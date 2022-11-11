Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aaha! Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

291 Chesterfield Mall

Food Court 3

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Appam (2pc)
Malabar Porotta (2pc)
Kerala Chicken Biryani

Kerala Special

Kerala Fish Curry Meals

Kerala Fish Curry Meals

$12.99

Typical Kerala full meal with: Kerala matta rice, fish curry of the day, thoran(veg. stirfry with coconut), veg. koottu (semi gravy curry) of the day , rasam or moru(butter milk) curry and pickle

Kerala Chicken Curry Meals

$11.99

Typical Kerala full meal with: Kerala matta rice, chicken curry of the day, thoran(veg. stirfry with coconut), veg. koottu (semi gravy curry) of the day , rasam or moru(butter milk) curry and pickle

Kerala Beef Curry Meals

$13.99

Typical Kerala full meal with: Kerala matta rice, beef curry, thoran (veg. stirfry with coconut), veg. koottu (semi gravy curry) of the day , rasam or moru(butter milk) curry and pickle

Kerala Veg. Meals

$9.99

Kerala Matta rice, Sambar, Thoran (veg, stir fry with coconut), Erisseri (veg. masala gravy), Moru or Rasam, Pickle

Chicken Kothu Porotta (12 oz)

Chicken Kothu Porotta (12 oz)

$10.99

A popular Tamil Nadu/Kerala street food where flaky shredded porota cooked in a spicy curry masala and chicken pieces and egg.

Veg Kothu Porotta (12 oz)

Veg Kothu Porotta (12 oz)

$9.99

A popular Tamil Nadu/Kerala street food where flaky shredded porota cooked in a spicy curry masala served with veg. salna

Appam (2pc)

Appam (2pc)

$2.99

Pancake like traditional Kerala breakfast recipe made with fermented rice and coconut. Served with a choice of veg or chicken side curry.

Idiyappam (3pc)

Idiyappam (3pc)

$3.99

Steamed rice noodles (string hoppers) with coconut. A favorite kerala breakfast dish, served with a choice of veg/chicken side curry

Puttu

$3.99

Steamed rice flour cakes with coconut. Served with a choice of veg/chicken side curry

Malabar Porotta (2pc)

Malabar Porotta (2pc)

$3.99

Crispy, flaky and layered flat bread made of with flour. A favorite street food item from kerala, Goes best with spicy veg/non-veg curries.

Poori - Bhaji

$7.99

Indian deep-fried, puffy bread made with whole wheat flour. Served with potato masala (bhaji) on the side. Mild spicy.

Kappa ( Mashed Yuca) (12 oz)

Kappa ( Mashed Yuca) (12 oz)

$4.99Out of stock

Mashed yuca with spices and coconut. Best served with a side of kerala fish curry/beef curry/chicken curry

Biryanis/Rice

Thalasseri Chicken Biryani (Jeerakasala rice)

$14.99Out of stock

Northern malabar style chicken biryani with Jeerakasala (Kaima) rice. Served with raita and pickle

Kerala Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Chicken marinated in spices and shallow fried and cooked in flavor packed kerala style masala, layered with Basmati Rice.

Kerala Veg. Biryani

$12.99

Mixed vegetables marinated in spices and cooked in flavor packed kerala style masala, layered with Basmati Rice.

Kerala Goat Biryani

$16.99

Goat cube marinated in spices and shallow fried and cooked in flavor packed kerala style masala, layered with Basmati Rice.

Kerala Fish Biryani (Salmon)

$16.99Out of stock

Shallow fried salmon chunks with kerala masala prep, layered in basmati rice.

Thalappakatti Chicken Biriyani

Thalappakatti Chicken Biriyani

$15.99

Spicy and flavorful biriyani from Dindigul, Taminadu

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Fried rice with chicken breast chunks, egg and spices. Mild spicy

Veg. Fried Rice

$11.99

Fried rice with vegetables and spices. Mild spicy

Appetizers

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$17.99+

Deep frying marinated chicken chunks with curry leaves and green chilies. Dry. Medium spicy.

