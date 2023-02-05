Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary 1195 W Chatham st

Restaurant info

From our WORLD FAMOUS Beatle Burgers to our longtime Abbey Favorites - we've got something for everybody to enjoy made from scratch in our kitchen! We are a neighborhood rock n roll bar with open mic nights, live music, showcase performers & music bingo! True to our roots with a no-bull attitude and casual politically incorrect fun our locally owned business is refreshingly authentic with American fare that has been a staple of Cary for over a quarter of a century!

