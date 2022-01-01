  • Home
Abbey Road Tavern Apex 1700 Center Street

No reviews yet

1700 Center Street

Apex, NC 27502

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
Basic
Boneless Wings

Opening Acts

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$9.99+

Fried to perfection or dry rubbed with our signature house seasoning, roasted and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.49

Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch

Tenders

$6.99+

Hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of sauce

Pretzel

$4.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.49

Bacon Cheese TOTS

$8.49

Chips & Queso

$6.99
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Served with warm pita bread & tortilla chips

Buffalo Dip

$7.99

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Made fresh daily & served with tortilla chips

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Made fresh in house and served with ranch

Fried Jalapeños

$6.99

with ranch

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$6.99

with ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

A black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken mix served in a flour tortilla. Comes with pico de gallo & sour cream

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

served with Honey Mustard

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Shredded Cheese, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, lettuce & sour cream

Potato Skins

$7.99

Cheese & bacon with sour cream

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.99

Made with the same beef as our Beatle Burgers, just a bit smaller with American cheese and pickle

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

with marinara

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Mac n Cheese Bites

$9.99
Philly Nachos

Philly Nachos

$10.49

slow roasted top round sirloin with onions, peppers, mushrooms & queso on our house made tortilla chips

Dog Burger

$6.00

Salads & Soup

Beef Chili

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Seasonally Available

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.99

A cup of chili or soup of the day with a side house salad

House Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, tomato, onion, cucumbers and homemade croutons

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, spicy grilled chicken breast, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, diced tomato, artichoke hearts and black beans. Topped with tortilla strips, fried jalapenos and served with southwest ranch dressing.

Tex-Mex Salad

Tex-Mex Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, tequila & lime marinated chicken, tomatoes, black bean & corn salsa, bacon, feta, sour cream, cilantro, and guacamole with jalapeno ranch

Cha Cha Bowl

Cha Cha Bowl

$10.99

Cilantro rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans & jalapeno ranch layered together with a squeeze of lime

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

sliced deli ham & turkey, black olives, tomatoes, onions, cucumber & a house blend of shredded cheeses

World Famous Beatle Burgers

Basic

Basic

$12.49

plain hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef cooked to order- no fixin's!

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$14.49

diced onions, american cheese, cole slaw & chili

Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger

Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

with deep fried jalapeno slices

Burning Down the House

Burning Down the House

$13.99

Fried jalapenos, cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese & chipotle aioli

The Egg Man

The Egg Man

$13.99

Bacon, fried egg & Vermont white cheddar cheese

Sam I Am

Sam I Am

$14.49

bacon & carmelized onions smothered in queso & topped with shredded lettuce

John

John

$13.99

American and Provolone cheeses

Paul

Paul

$13.99

Blackened and topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles

George

George

$13.99

Crispy bacon & American cheese

Ringo

Ringo

$13.99

Grilled Mushrooms, grilled onions, American & Swiss Cheeses

Lucy

Lucy

$13.99

Grilled Mushrooms & swiss cheese

Yoko

Yoko

$13.99

BBQ sauce, grilled onions & American cheese

Abbey Favorites

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.99

5 Hand-breaded, fresh never frozen chicken tenders served with coleslaw and your choice of side

Abbey Road Dogs

$9.49

Two all beef Nathan's hot dogs topped with chili & coleslaw.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Fresh Hand breaded white fish served with coleslaw, hushpuppies & a side of tartar sauce

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$9.99

shredded pork on a flour tortilla topped with cilantro, onions & served with a side of salsa verde and a lime wedge

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$10.49

marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.49

marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

two fluffy belgian waffles topped with hand breaded tenders & authentic Vermont maple syrup

Gyros, Wraps & Pitas

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$10.49

with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$10.49

with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita

Guacamole Shrimp Pita

$12.99

a fresh pita topped with grilled shrimp, guacamole, red and green cabbage slaw, sriacha sour cream, cilanto and lime wedge to give it the perfect kick away from ordinary

Helter Skelter Wrap

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken strips tossed in your choice of wing sauce with American cheese, tomato,& lettuce

Chicken Fajita Pita

$10.49

Grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, cheddar and monterrey jack cheeses all stuffed in a warm pita and served with sour cream & pico de gallo

Blackbird

Blackbird

$9.99

grilled & blackened chicken fillet chopped with hearts of romaine, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese & croutons with a creamy caesar drizzle in a wrap

Rockin Sandwiches

Tequila Club Sandwich

Tequila Club Sandwich

$12.99

Tequila lime marinated grilled chicken breast, homemade guacamole,bacon, feta cheese, jalapeno mayo with lettuce and tomato on a fresh bun

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

sirloin steak with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers and queso cheese on a hoagie roll

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

chicken breast, mushrooms, onions and green peppers all grilled and smothered with queso on a toasted hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a garden of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a fresh bun. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.49

Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.

Cuban Sandwich

$13.49

a grilled telera roll filled with pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles & dijon mustard

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$9.99

Hot turkey, bacon & swiss cheese on grilled sourdough with lettuce and tomato

French Dip

French Dip

$11.99

Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in Au Jus on a hoagie roll topped with melted provolone cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & two slices of grilled pineapple

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.49

Pulled pork BBQ piled high on on a bun with our signature eastern NC vinegar bbq sauce & housemade cole slaw with a few hushpuppies and your choice of side!

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.49

hand-breaded cajun seasoned flounder with dill pickles & tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

hand sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut topped with 1000 island dressing on freshly baked marble rye bread

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

$9.99

your choice of ham, corned beef, turkey or roast beef, your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar and oregano

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$10.99

hand breaded chicken fillet deep fried and covered with marinara and provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

blackened grilled chicken breast fillet topped with lettuce and tomato

Bologna Sandwich

$8.99
Limp Brisket

Limp Brisket

$13.99

Smoked brisket smothered with beer cheese, bbq sauce, fried jalapeños & carmelized onions

B'Sides

Fries

$4.99

Tots

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Homemade potato chips

$4.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Pasta Salad

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Premium B'Sides

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Broccoli

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Chili

$5.99

1.99 with entree

Soup

$5.99

1.99 with entree

Hushpuppies

$5.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.99

Bacon Cheese TOTS

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Kids Music Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.99

no side

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

no side

Cheese Pita Pizza

$5.99

no side

Sorbet

$2.99

Extras (Dressing)

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Extra Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Thousand Island

$0.50

Extra Creamy Caesar

$0.50

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.50

Extras (Sauces)

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.75

Guacamole

$2.00

Queso

$1.50

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Herb Butter

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Medium

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Tabasco Siracha

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Thai Chili

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$1.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Tzatziki

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Siracha SC

$0.75

Jap Mayo

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

1/2 n 1/2 Tea

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Coke 20oz

$3.25

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.25

Coke Zero 20oz

$3.25

Sprite 20oz

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$3.00

Water

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Sprite

Kid's Coke

Kid's Dr. Pepper

Kid's Fanta

Kid's Coke Zero

Kid's Diet Coke

Kid's Iced Tea

Kid's Root Beer

Kid's Lemonade

Kid's Ginger Ale

Kid's Milk

Kid's Orange Juice

Kid's Pineapple Juice

Kid's Cranberry Juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1700 Center Street, Apex, NC 27502

Directions

Gallery
Abbey Road Tavern Apex image
Abbey Road Tavern Apex image
Abbey Road Tavern Apex image

