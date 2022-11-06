A2B- Adyar Ananda Bhavan ,VIRGINIA
301 Reviews
$$
645 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
Popular Items
Soups
Appetizers
ALOO BONDA
Seasoned potato dumpling coated with besan flour and deep fried
BAJJI
Choose from PLAINTAIN / CHILLI / POTATO / ONION. (South Indian street delicacy made with choice of above vegetables coated with besan flour blended with traditional spices & deep fried – served with chutneys)
BONDA
Deep fried dumpling made with lentil batter & peppercorns
CHOICE OF 65's
(Choose from CAULIFLOWER / PANEER / MUSHROOM) Classic South Indian appetizer with choice of above options marinated in traditional spice blend and deep fried to perfection
CHOICE OF CHILLI FRIES
(Choose from PANEER / MUSHROOM / CAULIFLOWER / BABYCORN) Indo-Chinese creation with choice of above options stir-fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces
CHOICE OF PEPPER FRIES
(Choose from PANEER / MUSHROOM / BABYCORN) Indo-Chinese creation with choice of above options stir-fried with pepper, capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces
FRENCH FRIES
Yummy deep fried potato fingers tossed with salt and pepper to taste
KEERAI VADAI
South Indian deep fried snack made with chopped spinach, lentils, onions and traditional spices
KUZHI PANIYARAM
South Indian style seasoned rice & lentil batter balls blended with onion, green chillies shallow fried in cast pans
MASALA VADAI
South Indian deep fried snack made with lentils, onions and traditional spices
MEDHU VADAI
Crispy deep fried South Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar
MIXED VEG. PAKODA
Deep fried juliennes of vegetables mixed with besan flour & Indian house spices
ONION PAKODA
Deep fried juliennes of onion mixed with besan flour & Indian house spices
PANEER TIKKA
Cubes of Paneer marinate with all the festive flavors cooked to perfection in traditional style Clay Oven
SAMBAR VADAI
South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sambar and garnished with chopped onions & cilantro
VAAZHAIPOO VADAI
Chef’s Special deep fried South Indian snack made with chopped plantain flowers, lentils, onions and traditional spices
House of Steam
COCKTAIL SAMBAR IDLI
Mini idlies soaked in sambar & topped with ghee
IDIYAPPAM (Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)
Steamed rice flour string hoopers – a South Indian culinary specialty served with vegetable kurma & coconut milk (Available only on Friday ,Saturday and Sunday)
IDLI
Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
South Indian Favorites
CHAPATI KURMA
South Asian unleavened flat wheat bread served with vegetable kurma & raitha
GHEE PONGAL
South Indian specialty made from rice & lentil cooked to perfection with peppercorns, nuts & house spices seasoned with ghee – served with varieties of chutney & sambar
PAROTTA KURMA
South Indian layered flat bread served with vegetable kurma & raitha
POORI MASALA
Fluffy deep fried Indian bread served with seasoned potato masala
RAVA KICHADI
A healthy breakfast option made with semolina and vegetables lightly tempered with spices cooked to perfection
Dosai Corner
CHEESE DOSAI
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with shredded mozzarella cheese
GHEE ROAST
Classic South Indian crispy thin cone shaped crepe made of rice & lentil topped with ghee
KAL DOSAI
Classic South Indian thick crepe made of rice & lentil
MASALA DOSAI
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala
MASALA UTHAPPAM
South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil topped with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, cilantro, curry leaves & gun powder / milagaipodi
MYSORE MASALA DOSAI
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil spread with spicy house chutney & filled with seasoned potato masala
ONION DOSAI
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with chopped onions
ONION RAVA DOSAI
Popular Dosai with a difference – made with semolina topped with chopped onions
ONION RAVA MASALA DOSAI
ONION UTHAPPAM
South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil topped with chopped onions
