  Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary - 1195 W Chatham st
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary 1195 W Chatham st

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
George
Basic

Opening Acts

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$9.99+

Fried to perfection or dry rubbed with our signature house seasoning, roasted and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.49

Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch

Tenders

$6.99+

Hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of sauce

Fried Salted Pretzel

$4.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.49

Bacon Cheese Tots

$8.49

Chips & Queso

$6.99
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Served with warm pita bread & tortilla chips

Buffalo Dip

$7.99

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Made fresh daily & served with tortilla chips

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Made fresh in house and served with ranch

Deep Fried Sliced Jalapenos

$6.99

with ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

with ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

A black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken mix served in a flour tortilla. Comes with pico de gallo & sour cream

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

served with Honey Mustard

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Shredded Cheese, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, lettuce & sour cream

Potato Skins

$7.99

Cheese & bacon with sour cream

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.99

Made with the same beef as our Beatle Burgers, just a bit smaller with American cheese and pickle

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

with marinara

Philly Nachos

Philly Nachos

$10.99

slow roasted top round sirloin on a bed of house made tortilla chips and topped with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms & smothered with queso

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99
Deep fried jalapeño & bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

Deep fried jalapeño & bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Salads & Soup

Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Seasonally Available

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.99

A cup of chili or soup of the day with a side house salad

House Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, tomato, onion, cucumbers and homemade croutons

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, spicy grilled chicken breast, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, diced tomato, artichoke hearts and black beans. Topped with tortilla strips, fried jalapenos and served with southwest ranch dressing.

Tex-Mex Salad

Tex-Mex Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, tequila & lime marinated chicken, tomatoes, black bean & corn salsa, bacon, feta, sour cream, cilantro, and guacamole with jalapeno ranch

Cha Cha Bowl

Cha Cha Bowl

$11.49

Cilantro rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans & jalapeno ranch layered together with a squeeze of lime

Soup & Sandwich

$9.50
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

sliced deli ham & turkey with tomato, cucumber, black olives & a house blend of shredded cheeses

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.49

World Famous Beatle Burgers

Basic

Basic

$12.49

plain hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef cooked to order- no fixin's!

Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger

Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

with deep fried jalapeno slices

Burning down the house

Burning down the house

$13.99

Fried jalapenos, cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese & chipotle aioli

The Egg Man

The Egg Man

$13.99

Bacon, fried egg & Vermont white cheddar cheese

John

John

$13.99

American and Provolone cheeses

Paul

Paul

$13.99

Blackened and topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles

George

George

$13.99

Crispy bacon & American cheese

Ringo

Ringo

$13.99

Grilled Mushrooms, grilled onions, American & Swiss Cheeses

Lucy

Lucy

$13.99

Grilled Mushrooms & swiss cheese

Yoko

Yoko

$13.99

BBQ sauce, grilled onions & American cheese

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$14.49

diced onions & american cheese covered with coleslaw & chili

Sam I Am

Sam I Am

$14.49

bacon & carmelized onions smothered with queso and topped with shredded lettuce

The Lemmy

The Lemmy

$13.99

Abbey Favorites

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.99

5 Hand-breaded, fresh never frozen chicken tenders served with coleslaw and your choice of side

Abbey Road Dogs

Abbey Road Dogs

$9.49

Two all beef Nathan's hot dogs topped with chili & coleslaw.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Fresh Hand breaded white fish served with coleslaw, hushpuppies & a side of tartar sauce

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$9.99

shredded pork on a flour tortilla topped with cilantro, onions & served with a side of salsa verde and a lime wedge

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$10.49

marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$10.49
Ribber Soul

Ribber Soul

$12.99

Gyros, Wraps & Pitas

Two crispy chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce with American cheese, lettuce & tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla with ranch or bleu cheese on the side
Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$10.49

with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$10.49

with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita

Guacamole Shrimp Pita

$12.99

a fresh pita topped with grilled shrimp, guacamole, red and green cabbage slaw, sriacha sour cream, cilanto and lime wedge to give it the perfect kick away from ordinary

