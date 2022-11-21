Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1041 Marshall St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

Build a Burger
Cherrywood Smoked Angus
Baltimore Burger

Starters

Abbey Wings

$15.00

Alligator Bites

$14.00

Big Al's Chili

$8.00
Cheeseburger Eggroll

Cheeseburger Eggroll

$10.00

Chicken Tenders (4) and Fries

$12.00

Crab Bites

$15.00

mini crab cakes, battered and fried, served with a remoulade sauce

Crab Tots

Crab Tots

$14.00
Fried Green Tomato Caprese

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Game Meat Slider Trio

$15.00

Md Style Crab Dip

$16.00

Tomato Caprese Starter

$7.00

Waffle Fry Nachos

$9.00

*Party Pack: 8 beef sliders/wings

$29.00

Crabcake Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Greens

Iceberg “Wedge” Salad

$9.00

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Md Chopped Salad

$15.00

Caesar

$9.00

Build a Burger

Build a Burger

Specialty Burger

Harry’s Bistro Burger

$14.00

Baltimore Burger

$17.00

Peanut Butter Burger

$13.00

Cherrywood Smoked Angus

$14.00

Farmers Market Turkey Burger

$14.00

Spicy Korean Duck Burger

$14.00

Simply Aj 10 with tots

$17.00

Lamb Burger

$15.00

Southwest Bison Burger

$15.00

Blackened Shrimp Burger

$14.00

Homemade Veggie Burger

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$13.00

BarStool El Presidente (black angus, sautéed onion, lettuce, ketchup)

$11.00

Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese, sautéed onions

$14.00

Patriot Burger (double american and smoked provolone, habanero pickles, & pats sauce)

$14.00

Bengal Burger (blackened beef with chili, raw onion and pepperjack)

$13.00

NY Giant Pizza Burger: beef w/ mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms and onions on a pretzel bun

$15.00

Cleveland Dog Pound: beef w/ bacon and macaroni and cheese on a classic bun.

$16.00

Tampa Bay Dynamite Shrimp Burger: Housemade spicy shrimp burger with lettuce, tomato, abbey special sauce, pickled red onions with habanero peppers on a classic bun.

$16.00

Sandwiches

Spiced Double Blt

$14.00

Classic BLT

$10.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

A La Carte Sides

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Slider & Fries

$8.50

Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries

$8.50

Kid's Hot Dog & Fries

$8.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Drink Specials

Natty Lite

$1.00

Domestic Bottles

$3.00

Draft Beer

$4.00

$5 Jameson

$5.00

$5 Rumple

$5.00

$5 Espolon

$5.00

Retail

Tshirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Gift Cards

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Location

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

