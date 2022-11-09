  • Home
Abbey on the Road 1700 Center Street

No reviews yet

1700 Center Street

Apex, NC 27502

Opening Acts

Jumbo Wings

$9.99+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Pickle Chips

$5.99

Abbey Favorites

Mahi Tacos

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Tender Platter

$13.99

Pork sand

$9.49

World Famous Beatle Burgers

Basic

$12.49

Cheeseburger

$13.49

Pimiento Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

Burning down the House

$13.99

The Egg Man

$13.99

John

$13.99

Paul

$13.99

George

$13.99

Ringo

$13.99

Lucy

$13.99

Yoko

$13.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Hushpuppies

$4.99

Cold Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Extra Toppings

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Bacon

$1.50

Celery

$0.50

Carrots

$0.50

Coleslaw

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Peppers

$0.50

Fried Jalapenos

$7.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Xtra Hot

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Tabasco Sriracha

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Herb Butter

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Pineapple Salsa

$0.75

Marinara

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Extra Cheeses

Queso

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

American

$0.50

Swiss

$0.50

Pepperjack

$0.50

Vermont White Cheddar

$0.50

Provolone

$0.50

Pimiento

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
World Famous Burgers brought to you! Find your favorite Abbey Road Tavern & Grill menu items traveling all over NC!

1700 Center Street, Apex, NC 27502

