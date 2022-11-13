Restaurant header imageView gallery

A3 Pizza - Neighborhood Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

65 Summer St

Kingston, MA 02364

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Pizza
Caesar
Chicken Parm

Appetizers

Riccota Crostoni

$11.95

Whipped Ricotta, Hot Honey, House made Toasted Bread

California Crostoni

$12.95

Avocado, Marinated Tomatoes, Lemon, Shaved Ricotta Salata, House made Bread.

Pepperonatta Crostoni

$12.95

Whipped Ricotta, Roasted Peppers, Oven Dried Tomato. House made Bread.

Garlic Bread

$7.95

Toasted Fresh Baguette, Garlic Butter, Parsley, Parm.

Meatballs (3)

$12.95

Fresh Pork + Beef, Tomato Sauce, Topped with Ricotta

Fried Mozzarella

$11.95

Pan Fried, Tomato Sauce

Antipasto

$20.99

Salad

House

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion Vinaigrette or Creamy Italian ( Cir. 1966)

Caesar

$13.50

Little Gem, Ceasar Dressing, Parm, Garlic Crouton.

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Mixed Lettuces, Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Gorgonzola. *Feeds (2) People*

Greek

$13.95

Greens, Feta, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes and Greek Dressing.

Baby Spinach

$14.00

Baby Spinach, Gorgonzola, Walnuts, Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Pizza 16"

Red Pizza

$18.25

Tomato Sauce, Aged Mozz, Oregano, Romano,

White Pizza

$19.50

White Sauce, Aged Mozz, Oregano, Romano,

Plain Vodka Sauce

$19.50

1 Topping Red

$21.95

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 1 Topping, Tomato Pizza

2 Toppings Red

$22.75

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 2 Toppings, Tomato Pizza.

3 Toppings Red

$23.00

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 3 Toppings, Tomato Pizza

White 1 Topping White

$21.95

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 1 Topping, White Pizza

White 2 Toppings White

$22.75

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 2 Toppings, White Pizza

White 3 Toppings White

$23.00

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 3 Toppings, White Pizza

1 Topping Spicy Vodka Sauce

$21.95

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 1 Topping, Spicy Vodka Sauce ( Kinda Red, Kinda White )

2 Toppings Spicy Vodka Sauce

$22.75

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 2 Toppings, Spicy Vodka Sauce ( Kinda Red, Kinda White )

3 Toppings Spicy Vodka Sauce

$23.00

Create Your Own Masterpiece. 3 Topping, Spicy Vodka Sauce ( Kinda Red, Kinda White )

Arrabbiatta "Angry Pizza"

$22.25

Tomato, Mozz, Ezzo Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Calabrian Chili, Romano, Oregano

Enzo

$23.50

White Sauce, Mozz, Baby Spinach, Garlic, Romano

Ivan Koloff

$21.95

Spicy Vodka (Kinda Red, Kinda White Sauce), Mozz, Chicken, Bacon, Parm, Basil

Johnny

$23.50

White Sauce, Mozz, A3 Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Romano

Margherita

$21.95

Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Aged Mozz, Basil, Romano, Oregano

Mauna Loa

$21.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozz, Pineapple, House Smoked Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno.

The Shroom

$24.50

White Mushroom Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Mozz, Romano, Chives

Tommy Boy

$21.95

Tomato, Mozz, Salami, Calabrian Chili, Romano

Spaducci

$21.95

Pasta

Spaghetti

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan.

Penne

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

Spaghetti, Garlic, Bread Crumbs.

Carbonara

$21.50

Bacon, guanciale, cream, chicken stock, egg, imported parm

Adult Mac & Cheese

$20.95

A blend of five cheeses in a creamy tomato sauce with penne and baked to perfection.

Spicy Fusilli Alla Vodka

$20.95

Parm, Basil, Tomato, Vodka Sauce, Cream.

Six Hour Bolognese

$21.95

Pappardelle, Parm

Chichen Marsala

$23.95

Chiken, House made demi-glace, marsala wine and mushrooms served w/tagliatelle

Chicken Picatta

$23.95

Chicken, lemon,white wine, capers served w/imported spaghetti

Veal Marsala

$30.95

Veal Picatta

$29.95
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.99Out of stock

Full Tray Fusilli with Sausage

$95.00

Full Tray Meatballs

$95.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$75.00

Full Tray House Salad

$65.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$55.00

Parm

Chicken Cutlet

$18.95

Lemon, Parmesan, Arugula.

Chicken Parm

$20.95

Tomato, Mozz, Parm

Eggplant Parm

$17.95

Tomato, Mozz, Basil.

Veal Cutlet

$29.95

Dressing/Honey

Hot Honey 16oz

$14.00

Nana Nanina's Dress "Creamy" 14oz

$12.75

Caesar in a bottle 14oz

$15.75

House Vin 14oz

$10.00

Ranch Dressing 14oz

$12.75

Hot Honey 8oz

$8.00

Crust Dips

Dipping Sauces for pizza

Ranch dip

$2.95

Hot Honey dip

$2.95

Caesar dip

$2.95

Garlic Butter dip

$2.95

Marinara dip

$2.95

Creamy dip

$2.95

Dessert

Cannoli choc chip

$4.50

Cannoli pistacio

$4.50

Cannoli

$4.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Whole Chocolate Cake

$68.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.25

Kids Penne

$9.25

Kids Pasta W/ MeatBall (1)

$13.25

Kids Spaghetti

$9.25

Pick One Entree

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$75.00

Crumbled House Made Sausage, Parm, Basil

Full Tray Meatballs

$95.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$65.00

Swag

Hats

$22.00

Shirts

$16.00

Sweat Shirts

$25.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza • Pasta • Parm and more......

Website

Location

65 Summer St, Kingston, MA 02364

Directions

Gallery
A3 Pizza image
A3 Pizza image
A3 Pizza image
A3 Pizza image