PANEER MASALA DOSAI
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with shredded cottage cheese and spices
PAPER ROAST
Classic South Indian crispy thin shaped crepe made of rice & lentil
PLAIN DOSAI
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil
PLAIN UTHAPPAM
South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil
PODI DOSAI
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with gun powder / milagaipodi
PODI UTHAPPAM
South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil topped with gun powder / milagaipodi
RAVA DOSAI
Popular Dosai with a difference – made with semolina
RAVA MASALA DOSAI
Popular Dosai with a difference – made with semolina filled with seasoned potato masala
A2B Combos
IDLI VADAI
2 pcs Idli & Medhu Vadai served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
MINI TIFFIN
Perfect way to begin the day – Idli, Medhu Vada, Ghee Pongal, Rava Kichudi & Mini Dosa served with chutney & sambar
PONGAL VADAI
Ghee Pongal & Medhu Vadai served with varieties of chutney & sambar
SOUTH INDIAN RUSH LUNCH
Vegetable Biriyani, Rice of the day, Poriyal, Yogurt Rice, Chapati & Veg Kurma
Thali
House Specials
ADAI AVIYAL
Spicy & flavorful variant of dosa served with an assortment of vegetables in yogurt and coconut gravy – A Kerala specialty
APPAM
South Indian delight made with fermented rice batter & coconut milk – served with vegetable kurma & coconut milk
CHILLI PAROTTA
South Indian street delicacy made with diced layered flat bread sautéed with onions, bell peppers & chilli sauce – served with raitha
CHOLE BHATURE
Big fluffy deep fried Indian bread served with Punjabi style spicy chick peas masala
SET DOSAI VADACURRY
South Indian soft yellow crepe made of rice, lentil & seasonings – served with Chettinad special tasty lentil curry
VEG KOTHU PAROTTA
South Indian street delicacy made with minced layered flat bread sautéed with vegetables, green chillies & house spices – served with vegetable kurma & raitha
CHOICE OF MILLET DOSA
Choose from RAGI (FINGER MILLET) /KAMBU (PEARL MILLET) (A lovely variation with goodness of millet for healthy alternative served with varieties of Chutney & Sambar)
South Indian Curries
ENNAI KATHIRIKKAI KUZHAMBU
Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with marinated Egg-plant, onions & tomatoes
KAAI KARI KURMA
Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut based curry with traditional South Indian spices
KARUVEPPILAI POONDU KUZHAMBU
Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with whole garlic, onions, curry leaves & tomatoes
KOON CURRY
Mushroom curry made in Kerala style coconut based preparation
MUSHROOM CHETTINAD
Spicy Chettinad style preparation with mushroom, onions & traditional spices
PAAL KATTI PATTANI KURMA
Mildly spiced South Indian style preparation with cottage cheese, green peas & house spices
PARUPPU URUNDAI KUZHAMBU
Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with lentil dumpling, onions & tomatoes
SUNDAKAAI VATHAL KUZHAMBU
Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with dried turkey berries (Sundakaai Vathal), onions & tomatoes
North Indian Curries
ALOO MATAR
Cubes of fried potato & green peas sautéed in a flavorful Indian sauce
BHINDI MASALA
Ladies finger pieces deep fried & sautéed with onions, tomatoes & Indian spices
CHANA MASALA
Popular Punjabi curry made with chickpeas onion, tomatoes and house spices
DAL MAKHANI
Delicious creamy lentil preparation as made in the traditional Punjabi Dhabas
DAL PALAK
Punjabi style nutritious spinach & lentil recipe cooked with traditional Indian spices
DAL TADKA
Moong Dal boiled and cooked with onion, tomatoes and tempered with traditional Indian spices
KADAI MUSHROOM
Mushroom tossed with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers in a flavorful Indian masala base
KADAI PANEER
Cottage cheese cubes tossed with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers in a flavorful Indian masala base
KADAI VEGETABLES
Mixed vegetables tossed with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers in a flavorful Indian masala base
MALAI KOFTA
Shallow fried shredded cottage cheese dumplings cooked in a rich smooth gravy
