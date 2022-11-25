Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aaru

review star

No reviews yet

7 North Cheyenne Ave

Tulsa, OK 74103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

hot water and espresso

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Extra Espresso Shot

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Steamer

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Other

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Social Bison

$6.50

Raspberry Tea Latte

$4.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Cocktails

Cold Brewtini

$11.00

Vodka, Peanut Butter Irish Cream, Cold Brew

Black Forest Cocoa

$11.00

Rum, Hot cocoa, French Raspberry

Leaves From The Vine

$11.00

Whiskey, Hot Jasmine Green Tea, Pomegranate simple syrup.

Lavender Town

$10.00

Vodka, Lavender, Peppermint, Lemonade

Butterbeer

$11.00

Rum, Vanilla, Caramel, Ginger Beer, Milk

Beatrix LeBeau

$10.00

Mead, Cranberry, Ginger Beer

Stardew

$10.00

Vodka, Orange Juice, Lemonade, Lavender Bitters

Cosmo

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Draft Beer

Mead

$8.00

8% ABV Redstone Sunshine Nectar. Made with the addition of Apricots for a dry, tart, more traditional-tasting mead

Skydance Steinfeld

$7.00

5.9% ABV A German style Festbier. A light golden color with slightly malty and toasty aroma.

Welltown Berry Sour

$7.00Out of stock

5.4% ABV A wheat-based blackberry Sour Ale with loads of blackberries. Expect a punchy berry ale that's quite blissful.

Lively Amber

$7.00

5% ABV The Lively Amber Lager is created to be consumed by everyone. The lager has a subtle malt sweetness up front and a crisp finish at the end, creating a beer full of flavor and easy to drink. Keep it Lively!

NEFF Spacerveza

$8.00

4.5% ABV Mexican lager with a light, crisp, malt-forward taste and a touch of sweetness and lightly bitter finish.

GG Pog Orange

$8.00

5% ABV We love this hard seltzer featuring passion-fruit, orange and guava. GGs only, yall.

Canned Beer

Vanessa House 401K

$7.00

5.1% ABV An American classic with a twist. We add a touch of sweet orange peel to the end of this pale golden ale to make it a bit more refreshing.

Brewdog LOTR

$7.00

5.6% ABV Light, hoppy, juicy Hazy IPA.

WINE By The Glass

GLS House Red Blend

$8.00

GLS House White

$8.00

Merch

Tshirt

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00

Pin

$5.00

Room time

Standard 1hr

$60.00

Omni 1hr

$120.00

Omni 30 min

$60.00

Bars

Coffee & Pecan

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Original

$3.00

Peanut Cherry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Meet up, play games, collaborate. We welcome you to work from our cafe, take part in events, or just spend time with friends and your favorite tabletop games.

