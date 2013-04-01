Abbiocco imageView gallery
Abbiocco

review star

No reviews yet

2 Channel Drive

Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750

N/A BEVS

PELLEGRINO

$8.00

PANNA ARTISIAN WATER

$8.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

GINGERALE

$4.00

TONIC

$2.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

ORANGE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

N/A Beverage

Virgin Cocktail

$9.00

Soda Refill

MILK

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

207 Glass Notrious Pink

$14.00

208 GLASS BOLLINI TRENTINO

$15.00

209 GLASS Whispering Angel Rosé

$18.00

100 Capasaldo Prosecco Glass

$16.00

101 Piper Heidsiek Champagne Glass

$18.00

314 Chardonnay Dutton Goldfield Glass

$17.00

401 Pinot Grigio Ca'Donini Glass

$13.00

415 Glass Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita

$18.00

402 Glass Chardonnay Antinori Bramito

$14.00

404 Arneis Bruno Michele Chiarlo Glass

$16.00

413 Pecorini Terre di Chieti Glass

$10.00

414 Glass Grillo Sursur

$17.00

601 Chianti Basilica Glass

$13.00

602 Barbera d'Alba Glass

$13.00

603 Glass Villa Antinori Super Tuscan

$17.00

604 Casamatta Toscana Bibi Glass

$17.00

825 Pinot Noir Iris Vineyards Glass

$14.00

826 Cabernet Sauvignon Donati Glass

$15.00

Glass Malbec Piattelli

$15.00

DESSERTS & COFFEE

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

Affogato

$14.00

Strawberry Zabaglione

$14.00

TARTUFO

$14.00

Coffee

$4.00

Vanilla Gelati

$8.00

Chocolate Gelati

$8.00

Pistachio Gelati

$8.00

Single Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Herbal Tea

$5.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$8.00

Dessert Plating (pp)

$3.00

LIETO FINE

$16.00

CANNOLI SPECIAL

$14.00

CHEESE CAKE SPECIAL

$14.00

RASBERRY PIE

$14.00

APPLE TART

$14.00Out of stock

RASPBERRY PIE

$14.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$14.00

BISCOTTI SPECIAL

$14.00

CORDIALS | APPERTIVOS

Amaretto Disarono

$11.00

Aperol

$15.00

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$11.00

Carpano

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Marie Brizzard

$13.00

Sambuca (White)

$13.00

Sambuca (Black)

$13.00

Nocello

$13.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Galliano

$12.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Cynar

$13.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Godiva

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Liquor 43

$10.00

Amaro

$12.00Out of stock

Italicus

$13.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Drambuie

$11.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Tia Maria

$11.00

Taylor 10

$16.00

Taylor 20

$22.00

Poli Grappa

$14.00

Ice Wine

$28.00

B & B

$13.00

TIKI - SODA & JUICE

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

GINGER BEER FEVER TREE

$7.00

Tonic

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Panna

$6.00

TIki- Lemonade

$4.00

Tiki- Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tiki- Orange Juice

$4.00

TIKI- Arnold Palmer

$6.00

TIKI - Vodka

Tiki - Ketel One

$11.00

Tiki - Ketel Cucumber

$11.00

Tiki - Bloody Mary

$11.00

Tiki TITOS

$11.00

Tiki- Tasmanian

$9.00

Tiki- Grey Goose

$10.00

Tiki Orange Crush

$12.00

TIKI - Gin

Tiki - Hendricks

$12.00

Tiki - Tanqueray

$10.00

Tiki- Beefeater

$11.00

TIKI - Rum

Tiki - Bacardi

$9.00

Tiki - Captain Morgan

$9.00

Tiki - Rum Haven Coconut

$8.00

Tiki - Rum Bucket

$15.00

TIKI- Myers Rum

$16.00

TIKI- Planters Punch

$12.00

TIKI - Tequila & Mezcal

Tiki - Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Tiki Casa Amigos Reposado

$18.00

Tiki - Patron Silver

$12.00

Tiki - Mezcal Xicaru

$15.00

Tiki- Milagro

$8.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$17.00

TIKI - Scotch & Bourbon

Tiki - Makers Mark

$12.00

Tiki - Canadian Club

$7.00

Tiki - Jack Daniels

$9.00

Tiki- Jameson

$8.00

Tiki- Johnny Waker Black

$10.00

Tiki- Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tiki- Dewars

$7.00

Seagram VO

$11.00

TIKI- COUNTRY SMOOTH

$6.00

TIKI - Cognac & Irish Whiskey

Tiki - Jameson

$11.00

Tiki - Dewars

$12.00

Tiki - Southern Comfort

$9.00

Tiki - Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Tiki - Hennessy VS

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

TIKI - Cordials & Appertivos

Tiki - Baileys

$8.00

Tiki - Aperol

$10.00

Tiki- Carpano

$8.00

TIKI- FIREBALL

$8.00

TIKI- Green Tea Shot

$7.00

TIKI - Beer & Seltzers

Tiki - Coors Light

$6.00

Tiki - Miller Light

$6.00

Tiki - Corona

$6.00

Tiki - Budweiser

$4.00

Tiki - High Noon (Mango)