MATAR MUSHROOM
Mushroom and green peas cooked with khoa & traditional spices
MATAR PANEER
Cottage cheese and green peas cooked in a flavorful onion & tomato sauce
METHI MALAI MATAR
Shredded cottage cheese, fenugreek leaves & green peas cooked with mild spices in a rich creamy gravy
NAVRATAN KORMA
Rich Mughal style mildly spiced curry made with mixed vegetables, fruits, nuts and traditional spices
PALAK PANEER
Chunks of soft cottage cheese simmered in a spiced spinach puree garnished with cream
PANEER BUTTER MASALA
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich & creamy mildly spiced masala base
PANEER KHURCHAN
Strips of cottage cheese tossed with juliennes of onion, tomato and capsicum sautéed in onion sauce & Indian spices
PANEER MAKHANI
Cottage cheese cubes simmered in a creamy tomato based Indian gravy
PANEER MUGHLAI
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in creamy, fragrant and delicately spiced curry
VEGETABLE JALFREZI
Juliennes of mixed vegetables tossed with onion, tomato and capsicum in onion sauce & Indian spices
Accompaniments
ALOO KULCHA
Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with seasoned potato & baked in clay oven
BUTTER NAAN
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven & brushed with butter
CHAPATI
South Asian unleavened flat wheat bread
GARLIC NAAN
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven topped with chopped garlic & brushed with butter
KASHMIRI NAAN
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven topped with chopped dry fruits, nuts & brushed with butter
LACHHA PAROTTA
Multi Layered wheat bread baked in clay oven
PLAIN NAAN
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in clay oven
ONION KULCHA
Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with finely chopped Onion & baked in clay oven
PANEER KULCHA
Traditional Punjabi bread stuffed with seasoned grated cottage cheese & baked in clay oven
PAROTTA
South Indian multi layered flat bread
Tandoor ROTI
Traditional Punjabi wheat bread baked in clay oven
Papad/Appalam - 2 nos
Rice & Noodles
VEGETABLE DUM BIRIYANI
Classic South Indian preparation made of long grain basmati rice, mixed vegetables & traditional spices cooked under dum – served with veg kurma & raitha
JEERA RICE
Long grain basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds, whole spices & ghee
CHOICE OF PULAO’S
(Choose from VEGETABLE / PEAS / PANEER / MUSHROOM / KASHMIRI) Aromatic &flavorful recipe made from long grain basmati rice cooked with choice of above option& whole spices tempered in ghee
CHOICE OF FRIED RICE
(Choose from VEGETABLE / SZECHWAN / PANEER / MUSHROOM) Chinese classic preparation made from long grain basmati rice cooked with choice of above option garnished with scallions
CHOICE OF NOODLES
(Choose from VEGETABLE / SZECHWAN) Chinese classic preparation made from steamed noodles cooked with choice of above option garnished with scallions
CURD RICE
LEMON RICE
TAMARIND RICE
BISI-BELE-BHATH
Chaats
CHANA SAMOSA
Lip smacking chat recipe with samosas, chick pea masala, various chutneys and spices
CUTLET CHANA
Famous street food chat recipe with seasoned potato cutlet, chick pea masala, various chutneys and spices
VEGETABLE CUTLET
Deep fried snack seasoned with mixed vegetables – served with chutney
VEGETABLE SAMOSA
Deep fried snack stuffed with seasoned potatoes, peas and traditional spices – served with 2 chutney’s
Desserts
GULAB JAMUN
Deep fried sweet dumplings stewed in sugar syrup
ICE CREAM- Chocolate
ICE CREAM- Strawberry
ICE CREAM- Vanilla
KULFI- Malai
KULFI- Pishta
SWEET OF THE DAY
PINEAPPLE RAVA KESARI
South Indian dessert made with semolina, pineapple & sugar
RASAMALAI
Rich Bengali dessert made from spongy cottage cheese & sweetened milk
Beverages
AVACADO MILKSHAKE
BOTTLED WATER
BUTTER MILK
CHIKKU MILKSHAKE
COKE
DIET COKE
FANTA
FROOTI
GINGER ALE
GREEN TEA
LEMONADE
MADRAS FILTER COFFEE
MANGO LASSI
MASALA TEA
ROSE MILK
SODA WATER
SPRITE
STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE
WATER MELON JUICE
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Indian Vegetarian Cuisine
645 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170