOICE OF MILLET DOSA

CHOICE OF MILLET DOSA

Choose from RAGI (FINGER MILLET) /KAMBU (PEARL MILLET) (A lovely variation with goodness of millet for healthy alternative served with varieties of Chutney & Sambar)

South Indian Curries

ENNAI KATHIRIKKAI KUZHAMBU

$15.55

Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with marinated Egg-plant, onions & tomatoes

KAAI KARI KURMA

$14.95

Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut based curry with traditional South Indian spices

KARUVEPPILAI POONDU KUZHAMBU

$15.55

Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with whole garlic, onions, curry leaves & tomatoes

KOON CURRY

$15.55

Mushroom curry made in Kerala style coconut based preparation

MUSHROOM CHETTINAD

$15.55

Spicy Chettinad style preparation with mushroom, onions & traditional spices

PAAL KATTI PATTANI KURMA

$15.55

Mildly spiced South Indian style preparation with cottage cheese, green peas & house spices

PARUPPU URUNDAI KUZHAMBU

$15.55

Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with lentil dumpling, onions & tomatoes

SUNDAKAAI VATHAL KUZHAMBU

$15.55

Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with dried turkey berries (Sundakaai Vathal), onions & tomatoes

North Indian Curries

ALOO MATAR

$15.55

Cubes of fried potato & green peas sautéed in a flavorful Indian sauce

BHINDI MASALA

$15.55

Ladies finger pieces deep fried & sautéed with onions, tomatoes & Indian spices

CHANA MASALA

$14.35

Popular Punjabi curry made with chickpeas onion, tomatoes and house spices

DAL MAKHANI

$13.75

Delicious creamy lentil preparation as made in the traditional Punjabi Dhabas

DAL PALAK

$14.35

Punjabi style nutritious spinach & lentil recipe cooked with traditional Indian spices

DAL TADKA

$14.35

Moong Dal boiled and cooked with onion, tomatoes and tempered with traditional Indian spices

KADAI MUSHROOM

$15.55

Mushroom tossed with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers in a flavorful Indian masala base

KADAI PANEER

$16.15

Cottage cheese cubes tossed with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers in a flavorful Indian masala base

KADAI VEGETABLES

$15.55

Mixed vegetables tossed with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers in a flavorful Indian masala base

MALAI KOFTA

$16.75

Shallow fried shredded cottage cheese dumplings cooked in a rich smooth gravy

MATAR MUSHROOM

$15.55

Mushroom and green peas cooked with khoa & traditional spices

MATAR PANEER

MATAR PANEER

$15.55

Cottage cheese and green peas cooked in a flavorful onion & tomato sauce

METHI MALAI MATAR

$16.75

Shredded cottage cheese, fenugreek leaves & green peas cooked with mild spices in a rich creamy gravy

NAVRATAN KORMA

$15.55

Rich Mughal style mildly spiced curry made with mixed vegetables, fruits, nuts and traditional spices

PALAK PANEER

$16.15

Chunks of soft cottage cheese simmered in a spiced spinach puree garnished with cream

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

$15.55

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich & creamy mildly spiced masala base

PANEER KHURCHAN

$16.75

Strips of cottage cheese tossed with juliennes of onion, tomato and capsicum sautéed in onion sauce & Indian spices

PANEER MAKHANI

$15.55

Cottage cheese cubes simmered in a creamy tomato based Indian gravy

PANEER MUGHLAI

$16.75

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in creamy, fragrant and delicately spiced curry

VEGETABLE JALFREZI

$12.95

Juliennes of mixed vegetables tossed with onion, tomato and capsicum in onion sauce & Indian spices

Accompaniments

ALOO KULCHA

$5.35

Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with seasoned potato & baked in clay oven

BUTTER NAAN

$3.80

Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven & brushed with butter

CHAPATI

$2.70

South Asian unleavened flat wheat bread

GARLIC NAAN

$4.40

Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven topped with chopped garlic & brushed with butter

