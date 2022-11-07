Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd

Chesterton, IN 46304

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Spaghetti Con Polpette
Rustic Chicken Alfredo

DINNER FEATURES

Whitefish Grenoble
$37.00

Whitefish Grenoble

$37.00

House-made agnolotti with braised short rib, red pepper cream, peas

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Blistered shishito peppers, red pepper hummus, tomato ponzu sauce

Lamb Loin

$42.00

Penne Al Forno

$21.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

ANTIPASTI

Abbiocco Meatballs

Abbiocco Meatballs

$14.00

Berkshire pork, bellwether Ricotta, pomodoro, focaccia

Bruschetta Fresca

$12.00
Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

Tomato apple jam, grilled sourdough

Calamari

$16.00
Octopus

Octopus

$16.00

Confit sunchokes, green harissa, smoked tomato vinaigrette, preserved lemon

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

Italian sausage, prosciutto sausage, red pepper jus, spicy fried cherry peppers

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Atomic cocktail sauce, roasted lemon, microgreens

Summer Clams

$16.00Out of stock

SOUP AND SALAD

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Confit tomatoes, romaine lettuce, croutons, house Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Crab Bisque

$12.00

Small House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, radicchio, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Di Poneduro

$12.00
Italian Cobb

Italian Cobb

$15.00

Castelvetrano olives, Feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, romaine, radicchio, oregano vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Baby iceberg, teardrop peppers, gorgonzola, pancetta, focaccia, maytag bleu cheese

BURGERS / SANDWICHES

Spicy Abbiocco

Spicy Abbiocco

$16.00Out of stock

Pancetta, balsamic BBQ, Hooks white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Fontina, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, avocado, pancetta, brioche

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Our house meatballs, Pomodoro, mozzarella cheese Add Giardiniera $1.00

HOUSEMADE PASTA

Lasagna

Lasagna

$24.00

Oven baked lasagna with short rib, roasted garlic cream, gruyere, fontina, mozzarella, pomodoro

Linguini Con Gamberi

$24.00

Shrimp, seasoned vegetables, roasted lemon garlic cream

Lobster Stuffed Pasta Shells

$32.00
Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

House-made rigatoni pasta with short rib Bolognese and ricotta

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00
Spaghetti Con Polpette

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$17.00

House pomodoro, Berkshire meatballs, parmesan, fresh basil

Tortoloni Ala Vodka

$22.00

Rustic Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

ENTREES

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Half chicken, Sweet Marsala, wild mushrooms, green beans

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with Pomodoro, mozzarella, served over capellini pasta

Chicken Picata

$25.00
Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00Out of stock

Ciabatta breadcrumbs, pomodoro, mozzarella served with cavatelli pomodoro

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$45.00

10oz Filet Mignon with roasted potatoes, green beans, balsamic reduction

Grilled Bone In Ribeye

$49.00

Herb Crusted Salmon Risotto

$27.00
Skirt Steak Peperonata

Skirt Steak Peperonata

$28.00

Sauteed peppers, olives, capers and herbs served with garlic mashed potatoes and fried onions

Frenched Pork Chop Milanese

$27.00Out of stock

PIZZA

Angry Sicilian

$17.00

BYO Calzone

$12.00

BYO Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Margherita

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, oven–dried tomatoes, fresh basil

Proscuitto

$18.00

Roasted garlic cream, prosciutto, arugula, prosecco fig jam

Quatro Formaggio

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, provolone

The Godfather

$18.00

Red sauce, Italian sausage, Pepperoni, Meatballs, Mozzarella

SIDES

Side Pasta

$8.00

Side orecchiette pasta

Green Beans (Southern Style)

Green Beans (Southern Style)

$8.00

Roasted lemon juice, roasted garlic butter

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted potatoes with parmesan and rosemary

Side Parmesan Fries

$8.00

House cut parmesan fries

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side (1) Meatballs

$3.00

Side (2) Meatballs

$6.00

Extra Dressings

DESSERT

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$6.00

Italian filled doughnut with powdered sugar FLAVORS INCLUDE: Vanilla Bean, Nutella Cream, Blueberry Cream, Strawberry Cream

Cannoli (1)

Cannoli (1)

$6.00

Choice of pistachio or chocolate chip

Cannoli (2)

Cannoli (2)

$10.00

Choice of pistachio or chocolate chip

Cheesecake Meatball

Cheesecake Meatball

$8.00

Chocolate covered cheesecake meatball rolled in walnuts, whipped ricotta frosting, strawberry sauce, graham crackers

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Oatmeal cookie, Marscapone, espresso, oatmeal cream pie filling, cocoa powder

KIDS MENU

Kids Pizza Kit

Kids Pizza Kit

$11.00

Kit comes with dough, sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of (2) toppings

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Pasta with choice of sauce: Pomodoro, Alfredo, or Buttered Noodles

Kid Burger

$10.00

One 1/4 lb patty, American Cheese, Brioche Bun, Parmesan Fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese with American Cheese served with Parmesan Fries

Kid Cheese Pizza

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton, IN 46304

Directions

Gallery
Abbiocco image
Abbiocco image
Abbiocco image

Map
