Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Aarons Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

16195 Texas Hwy 16

Poteet, TX 78065

Popular Items

Large
Buffalo
Medium

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

battered cheese fried golden brown served with marinara sauce

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.99

garlic and melted cheese on our original dough

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99
basket of fries

basket of fries

$4.50
basket of sweet potato fries

basket of sweet potato fries

$5.00

sweet potato fried and sprinkled with sea salt for taste

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99

thick rich and delicous cheesecake

chocolate cake

$4.99Out of stock

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

chicken breast / fettuccine noodle with a homemade alfredo sauce that is so incredible you will want more

Spaghetti Meatball

Spaghetti Meatball

$10.99

spaghetti with homemade sauce and large meatballs

Bowtie with meatballs

Bowtie with meatballs

$10.99Out of stock

farfalle pasta with homemade sauce and meatballs

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$12.99

ziti noodles with homemade sauce layered with meatsauce and cheese and baked to perfection

Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.99

Spaghetti no meatballs

$8.99

Bowtie no meatballs

$8.99

shrimp alfredo

$12.99

Pizza

our dough is very unique. Its on the heavier side so if you don't like too much dough on your pizza, choose thin crust
Large

Large

$12.99

16 inches

Medium

Medium

$10.99

14 inches

Personal

Personal

$7.99

10 inches

extra large

extra large

$15.99

18 inches

half pizza

small

small

$9.99

12 inches

medium

medium

$12.99

14 inches

large

large

$14.99

16 inches

personal

personal

$8.99

10 inches

extra large

extra large

$16.99

18 inches

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$9.99+

chicken breast with shaved parmesan cheese with seasoned croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce this is a classic caesar salad

Chef

Chef

$9.99+

chef salad is a one of aarons pizza favorite it includes egg, shredded carrots, spinach, tomato, cucumber, lettuce this is a huge salad and oh so delicous

Wings

bone in wings... jumbo sized and baked crispy... dipped in your favorite sauce
Lemon Pepper

Lemon Pepper

$12.99+

dry rub lemon pepper

Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$12.99+

garlic sauce with fresh parmesan cheese sprinkled on top with a side of ranch or blue cheese to dip

BBQ

BBQ

$12.99+

tangy bbq sauce

Buffalo

Buffalo

$12.99+

original franks buffalo sauce

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$12.99+

teriyaki original flavor

Chili

Chili

$12.99+

tangy chili / sweet sauce

plain no sauce

$12.99+

plain is not boring... its delicous

plain sauce on side

$12.99+

want extra crispy wings... advice is to get sauce on the side :)

korean BBQ

korean BBQ

$12.99+

can you say cult favorite! sweet and tangy and a little fire at the same time.. wow

franks xtra hot

franks xtra hot

$12.99+

original buffalo with a bigger bite of heat. whew...

calzones

absolute must at aarons pizza!! homemade dough and amazing ingredients put together and melted in our brick oven
Large meat calzone

Large meat calzone

$15.99

the absolute largest calzone 16 inches long and absolutely delicious

Large veggie calzone

$15.99
Small meat calzone

Small meat calzone

$9.99

12 inches

Small veggie calzone

$9.99

sub sandwiches

meatball sub 6 inch

meatball sub 6 inch

$5.50

delicious meatballs in homemade sauce baked roll and melted cheese

meatball sub 12 inch

$11.00
chicken parm 6 inch

chicken parm 6 inch

$6.00

chicken breast sliced and added to homemade sauce with parmesan cheese and buttered toasted roll

chicken parm 12 inch

$11.99

boneless wings

chicken breaded and fried
boneless wing

boneless wing

$11.99

battered chicken fried and dipped in your favorite sauce

extra ranch

extra ranch

$0.50

blue cheese

$0.50

marinara

marinara

$0.50

2 liter

pepsi

$4.29

Big Red

$4.29

sierra mist

$4.29

Dr Pepper

$4.29

Diet Coke

$4.29

coke

$4.29

Fanta

$4.29

bottle water

bottle water

$1.00

kids pizza

kids pizza

$5.99

small kids pasta

chicken alfredo

$6.99

spaghetti

$5.99

fettucine no chicken

$5.99

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
first and only delivery in our area!

16195 Texas Hwy 16, Poteet, TX 78064

