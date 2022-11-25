Aaru
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Meet up, play games, collaborate. We welcome you to work from our cafe, take part in events, or just spend time with friends and your favorite tabletop games.
Location
7 North Cheyenne Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103