Pepper Chicken (Dry)

Pepper Chicken (Dry)

$17.99+Out of stock

Spicy chicken dish with pepper and other spices

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$15.99+

Deep fried spiced and battered cauliflower florets with curry leaves and chilis. Dry. Mild Spicy.

Banana Chips

$4.99
Chilli Gobi

Chilli Gobi

$15.99+

Bettered and deep fried cauliflower florets mixed with stir-fried spring onions and soy sauce. Med Spicy

Curries

Kerala Chicken Curry

Kerala Chicken Curry

$15.99+

Kerala style chicken curry with coconut. Medium Spicy

Malabar Chicken Curry

Malabar Chicken Curry

$15.99+

Kerala-style (specifically Malabar region) chicken curry cooked in coconut oil and with coconut milk with malabar spices.

Kerala Chicken Roast

Kerala Chicken Roast

$17.99+

A fried-chicken recipe which is full of aromatic flavors and tangy spices. This dish brings out the authentic south Indian spice of the dish. Semi dry

Fish Fry (Pompano)

Fish Fry (Pompano)

$14.99+

Pieces of pan fried spiced pompano fish slices

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

$17.99+

Spicy semi gravy beef curry with kerala spices

Beef Fry

Beef Fry

$19.99+

Beef fry with onions and kerala spices. Spicy

Goat Stew

Goat Stew

$14.99+Out of stock

Goat chunks simmered in coconut milk with onion, ginger- garlic and spices

Goat Curry

$17.99+Out of stock
Alleppey Fish Curry (King fish)

Alleppey Fish Curry (King fish)

$17.99+

Kerala alleppy style fish curry with coconut

Kottyam Red Fish Curry (Salmon)

$18.99+
Fish Molee

Fish Molee

$18.99

A whole pompano fish is stewed in coconut milk with mild spiced and flavored with coconut oil.

Aviyal

Aviyal

$13.99+

Mixed veg. semi gravy curry with coconut and yogurt

Veg Stew

Veg Stew

$11.99+

Mixed vegetable creamy curry prepared with coconut milk and spices. Mild spicy

Veg. Kurma

$12.99+
Kadala (black channa) Curry

Kadala (black channa) Curry

$12.99+

Black channa (black chickpease) curry with coconut. Goes well with Appam, idiyappam, puttu and porotta. Medium Spicy

Dosas

Plain Dosa

$6.99

A thin pancake from South Indian cuisine made from a fermented batter of ground black gram and rice.Served with sambar, tomato chutney and coconut chutney

Thattudosa

Thattudosa

$6.99

Set of 2 smaller thick pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black gram. Served with sambar, tomato chutney and coconut chutney.

Onion Uthappam

Onion Uthappam

$7.99

A thicker pancake with sprinkles of onion and tomato pieces made from a fermented batter of ground black gram and rice. Served with sambar, tomato chutney and coconut chutney.

Ghee Roast

$7.99

A thin pancake from South Indian cuisine made from a fermented batter of ground black gram and rice and ghee. Served with sambar, tomato chutney and coconut chutney

Masala Dosa

$8.99

A thin pancake from South Indian cuisine made from a fermented batter of ground black gram and rice with potato masala inside. Served with sambar, tomato chutney and coconut chutney.

Idli (3pc)

$6.00

Idli with sambar and chatni

Dessert

Laddu (4pc)

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic South Indian/Kerala Homey Kitchen

Location

291 Chesterfield Mall, Food Court 3, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
orange star4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
1684 Clarkson Rd. Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Thai Sawadee - Chesterfiled
orange star3.8 • 210
171 Hilltown Village Ctr. Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Sarah's Cake Shop - Chesterfield - 10 Clarkson Wilson Ctr
orange starNo Reviews
10 Clarkson Wilson Ctr Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
17211 Chesterfield Airport Road CHESTERFIELD, MO 63005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chesterfield

Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
orange star4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
orange star4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
orange star4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
orange star4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Viviano's Festa Italiano - Chesterfield
orange star4.7 • 1,000
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesterfield
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston