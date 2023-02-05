Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary 1195 W Chatham st
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
From our WORLD FAMOUS Beatle Burgers to our longtime Abbey Favorites - we've got something for everybody to enjoy made from scratch in our kitchen! We are a neighborhood rock n roll bar with open mic nights, live music, showcase performers & music bingo! True to our roots with a no-bull attitude and casual politically incorrect fun our locally owned business is refreshingly authentic with American fare that has been a staple of Cary for over a quarter of a century!
Location
1195 W Chatham st, cary, NC 27513