Helter Skelter Wrap

Helter Skelter Wrap

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken strips tossed in your choice of wing sauce with American cheese, tomato,& lettuce

Chicken Fajita Pita

Chicken Fajita Pita

$10.49

Grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, cheddar and monterrey jack cheeses all stuffed in a warm pita and served with sour cream & pico de gallo

Blackbird

Blackbird

$9.99

Blackened grilled chicken fillet chopped with hearts of romaine, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & croutons in a wrap with a creamy caesar dressing drizzle

BLT Pita

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce & tomato on warm pita bread

Rockin Sandwiches

Tequila Club Sandwich

Tequila Club Sandwich

$12.99

Tequila lime marinated grilled chicken breast, homemade guacamole,bacon, feta cheese, jalapeno mayo with lettuce and tomato on a fresh bun

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

sirloin steak with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers and queso cheese on a hoagie roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

chicken breast, mushrooms, onions and green peppers all grilled and smothered with queso on a toasted hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a garden of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a fresh bun. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.49

Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$13.49

a grilled telera roll filled with pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles & dijon mustard

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$9.99

Hot turkey, bacon & swiss cheese on grilled sourdough with lettuce and tomato

French Dip

French Dip

$11.99

Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in Au Jus on a hoagie roll topped with melted provolone cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & two slices of grilled pineapple

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.49

Pulled pork BBQ piled high with our signature Eastern NC Vinegar BBQ sauce & house made coke slaw on a bun! Served with few hushpuppies & your choice of side!

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.49

cajun seasoned, hand-breaded & deep fried flounder with dill pickles & tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

$9.99

your choice of ham, corned beef, turkey or roast beef with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar and oregano

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$10.99

hand breaded and deep fried chicken fillet topped with marinara and provolone on a toasted brioche bun

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

grilled and blackened chicken breast fillet with lettuce and tomato

BLT

$8.99

B'Sides

Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Homemade potato chips

$4.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Tots

$4.99

Premium B'Sides

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Side Ceasar Salad

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Broccoli

Broccoli

$5.99

1.49 upcharge with entree

Chili

Chili

$5.99

1.99 with entree

Soup

$5.99

1.99 with entree

Hushpuppies

$5.99

Fruit Cup

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Tots

$5.99

Kids Music Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99
Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.99

no side

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

no side

Cheese Pita Pizza

$5.99

no side

Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia

$1.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Extras (Dressing)

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Extra Southwest Ranch

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Thousand Island

$0.75

Extra Caesar

$0.75

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Extra Italian

$0.75

Extra Carrots

$0.75

Extra Celery

$0.75

Extras (Sauces)

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Extra Garlic Parmesan

$0.75Out of stock

Extra Guacamole

$2.00

Extra Herb Butter

$0.75

Extra Honey BBQ

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.75

Extra Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Extra Mango Habanero

$0.75

Extra Maple Syrup

$2.00

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra Medium

$0.75

Extra Mild

$0.75

Extra Queso

$1.50

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Salsa Verde

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Tabasco Siracha

$0.75

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Extra Teriyaki

$0.75

Extra Thai Chili

$0.75

Extra Tzaziki

$0.75

Extra X-Tra Hot Sauce

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

1\2 Half Tea

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Water

Fanta

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Cocoa

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.25

Sprite 20oz

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.25

Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

From our WORLD FAMOUS Beatle Burgers to our longtime Abbey Favorites - we've got something for everybody to enjoy made from scratch in our kitchen! We are a neighborhood rock n roll bar with open mic nights, live music, showcase performers & music bingo! True to our roots with a no-bull attitude and casual politically incorrect fun our locally owned business is refreshingly authentic with American fare that has been a staple of Cary for over a quarter of a century!

Website

Location

1195 W Chatham st, cary, NC 27513

Directions

Gallery
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