KASHMIRI NAAN

$5.35

Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven topped with chopped dry fruits, nuts & brushed with butter

LACHHA PAROTTA

$5.45

Multi Layered wheat bread baked in clay oven

PLAIN NAAN

$3.60

Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven

ONION KULCHA

$5.45

Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with finely chopped Onion & baked in clay oven

PANEER KULCHA

$5.35

Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with seasoned grated cottage cheese & baked in clay oven

PAROTTA

$4.40

South Indian multi layered flat bread

Tandoor ROTI

$3.80

Traditional Punjabi wheat bread baked in clay oven

Papad/Appalam - 2 nos

$2.00

Rice & Noodles

VEGETABLE DUM BIRIYANI

$12.95

Classic South Indian preparation made of long grain basmati rice, mixed vegetables & traditional spices cooked under dum – served with veg kurma & raitha

JEERA RICE

$13.75

Long grain basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds, whole spices & ghee

CHOICE OF PULAO’S

CHOICE OF PULAO’S

$14.35

(Choose from VEGETABLE / PEAS / PANEER / MUSHROOM / KASHMIRI) Aromatic &flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with choice of above option& whole spices tempered in ghee

CHOICE OF FRIED RICE

CHOICE OF FRIED RICE

$15.95

(Choose from VEGETABLE / SZECHWAN / PANEER / MUSHROOM) Chinese classic preparation made from long grain basmati rice cooked with choice of above option garnished with scallions

CHOICE OF NOODLES

CHOICE OF NOODLES

$15.35

(Choose from VEGETABLE / SZECHWAN) Chinese classic preparation made from steamed noodles cooked with choice of above option garnished with scallions

CURD RICE

CURD RICE

$10.75
LEMON RICE

LEMON RICE

$10.75
TAMARIND RICE

TAMARIND RICE

$10.75

BISI-BELE-BHATH

$10.75

Chaats

CHANA SAMOSA

$9.85

Lip smacking chat recipe with samosas, chick pea masala, various chutneys and spices

CUTLET CHANA

$10.40

Famous street food chat recipe with seasoned potato cutlet, chick pea masala, various chutneys and spices

VEGETABLE CUTLET

$9.30

Deep fried snack seasoned with mixed vegetables – served with chutney

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$8.75

Deep fried snack stuffed with seasoned potatoes, peas and traditional spices – served with 2 chutney’s

Desserts

GULAB JAMUN

GULAB JAMUN

$6.35

Deep fried sweet dumplings stewed in sugar syrup

ICE CREAM- Chocolate

$4.95

ICE CREAM- Strawberry

$4.95

ICE CREAM- Vanilla

$4.95

KULFI- Malai

$5.45

KULFI- Pishta

$5.45

SWEET OF THE DAY

$6.00
PINEAPPLE RAVA KESARI

PINEAPPLE RAVA KESARI

$7.65

South Indian dessert made with semolina, pineapple & sugar

RASAMALAI

RASAMALAI

$6.35

Rich Bengali dessert made from spongy cottage cheese & sweetened milk

Beverages

AVACADO MILKSHAKE

$8.35

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00
BUTTER MILK

BUTTER MILK

$4.75

CHIKKU MILKSHAKE

$7.15

COKE

$2.45

DIET COKE

$2.45

FANTA

$2.45
FROOTI

FROOTI

$3.00Out of stock

GINGER ALE

$2.45

GREEN TEA

$2.45

LEMONADE

$2.45
MADRAS FILTER COFFEE

MADRAS FILTER COFFEE

$4.75
MANGO LASSI

MANGO LASSI

$6.60
MASALA TEA

MASALA TEA

$4.75

ROSE MILK

$6.60

SODA WATER

$2.45

SPRITE

$2.45

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$7.80

WATER MELON JUICE

$7.15
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Indian Vegetarian Cuisine

Website

Location

645 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170

Directions

