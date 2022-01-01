Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

1202 Kettner Blvd

#104

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Khao Soi (Curry Noodles)
Pa Nang Curry
Garden Rolls [Tofu]

TABLE (Please Select for Dine-in)

TABLE DINE-IN

TABLE STONE

Appetizer

-------------------

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Chili Gyoza

Chili Gyoza

$8.50

Steamed dumplings filled with cabbage and chicken come with spicy garlic sweet soy sauce. Topped with homegrown alfalfa shredded carrot, and green onion

Classic Chicken Wings

Classic Chicken Wings

$12.50

Pick your style chicken wing: BBQ/Garlic parmesan/ Korean/Habanero/Sweet Chili

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed edamame with salt and garlic seasoning

Garden Rolls [Shrimp]

Garden Rolls [Shrimp]

$9.00

Fresh rice paper filled with romaine, carrot, basil, mint, cucumber, rice noodle and cilantro, Served with peanut sauce

Garden Rolls [Tofu]

$8.00

Fresh rice paper filled with romaine, carrot, basil, mint, bean sprout, vermicelli and cilantro, Served with peanut sauce

Gyoza

$8.50

Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken, Served with black sweet soy sauce

Larb

Larb

$10.50

Ground chicken with red shallot, cilantro, mint, chili powder, ground roasted rice and lime juice

Naan Chicken Wrap

Naan Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Naan bread filled with Aaharn’s grilled chicken, cucumber, homegrown alfalfa, and cilantro with cucumber sauce

Soup

Galangal Coconut Broth

Galangal Coconut Broth

$6.00

Thai coconut soup with galangal, lemongrass, lime leaves and mushroom

Lemongrass Tom Yum Broth

Lemongrass Tom Yum Broth

$6.00

Spicy and sour soup with fresh chili, mushroom, lemongrass, lime leaves, tomato and galangal

Ginger Broth

$6.00

Spicy and sour with ginger, cabbage, galangal, lemongrass, lime leaves, and mushroom

-------------------

Super Bowl

Lobster Tail Wagyu Basil

Lobster Tail Wagyu Basil

$20.00

Steamed lobster tail, minced Wagyu, Onsen tomago, and red bell pepper with basil sauce. Served on Japanese rice

Duo Super Bowl

Duo Super Bowl

$18.00

Minced Wagyu beef, chicken, red bell pepper, and Onsen tomago with basil sauce. Served on Japanese rice

Wagyu Lettuce Wrapped

Wagyu Lettuce Wrapped

$13.00

Mined Wagyu beef, shredded carrot, crispy egg noodle and spicy house’s sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Pan seared salmon fillet and Teriyaki sauce. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies

Spicy Shrimp Chipotle

Spicy Shrimp Chipotle

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp with spicy Chipotle sauce. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies

Chicken Satay Bowl

Chicken Satay Bowl

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies

Beef Rangdang

Beef Rangdang

$15.00

Beef cubed with Rangdang sauce. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

Grilled marinated chicken and Teriyaki sauce. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies

Butter Curry Tofu

Butter Curry Tofu

$10.95

Steamed soft tofu with butter curry sauce. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies

Kaprow Wagyu

Kaprow Wagyu

$15.00

Minced Wagyu beef red bell pepper, Onsen tomago and basil sauce. Served on Japanese rice

Wagyu Curry

Wagyu Curry

$15.00

Minced Wagyu beef, onion, yellow curry. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies

Rib with Korean Sauce

Rib with Korean Sauce

$13.00

Smoked baby ribs with Korean sauce. Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies

AAHARN Special

Chicken Basil Bowl

$15.00

Delicious everyday traditional Thai dish consisting of ground chicken perfumed with basils, red bell peppers, green bell peppers and onions, served with soft boiled egg

Khao Soi (Curry Noodles)

Khao Soi (Curry Noodles)

Choice of Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken or Shrimp Northern Thai Style Egg Noodle with chicken in light curry soup with pickled cabbage, shallots, lime and chili oil topped with Crispy Egg Noodle

Massaman Lamb Shank with Naan bread

Massaman Lamb Shank with Naan bread

$25.00

Lamb shank in Massaman Curry with potato, butternut squash, peanut, onion, and cherry tomato served with Naan bread

Pad Thai Tiger Prawn

$18.50

Stir fried small rice noodles with river prawn , egg, bean sprout, chive, and top with crushed peanut.

Basil Duck

$28.00

Curry

Massamun Curry

Massamun Curry

$10.50

Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Massaman curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk with roasted peanut (Contain peanut)

Pa Nang Curry

Pa Nang Curry

$10.50

Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut (Contain peanut)

Red Curry

Red Curry

$10.50

Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, green peas, eggplant, green bell pepper with coconut milk

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$10.50

Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk

Fried Rice

Scramble Egg Crab Meat Fried Rice

Scramble Egg Crab Meat Fried Rice

$17.50

Fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion, peas, cucumber, carrot, lime and cilantro

Desserts

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.50
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$6.50

-----------------

Sides

Coconut Rice

$3.50

Curry Sauce

$3.50

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Japanese Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Noodles

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

Steamed Mix Veggie

$2.75

-Side Naan Bread

$3.00

Onsen Egg

$3.00

Etc.

No Utensil

Soy Sauce

Hot Sauce

Chopstick

Straw

Napkin

Hot Drink

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Thai Tea

$3.50

Cold Drink

Blood Orange

$3.50

Mango Ice Tea

$3.50

Ice Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Ice Tea

$3.50

Lychee Rossa

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.50

Thai Ice Tea

$3.50

Thai Tea with Lemon

$4.00

Bottle Still Water

$4.00

Soda Singha

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1202 Kettner Blvd, #104, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Aaharn By Koon Thai image
Aaharn By Koon Thai image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bang Bang - 526 Market St
orange star4.0 • 1,632
526 Market St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Saffron Thai - San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
3731 India Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
414 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Harborside Cuisine - Lao/Thai/Sushi
orange star4.4 • 162
2844 Main St. Unit B San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext
Purplemint Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 84
5299 Linda Vista Rd San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Market on 8th- Indonesian Food - 41 E 8th street
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th street national city, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
orange star4.3 • 5,052
1609 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Civico 1845 + Civico By the Park
orange star4.1 • 4,989
1845 India St. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Ironside
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1654 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
King and Queen Cantina & Tempo Cantina
orange star4.5 • 3,828
1490 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monello
orange star4.0 • 3,044
750 W Fir St, suite 102b San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston