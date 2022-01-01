Abbey Road Tavern Apex 1700 Center Street
No reviews yet
1700 Center Street
Apex, NC 27502
Popular Items
Opening Acts
Jumbo Wings
Fried to perfection or dry rubbed with our signature house seasoning, roasted and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch.
Boneless Wings
Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch
Tenders
Hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of sauce
Pretzel
Bacon Cheese Fries
Bacon Cheese TOTS
Chips & Queso
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with warm pita bread & tortilla chips
Buffalo Dip
Guacamole Dip
Made fresh daily & served with tortilla chips
Jalapeno Poppers
Made fresh in house and served with ranch
Fried Jalapeños
with ranch
Pickle Chips
with ranch
Chicken Quesadilla
A black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken mix served in a flour tortilla. Comes with pico de gallo & sour cream
Mini Corn Dogs
served with Honey Mustard
Loaded Nachos
Shredded Cheese, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, lettuce & sour cream
Potato Skins
Cheese & bacon with sour cream
Cheeseburger Sliders
Made with the same beef as our Beatle Burgers, just a bit smaller with American cheese and pickle
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried Mushrooms
Mac n Cheese Bites
Philly Nachos
slow roasted top round sirloin with onions, peppers, mushrooms & queso on our house made tortilla chips
Dog Burger
Salads & Soup
Beef Chili
Soup of the Day
Seasonally Available
Soup & Salad Combo
A cup of chili or soup of the day with a side house salad
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, tomato, onion, cucumbers and homemade croutons
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Santa Fe Salad
Romaine lettuce, spicy grilled chicken breast, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, diced tomato, artichoke hearts and black beans. Topped with tortilla strips, fried jalapenos and served with southwest ranch dressing.
Tex-Mex Salad
Romaine lettuce, tequila & lime marinated chicken, tomatoes, black bean & corn salsa, bacon, feta, sour cream, cilantro, and guacamole with jalapeno ranch
Cha Cha Bowl
Cilantro rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans & jalapeno ranch layered together with a squeeze of lime
Chef Salad
sliced deli ham & turkey, black olives, tomatoes, onions, cucumber & a house blend of shredded cheeses
World Famous Beatle Burgers
Basic
plain hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef cooked to order- no fixin's!
Carolina Burger
diced onions, american cheese, cole slaw & chili
Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger
with deep fried jalapeno slices
Burning Down the House
Fried jalapenos, cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese & chipotle aioli
The Egg Man
Bacon, fried egg & Vermont white cheddar cheese
Sam I Am
bacon & carmelized onions smothered in queso & topped with shredded lettuce
John
American and Provolone cheeses
Paul
Blackened and topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles
George
Crispy bacon & American cheese
Ringo
Grilled Mushrooms, grilled onions, American & Swiss Cheeses
Lucy
Grilled Mushrooms & swiss cheese
Yoko
BBQ sauce, grilled onions & American cheese
Abbey Favorites
Chicken Tender Platter
5 Hand-breaded, fresh never frozen chicken tenders served with coleslaw and your choice of side
Abbey Road Dogs
Two all beef Nathan's hot dogs topped with chili & coleslaw.
Fish & Chips
Fresh Hand breaded white fish served with coleslaw, hushpuppies & a side of tartar sauce
Pork Tacos
shredded pork on a flour tortilla topped with cilantro, onions & served with a side of salsa verde and a lime wedge
Mahi Tacos
marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa
Shrimp Tacos
marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa
Chicken & Waffles
two fluffy belgian waffles topped with hand breaded tenders & authentic Vermont maple syrup
Gyros, Wraps & Pitas
Lamb Gyro
with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita
Chicken Gyro
with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita
Guacamole Shrimp Pita
a fresh pita topped with grilled shrimp, guacamole, red and green cabbage slaw, sriacha sour cream, cilanto and lime wedge to give it the perfect kick away from ordinary
Helter Skelter Wrap
Crispy fried chicken strips tossed in your choice of wing sauce with American cheese, tomato,& lettuce
Chicken Fajita Pita
Grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, cheddar and monterrey jack cheeses all stuffed in a warm pita and served with sour cream & pico de gallo
Blackbird
grilled & blackened chicken fillet chopped with hearts of romaine, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese & croutons with a creamy caesar drizzle in a wrap
Rockin Sandwiches
Tequila Club Sandwich
Tequila lime marinated grilled chicken breast, homemade guacamole,bacon, feta cheese, jalapeno mayo with lettuce and tomato on a fresh bun
Philly Cheesesteak
sirloin steak with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers and queso cheese on a hoagie roll
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
chicken breast, mushrooms, onions and green peppers all grilled and smothered with queso on a toasted hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a garden of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a fresh bun. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.
Cuban Sandwich
a grilled telera roll filled with pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles & dijon mustard
Turkey Melt
Hot turkey, bacon & swiss cheese on grilled sourdough with lettuce and tomato
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in Au Jus on a hoagie roll topped with melted provolone cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & two slices of grilled pineapple
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork BBQ piled high on on a bun with our signature eastern NC vinegar bbq sauce & housemade cole slaw with a few hushpuppies and your choice of side!
Fish Sandwich
hand-breaded cajun seasoned flounder with dill pickles & tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Reuben
hand sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut topped with 1000 island dressing on freshly baked marble rye bread
Yellow Submarine
your choice of ham, corned beef, turkey or roast beef, your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar and oregano
Chicken Parm
hand breaded chicken fillet deep fried and covered with marinara and provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
blackened grilled chicken breast fillet topped with lettuce and tomato
Bologna Sandwich
Limp Brisket
Smoked brisket smothered with beer cheese, bbq sauce, fried jalapeños & carmelized onions
B'Sides
Premium B'Sides
Side House Salad
1.49 upcharge with entree
Side Ceasar Salad
1.49 upcharge with entree
Sweet Potato Fries
1.49 upcharge with entree
Bacon Cheese Fries
1.49 upcharge with entree
Broccoli
1.49 upcharge with entree
Chili
1.99 with entree
Soup
1.99 with entree
Hushpuppies
Fresh Fruit Cup
Bacon Cheese TOTS
1.49 upcharge with entree
Kids Music Meals
Extras (Dressing)
Extras (Sauces)
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Honey Mustard
BBQ
Guacamole
Queso
Garlic Parm
Herb Butter
Hot Sauce
Medium
Mild
Jamaican Jerk
Mango Habanero
Tabasco Siracha
Teriyaki
Thai Chili
Maple Syrup
Chipotle Aioli
Tzatziki
Salsa Verde
Marinara
Siracha SC
Jap Mayo
Dijon Mustard
Sour Cream
N/A Beverages
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Coke Zero
Sprite
Minute Maid Lemonade
Fanta
Barq's Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
1/2 n 1/2 Tea
Pineapple
Orange Juice
Grapefruit
Cranberry
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Coke 20oz
Diet Coke 20oz
Coke Zero 20oz
Sprite 20oz
Red Bull
Employee Red Bull
Water
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Ginger Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