$7.00

Tiki - High Noon (Pineapple)

$7.00

Tiki - High Noon (Watermelon)

$7.00

Tiki - Heineken 00

$5.00

Tiki- Dog Fish

$7.00

Tiki- Summer Shandy

$6.00

Tiki Biza

$7.00

Tiki Beach

$6.00

Tiki Angry Orchard

$5.00

TIKI - BLUE MOON

$6.00

TIKI- HEINKEIN

$6.00

TIKI - GUINNESS DRAUGHT

$9.00

TIKI- Ross Draft

$7.00

TIKI - Wine

TIKI - Cab

$7.00

TIKI - Chard

$7.00

TIKI - Merlot

$7.00

TIKI - Prosecco

$7.00

TIKI - Rosé

$7.00

Tiki- Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Tiki- Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Tiki Mimosa

$11.00

TIKI- Cocktails

Pina Colada

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Blueberry Tea Lemonade

$12.00

Bluewater Colada

$12.00

Hurricane Crush

$12.00

Paloma Roja

$12.00

Monmouth Derby

$12.00

Cool Tiki

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$15.00

BERRY BERRY SPICY

$12.00

FOOD

OMELETTE

$18.00

BELGIUM WAFFLE

$16.00

RICOTTA TOAST

$16.00

CAPRESE TOWER

$16.00

KALE SALAD

$16.00

BRUNCH CRAB LOUIE

$24.00

LOBSTER FRA DIAVOLO

$52.00

STEAK & EGGS

$29.00

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$12.00

BELINNI

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

SUNNY BUNNY

$12.00

LUCKY LADY

$12.00

APPETIZERS

Calamari

$20.00

Nachos

$20.00

Chicken Nachos

$24.00

Beef Nachos

$24.00

PLATES

Chicken Panini

$24.00

Meatball Panini

$23.00

Tuna Panini

$20.00

Sausage Panini

$23.00

Meatball Sliders

$20.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$24.00

Tiki Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Chicken Finger & French Fries

$18.00

TIKI BURGER

$18.00

SIDES

French Fries

$12.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$12.00

APPETIZERS

ciopino soup

$12.00

pasta fagioli soup

$12.00

fritto misto

$20.00

caprese tower

$20.00

crab louie

$24.00

garlic clams

$18.00

eggplant fritto

$14.00

oysters

$4.00

fruti di mare salad

$18.00

bruschetta

$20.00

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

$16.00

INSALATA ABBIOCCO

$16.00

CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

WEDGE SALAD

$18.00

PANNIS

Chicken Panini

$24.00

Meatball Panini

$23.00

Tuna Panini

$20.00

Sausage Panini

$23.00

PASTAS

rigatoni spicy vodka

$29.00

malfadine

$29.00

spaghetti & asparagus

$29.00

orechiette

$32.00

PLATES

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRENCH FRIES

$18.00

PIZZA BURGER

$20.00

filet mignon

$32.00

salmon

$26.00

chicken scarp

$26.00

meatball slider

$20.00

skirt steak

$42.00

eggplant parm

$28.00

PLATES

FIG BRUSHETTA

$10.00

ITALIAN NACHOS

$10.00

BUBAGANUSH

$10.00

CAULIFLOWER AND BROCCOLI TEMPURA

$10.00

MOZZARELLA EN CAROZZA

$10.00

CANDY BACON SLIDERS

$10.00

TUNA EMPANADA

$10.00

BEER

PERONI HH

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT HH

$5.00

BUDWEISER HH

$5.00

COORS LIGHT HH

$5.00

AMSTEL LIGHT HH

$5.00

CORONA EXTRA HH

$5.00

HIGH NOON MANGO HH

$5.00

HIGH NOON WATERMELON HH

$5.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE HH

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS HH

$7.00

GLUTENBERG HH

$7.00

DOGFISH HEAD HH

$7.00

ANGRY ORCHARD HH

$5.00

WINE

ROSATO PINOT GRIGO BOLLINI

$12.00

LAMBERTI PROSECCO

$13.00

NOTORIOUS PINK

$10.00

PINOT GRIGO CA'DONINI

$10.00

GRILLO SURSUR

$14.00

ARNEIS ROERO MICHELE CHIARLO

$13.00

CHARDONNAY DUTTON

$14.00

CHIANTI RISERVA BASILICA CAFAGGIO

$10.00

SUPER TUSCAN VILLA ANTINORI

$14.00

BARBARA D'ALBA

$10.00

PINOT NOIR IRIS

$11.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON DONATI

$12.00

MALBEC PIATTELLI

$12.00

COCKTAILS

SPEZZY MARTINI HH

$10.00

MONMOUTH MULE HH

$10.00

FIGRONI HH

$10.00

ABBIOCCO SMASH HH

$10.00

BUON AMICI HH

$10.00

CAPRI SPRTIZ HH

$10.00

IL FUMO HH

$10.00

AEREO DI CARTA HH

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ HH

$10.00
Authentic Italian cuisine in the heart of Monmouth County

2 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750

